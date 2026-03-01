Israel US Attack Iran Live Updates: Iran's State TV Confirms Death Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran
The entire Middle East is on the boil as a major attack launched by Israel and the United States on Iran has turned into a full-blown conflict. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been assassinated in the joint attack, as confirmed by Iran's state TV hours after US President Donald Trump claimed the same.
“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump wrote in a social media post. He warned of “heavy and pinpoint bombing” that he said would continue throughout the week and even beyond, part of a lethal assault the US has justified as necessary to disable the country's nuclear capabilities. Iran did not immediately confirm the death.
The attack opened a stunning new chapter in US intervention in Iran, carried the potential for retaliatory violence and a wider war, and represented a startling flex of military might for an American president who swept into office on an “America First” platform and vowed to keep out of “forever wars.”
If confirmed, the killing of Khamenei in the second Trump administration's assault on Iran in eight months appeared certain to create a leadership vacuum, given the absence of a known successor and because the 86-year-old supreme leader had final say on all major policies during his decades in power. He led Iran’s clerical establishment and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the two main centres of power in the governing theocracy.
Iran's state TV has confirmed the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reports AFP.
Iranian Media Report Death Of Khamenei's Daughter, Son-In-Law And Granddaughter
Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported on Sunday that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US and Israeli strikes.
"After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," said a report by the Iranian media.
Loud blasts heard in Tehran: Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran
Hours after Donald Trump claimed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the US-Israel attack, loud blasts were reported from Tehran early on Sunday. The sounds of at least three explosions rang out in the Iranian capital around 4:00 am (6 am Indian time), AFP reported.
Israel US Attack Iran Live Updates: Arab League Says Arab-Israeli Conflict Has Expanded Into 'Full-Scale Regional War'
The Arab League said the Israeli-US airstrikes on Iran are “a moment when the Arab-Israeli conflict has expanded into a full-scale regional war.”
Maged Abdelaziz, the 22-nation league’s U.N. observer, accused Israel of using the Iran war to evade ending its occupation of Palestinian territories and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state – and to impose its “hegemony on the Middle East by using military means.”
Despite the announcement of some progress in U.S.-Iranian talks in Geneva two days ago, he told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Saturday that Israel launched “a wanton military attack” claiming it “was intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”
“At the same time, Israel itself refuses to join the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty,” he said, and it refuses to subject its nuclear facilities to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s nuclear safeguards regime.