Israel US Attack Iran Live Updates: Iran's State TV Confirms Death Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran

Israel US Attack Iran Live Updates: Arab League Says Arab-Israeli Conflict Has Expanded Into 'Full-Scale Regional War'

The Arab League said the Israeli-US airstrikes on Iran are “a moment when the Arab-Israeli conflict has expanded into a full-scale regional war.”

Maged Abdelaziz, the 22-nation league’s U.N. observer, accused Israel of using the Iran war to evade ending its occupation of Palestinian territories and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state – and to impose its “hegemony on the Middle East by using military means.”

Despite the announcement of some progress in U.S.-Iranian talks in Geneva two days ago, he told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Saturday that Israel launched “a wanton military attack” claiming it “was intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

“At the same time, Israel itself refuses to join the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty,” he said, and it refuses to subject its nuclear facilities to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s nuclear safeguards regime.