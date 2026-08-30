Mohan Bhagwat In New York LIVE | If Any Hindu Thinks There Should Be No Muslim In Bharat, He's Not A Hindu: RSS Chief
Published : August 30, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST|
Updated : August 30, 2026 at 12:34 AM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address a 'Universal Oneness' event at New York's Madison Square Garden, with more than 5,000 people from 39 US states likely to attend the programme.
Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of the RSS' centenary-year global outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Saturday's event is organised as part of the RSS centenary-year programmes, which include a cappella performance by Indian-American youth and the chanting of hymns.
Ahead of the mega event, Bhagwat graced the 'One World, One Humanity' faith leaders' conference, where he made a reference to India's age-old 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy and said he works in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one.
The RSS was founded in Nagpur in 1925 and is marking 100 years since its establishment. It describes itself as a volunteer-based cultural organisation focused on character-building, social service and national development. Bhagwat has served as the RSS Sarsanghchalak since 2009.
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Dialogue is the first step, service is the other: Bhagwat
At the 'One World, One Humanity' faith leaders' conference, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "After my 2018 speech, many people reached out and invited me for a dialogue. So we initiated that dialogue, primarily with the Muslims and Christians of Bharat and step by step, we are moving forward. Dialogue is the first step, and service is the other, both of which must run simultaneously. Right from our inception, we have served without discrimination. Whoever is in need, we serve. Today, our Swayamsevaks run over 130,000 small and large service projects with the support of society, serving everywhere equally."
WATCH LIVE: 'Universal Oneness' Event Begins In NYC With Cultural Performances
'Universal Oneness' event, billed as mega Raksha Bandhan programme, begins in New York City with cultural performances from various groups. Speakers including multi-faith leaders, and keynote speaker Mohan Bhagwat, set to address a gathering of more than 5000 people from across 39 US states.
If We Do Not Keep Educating Society, Then Deflections Creep In: RSS Chief
At the "One World One Humanity" event, Bhagwat says, "... If we do not keep educating the society, then the deflections creep in, and somehow it happened in the course of history. I cannot point the moment. After that, our society, our country, was a target of foreign invasions, and so many things were lost."
No Hindu Can Seek Muslims' Ouster: Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat said that a Hindu who believes Muslims should have no place in India ceases to be a Hindu, asserting that Hindutva recognises the dignity of every human being and accepts different paths to the same truth.
Bhagwat recalled a question posed to him by Muslims during a lecture series in Delhi in 2018. “In 2018, during my lecture series in Delhi, several Muslim brothers present there asked me, ‘You are a Hindu organisation. You speak of Hindu Rashtra. What about us Muslims? Will you drive us out?’ I told them, ‘No, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he ceases to be a Hindu,’” Bhagwat said.
He said Hindu identity required an acceptance of religious diversity and the equal worth of every individual. “If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths lead to the same goal. Every human being has dignity, and there is no difference between human beings. All these differences decorate nature, and we have to acknowledge them. But the reality that is always present is that we are one,” he said.
'Working In Society Which Says Religions Might Be Different But Humanity Is One': RSS Chief Bhagwat
Speaking at the “One World, One Humanity” faith leaders’ conference in New York, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads..."