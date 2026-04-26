Iran War Live: Trump Says Shooting At White House Event Won't Impact Iran War Policy

Iran War Live: Trump Says Iran Presented New Offers 10 Minutes After He Cancelled US Team’s Trip

Amid the stalled negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump said the Iranians sent over a new peace proposal, but that it “could have been better,” and rejected it.

“They gave us a paper that could have been better, and interestingly, immediately when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump said to reporters on Saturday before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Florida.

The President wouldn’t offer specifics about what was in the latest proposal other than saying “they offered a lot.” But he stressed that one of his conditions is that Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump said he cancelled the latest rounds of negotiations with Iran because it was “a lot of travelling” and because his negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, “weren’t meeting with the leader of the country.” Trump said the US will “deal by telephone and they can call us anytime they want” before adding that “we have all the cards.”