Middle East Crisis LIVE: Israel Launches 'Large-Scale Strikes' On Iran, Trump Says 'Op Epic Fury' Could Last 4-5 Weeks
Published : March 2, 2026 at 8:22 AM IST|
Updated : March 2, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
The conflict in the Middle East has escalated sharply after coordinated strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, triggering fierce retaliation from Tehran and its regional allies. After a joint offensive, described by Israel as part of Operation Lion's Roar and by US officials as Operation Epic Fury, Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and on US military facilities and allied states across the Gulf region, with blasts reported in countries including UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, raising fears of a broader confrontation.
Meanwhile, calling on Iranian forces to surrender, US President Donald Trump urged the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face "certain death". Trump has declared that 'Operation Epic Fury', one of the "most overwhelming military offensive" against Iran, would "continue at full force until all of the objectives are achieved." He has said the US military could press its assault on Iran for "four to five weeks" if needed, and suggested that a "Venezuela" model, hinting at removing only the top leader while keeping much of the state intact, could shape a post-conflict transition in Tehran.
LIVE FEED
Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets 'Across Lebanon' After Claims Of Rocket-Drone Attack By Militant Group
The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah "across Lebanon" on Monday, after rocket fire claimed by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. A military statement said that "in response to Hezbollah's projectile fire toward the State of Israel", Israeli forces had "begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation across Lebanon".
Earlier, Hezbollah said that it launched rockets and drones at Israel overnight in retaliation for the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement, the group said it launched "a barrage of missiles and a swarm of drones" at Israel "in retaliation for the pure blood of... Ayatollah Imam Sayyid Ali Al-Husseini Khamenei... and in defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the repeated Israeli attacks". (AFP)
PM Modi Chairs CCS Meet To Review West Asia Situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the evolving situation in West Asia. The Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.
The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.
During the meeting, the Committee directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It also underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.
Combat Operations Will Continue 'Until All Objectives Are Achieved': Trump
US President Donald Trump called the sweeping American military assault on Iran "one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen," declaring that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead and vowing that combat operations will continue "until all of our objectives are achieved". In an address to the nation posted on Truth Social, Trump described "Operation Epic Fury" as unprecedented in scale. "Nobody's seen anything like it. We have hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, Iranian air defense systems," he said.
"We are undertaking this massive operation not merely to ensure security for us, but for our children as well. These actions are necessary to ensure Americans never have to face a radical bloodthirsty terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons and threats," he added.
US, Arab Allies Call Iran Strikes In Gulf 'Reckless'
The United States and its Arab allies including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have condemned Iran after it launched a wave of strikes on Gulf states hosting US troops in response to a US-Israeli attack. "The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior," the US State Department said in a joint statement with Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi and the UAE.
"These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure. The Islamic Republic’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability," it said.
"We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defense in the face of these attacks. We remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defense cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction," the statement added.
UAE Shuts Its Embassy In Tehran, Slams Iran Missile Strikes As 'Dangerous Escalation'
Strongly condemning Iranian missile attacks targeting both the United Arab Emirates and the "sisterly" Sultanate of Oman, the UAE termed it a "dangerous escalation" and announced the immediate closure of its embassy in Tehran along with the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic staff. In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Iranian attacks represented a "blatant violation of state sovereignty" and posed a direct threat to regional security and stability. The Ministry said that broadening the scope of the attacks to include "sisterly and friendly nations" was unacceptable.
"Expanding the scope of these attacks to include sisterly and friendly nations is unacceptable and condemned by all legal and political standards, and constitutes an unacceptable escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and exacerbates regional tensions," it said.
Israel Carries Out 'Large-Scale Strikes' On Tehran
Two days after the start of a US-Israeli campaign against Iran, the Israeli military on Monday said it launched "large-scale strikes" on Tehran. The military said in a statement, "The Israeli Air Force... has begun an additional wave of strikes against the Iranian terror regime at the heart of Tehran."