Iran War Live: Iran’s Foreign Minister Leaves Pakistan For Russia
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:21 AM IST|
Updated : April 27, 2026 at 4:35 AM IST
Iran’s Foreign Minister headed to Moscow on Sunday (April 26) as peace efforts between Tehran and Washington hung in the balance, following a flurry of regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.
Abbas Araghchi visited Oman between trips to Pakistani capital Islamabad and is expected in Russia on Monday to meet President Vladimir Putin, according to the Iranian ambassador.
In a sign that efforts were ongoing, the Fars news agency said Iran had sent “written messages” to the Americans via mediator Pakistan outlining red lines, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.
Fars said the messages were not part of formal negotiations, however. Araghchi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow on Monday, the ISNA news agency reported.
It cited Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, who said that Araghchi would meet Putin and “consult with Russian officials regarding the latest status of the negotiations, ceasefire, and surrounding developments”, and present a report on negotiations to end the war with the United States and Israel.
Israel, Hezbollah trade accusations over Lebanon truce violations
Israel and Hezbollah traded blame over violations of the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon on Sunday (April 26), with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the military was “vigorously” targeting the Iran-backed militia as both sides claimed new attacks.
The accusations came as the foes said they carried out fresh attacks in southern Lebanon, with AFP correspondents reporting residents in heavy traffic heading north to flee an Israeli warning and strikes, while Israel’s army reported one soldier killed.
“Hezbollah’s violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire,” Netanyahu told his weekly cabinet meeting.
“We are acting vigorously in accordance with arrangements agreed with the United States and, incidentally, also with Lebanon.” Hezbollah released several statements on Sunday saying its fighters targeted Israeli troops and positions in response to Israeli ceasefire violations and attacks on Lebanese villages, vowing to keep up the attacks.
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Iran War Live: Donald Trump Signals US-Iran Conflict May End Soon, says They're In Really Bad Shape
US President Donald Trump has indicated that the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran could be nearing an end, asserting that mounting military and economic pressure has placed Tehran in a weakened position and may push it towards a resolution.
Speaking to Fox News on the evolving situation, Trump said, "I think the big advantage is that we've taken out their navy in its entirety... They have no air force left. They have no navy left...They're in bad shape. I mean, they're really in bad shape. And of course, we've done the blockade, and the blockade's been unbelievably effective, and that means they can't get any more money," he said, pointing to what he described as extensive damage to Iran's military and industrial capabilities.