Middle East Crisis LIVE: Israel Launches 'Large-Scale Strikes' On Iran, Trump Says 'Op Epic Fury' Could Last 4-5 Weeks

PM Modi Chairs CCS Meet To Review West Asia Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the evolving situation in West Asia. The Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.

During the meeting, the Committee directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It also underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

