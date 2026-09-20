Middle East Live Updates: Saudi Says Houthis Tried To Attack Riyadh; US Renews Travel Alert As Trump Cuts Short Weekend
Published : September 20, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed that Yemen’s Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile, the first targeting of Riyadh since the escalation in fighting with the Tehran-backed rebels that has opened a new front in the Iran war.
Meanwhile, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Tehran has sent Washington its conditions for ending the war via Qatar, a key mediator. Israeli strikes killed three people in Gaza. And Israel's military said it struck Hezbollah targets across several areas in southern Lebanon.
Also, the US State Department renewed a blanket travel alert for Americans in or travelling to the Middle East, warning that the conflict with Iran “has the potential to escalate rapidly.” At least 11 US embassies in the region issued a warning that travel disruptions are possible.
Around the same time the US issued the alert, President Donald Trump cut short a weekend at Camp David to return unexpectedly to the White House on Saturday, as tensions rose in the Middle East. There was no explanation from the administration for why Trump was no longer returning on Sunday from Camp David, a secluded presidential complex in rural Maryland, as had been previously announced.
However, it is not uncommon for White House travel to change on weekends, including for weather reasons. Forecasts showed rain and thunderstorms in the hilly Camp David area on Sunday.
The change in plan came as the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday that the Iran-backed group fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh at dawn, after a fire broke out near the Saudi capital's international airport.
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Middle East Updates: Yemen's Internationally-recognised Govt Condemns Houthi Attacks On Riyadh
Yemen’s internationally recognised government has issued a strong condemnation of the latest Houthi ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting Riyadh. The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strikes as a "blatant violation" of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. On Saturday, a Houthi ballistic missile targeting the Saudi capital was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defenses. The Houthis also attempted to target civilian and economic infrastructure in several other Saudi cities, including Bisha, Taif, Farasan, and Yanbu.
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#بيان| #اليمن يدين بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الحوثية على المدن والأعيان المدنية #السعودية ومحاولة استهداف #الرياض.https://t.co/wAS8nW1N6Z pic.twitter.com/MUYygaW741— وزارة خارجية الجمهورية اليمنية (@yemen_mofa) September 20, 2026
Middle East Updates: Houthis Say Targeted 'Sensitive Sites' In Riyadh, Aramco Facilities In Yanbu
Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday that they launched strikes targeting "sensitive sites" in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and oil facilities in the kingdom's port city of Yanbu, hours after residents reported blasts in the Saudi capital.
"In response to the Saudi enemy's criminal attempts to target the capital Sana'a... the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two successful military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram.
"The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu." The Houthi statement came after firefighters extinguished a blaze on a fuel tank emblazoned with the logo of the Saudi oil giant Aramco at a fuel depot near Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, according to an AFP journalist.
Tracking website FlightRadar24 reported "major problems" at the Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, before normal traffic began to resume. Yemen's Houthis have staged a lightning offensive, seizing swathes of territory, leaving the internationally-recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, scrambling to respond. The disruption on Saturday followed an overnight air raid alert issued by Saudi authorities, the first such warning since fighting in neighbouring Yemen intensified this month.
Hours after the early morning alert, residents said they had heard what sounded like a round of explosions echoing through parts of the capital. (AFP)
Middle East Conflict Live Updates: Turkey Suggests Military Support For The Saudis
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan suggested Turkey could provide military support to Saudi Arabia under a recently signed defense pact. Asked in a TV interview about the possibility of the three-member alliance, which also includes Pakistan, engaging in military action against Yemen’s Houthis, Fidan said Turkey would “face no difficulty in meeting” any military needs.
“We observe very serious attacks on Saudi Arabia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he told broadcaster NTV. “We have an alliance agreement in place and we stand by our word.”
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Hakan Fidan:— Sinan AKYÜZ (@Revha1453) September 19, 2026
Suudi Arabistan’ın toprak bütünlüğüne, egemenliğine ve altyapısına yönelik çok ciddi saldırılar olduğunu görüyoruz.
Anlaşmamıza baktığımızda, ülkeler arasında karşılıklı bir ittifak sorumluluğu var. Başkanımız gerçekten sözünün arkasında duran bir lider.
Bu konuda… pic.twitter.com/Niks6Jr1eO
Middle East Conflict Live Updates: Israeli Strikes Kill 3 Men In Gaza
Gaza’s Health Ministry and Shifa Hospital officials say three men were killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City and the nearby Jabaliya refugee camp, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. The Israeli military said it struck "military operatives.”
The heaviest fighting between Israel and Hamas has subsided since a ceasefire last October, but Israeli fire has killed more than 13,780 Palestinians in Gaza since then, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, the report added.
Israel's military also said it struck targets in southern Lebanon associated with the Hezbollah militant group after two soldiers were wounded when their vehicle drove over an explosive device in an area occupied by Israeli troops. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported three Israeli airstrikes on the southern town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, adding that the third strike almost hit paramedics heading to the area, but no one was hurt.
Middle East Conflict Live Updates: US Military Says Oil Is Flowing Through Strait Of Hormuz
The head of US Central Command said the military has supported the transit of 1 billion barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months and claimed that Iran has “exported zero barrels” because of a US blockade.
Adm. Brad Cooper said the strait's primary transit lanes have been cleared of mines, and the volume of oil, natural gas and cargo transiting over the past two weeks is the highest it has been in six months — or shortly after the war began with US and Israeli strikes.
"CENTCOM forces have supported more than one billion barrels of crude oil leaving the Gulf, through the Strait of Hormuz in the last couple of months," Cooper said in a video statement.
But monitors say shipping traffic remains well below prewar levels. Iran continues to attack ships as it asserts control over the waterway through which about one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas passed before the war.
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Update from CENTCOM Commander: pic.twitter.com/PTX6n9fn56— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 19, 2026
Middle East Conflict Live Updates: Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel
Iran's state TV said a man identified as Hossein Pedram was executed after being convicted on charges of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.
The report said Pedram shared classified information on “sensitive military sites” in Iran's Isfahan province. It didn't say how he accessed the information. He was reportedly arrested after those sites, which included missile bases, were targeted in last year's 12-day air war by the US and Israel.
Middle East Conflict Live Updates: US Issues Blanket Mideast Travel Alert
The US State Department and a string of US embassies issued security alerts to Americans. The alerts cited "the potential for unforeseen escalation" and noted that "Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports."
"This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly," the State Department warning said. "Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region."
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Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures,… pic.twitter.com/TPj23kFFzo— TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 19, 2026
Middle East Conflict Live Updates: Iran Sends US Conditions For Ending the War
The head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, told Al Jazeera in an interview that Iran has conveyed its conditions for ending the war to the U.S. via Qatar and it is waiting for President Donald Trump's response.
It was not clear when the conditions were shared. Rezaei said they include ending the war on all fronts, releasing assets seized from Iran and ending the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports. Earlier U.S.-Iran negotiations fell apart. He also said Iran wants the fighting involving Yemen and Saudi Arabia to end. (AP)