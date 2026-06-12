US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Believes Iran Supreme Leader Has Signed Off On Emerging Deal

“I understand the answer is yes” Trump said when asked if Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has agreed to the deal.

Khamenei was wounded in the opening salvos of the U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Iran and has been in hiding since. Iran has not yet confirmed that it’s agreed to terms with the U.S. on a settlement to end the war. (AP)