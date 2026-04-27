Iran War Live: Iran’s Foreign Minister Leaves Pakistan For Russia

Iran War Live: Donald Trump Signals US-Iran Conflict May End Soon, says They're In Really Bad Shape

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran could be nearing an end, asserting that mounting military and economic pressure has placed Tehran in a weakened position and may push it towards a resolution.

Speaking to Fox News on the evolving situation, Trump said, "I think the big advantage is that we've taken out their navy in its entirety... They have no air force left. They have no navy left...They're in bad shape. I mean, they're really in bad shape. And of course, we've done the blockade, and the blockade's been unbelievably effective, and that means they can't get any more money," he said, pointing to what he described as extensive damage to Iran's military and industrial capabilities.