Mohan Bhagwat In New York LIVE | If Any Hindu Thinks There Should Be No Muslim In Bharat, He's Not A Hindu: RSS Chief

No Hindu Can Seek Muslims' Ouster: Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said that a Hindu who believes Muslims should have no place in India ceases to be a Hindu, asserting that Hindutva recognises the dignity of every human being and accepts different paths to the same truth.

Bhagwat recalled a question posed to him by Muslims during a lecture series in Delhi in 2018. “In 2018, during my lecture series in Delhi, several Muslim brothers present there asked me, ‘You are a Hindu organisation. You speak of Hindu Rashtra. What about us Muslims? Will you drive us out?’ I told them, ‘No, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he ceases to be a Hindu,’” Bhagwat said.

He said Hindu identity required an acceptance of religious diversity and the equal worth of every individual. “If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths lead to the same goal. Every human being has dignity, and there is no difference between human beings. All these differences decorate nature, and we have to acknowledge them. But the reality that is always present is that we are one,” he said.