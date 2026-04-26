Iran War Live: Trump Says Shooting At White House Event Won't Impact Iran War Policy
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner would not deter him from the ongoing Iran conflict, asserting that it would not impact his efforts to “win the war in Iran."
Speaking to reporters at the White House after the security scare, Trump said, “It’s not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, I really don’t think so, based on what we know."
Trump and the top leaders of the administration were evacuated unharmed from an annual dinner of White House correspondents after a gunman opened fire at the Washington Hilton hotel. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was later taken into custody.
This happened amid a stalemate between the US and Iran. Trump, earlier on Saturday, said he told top US envoys not to travel to Pakistan to negotiate with Tehran, telling Fox News that ″they can call us anytime they want.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan on Saturday evening as Tehran made it clear that there will be no direct negotiation with Washington. Cancelling his envoys' trip to Pakistan, Trump said there was no point "sitting around talking about nothing" but added the war would not immediately resume.
He said he scrapped the visit after being unimpressed with Tehran's negotiating position, adding that a revised proposal followed within minutes of his decision. "They gave us a paper that should have been better and -- interestingly -- immediately, when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better," he told reporters, without elaborating.
The White House had said Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff were heading to Pakistan for talks with Iran aimed at moving "towards a deal" but Trump told Fox News he had scrapped the trip. "We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing," the president said he had told his team.
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Iran War Live: Trump Describes Would-Be Assassin As 'Lone Wolf', Says Shooting Won't 'Deter' Him From Iran War
US President Donald Trump on Saturday night (local time) said that the White House Correspondents' Association dinner would not deter him from the Iran war, although he believed the incident was unlikely to be linked to the conflict. Read More...
Iran War Live: Iran’s Foreign Minister To Visit Pakistan Again
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will return to Pakistan after his current visit to Oman on his way to visiting Russia, according to a report by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.
The report said he was expected to be back in Islamabad on Sunday and would join other members of his delegation who had gone to Tehran for consultations and “instructions on the topics related to the end of the war.”
Iran War Live: US Says It's Hunting For Explosive Mines In Latest Push To Open Strait Of Hormuz
Donald Trump says the US Navy is clearing Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz. The vital sea route for Persian Gulf oil is closed to most ships, and that’s a strain on the global economy.
Experts say sweeping for underwater explosives could take months despite a tenuous ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Any future claims that the U.S. cleared the waterway where 20% of the world’s oil typically passes might fail to convince commercial freighters and their insurers that it’s finally safe.
“There’s only so much the U.S. can do to give that confidence back to commercial shipping,” said Emma Salisbury, a scholar at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s National Security Program. Seeking out mines is among the latest tactics announced by the Trump administration to get traffic moving again through the strait, as rising energy prices and wider economic effects pose a political risk. (AP)
Iran War Live: Trump Says Iran Presented New Offers 10 Minutes After He Cancelled US Team’s Trip
Amid the stalled negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump said the Iranians sent over a new peace proposal, but that it “could have been better,” and rejected it.
“They gave us a paper that could have been better, and interestingly, immediately when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump said to reporters on Saturday before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Florida.
The President wouldn’t offer specifics about what was in the latest proposal other than saying “they offered a lot.” But he stressed that one of his conditions is that Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon.”
Trump said he cancelled the latest rounds of negotiations with Iran because it was “a lot of travelling” and because his negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, “weren’t meeting with the leader of the country.” Trump said the US will “deal by telephone and they can call us anytime they want” before adding that “we have all the cards.”
Israeli Fire Kills 1 Palestinian In Gaza; Over 800 Killed Despite Ceasefire Since Last October
An Israeli drone strike near a school in northern Gaza City killed one person and wounded at least two others, according to officials at Shifa hospital, where the casualties arrived.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel continues to carry out near-daily strikes across Gaza, where more than 800 Palestinians have been killed despite a ceasefire with Hamas since October, according to figures from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Iran War Live: Pakistan PM, Iran President Hold 'Warm' Talks On Regional Situation
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone on Saturday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, holding what he described as a “warm and constructive discussion” on the evolving regional situation.
In a post on the social platform X, Sharif said he appreciated Iran’s continued engagement, including the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Islamabad led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
He added that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan remains committed to serving as an “honest and sincere facilitator” to advance durable peace and lasting stability in the region.
Iran War Live: Netanyahu Orders 'Vigorous' Strikes On Hezbollah Targets In Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has ordered 'vigorous' strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The statement by the prime minister’s office follows a string of rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel and on Israeli ground troops in southern Lebanon on Saturday. There were no injuries.
Also on Saturday, Israel launched multiple airstrikes in southern Lebanon while a fragile temporary ceasefire was in effect, killing at least six people it said were Hezbollah militants. Netanyahu has instructed the army “to vigorously attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon,” the statement said, without providing further detail.
Iran War Live: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Arrives In Oman
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi, who left Pakistan on Saturday, has arrived in Oman capital, Muscat. He’s expected to meet about regional developments. Oman was a mediator for indirect talks before the war. After Oman, he is set to visit Moscow as well.
Iran War Live: Iran Says Continued US Naval Blockade Will Trigger 'Powerful Response'
Iran’s joint military command warned in a statement Saturday that if the U.S. continues its “naval blockades, banditry, and piracy in the region,” it will provoke a decisive military response from Iran. The statement, carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, added that if the US and Israel renewed their aggression, they would face more losses.
It remains unclear whether Iran and the US will resume negotiations soon. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan, the key mediator in the negotiations between the two countries, a few hours ago, with no immediate word on possible resumption of talks. Shortly after, Trump said in a social media post that he called off sending U.S. envoys to Pakistan for negotiations.
Iran War Live: Pakistan eases Islamabad restrictions after Iran delegation leaves
Pakistani authorities on Saturday evening began easing restrictions following the departure of an Iranian delegation and a US decision not to send its delegation to Islamabad for potential talks, offering relief to hundreds of thousands of residents after nearly a week of near-lockdown conditions, Associated Press reported.
The developments signal a setback to Pakistan’s efforts to host a second round of talks. The Islamabad administration said in a post on the social platform X that entry of all types of public and goods transport has been allowed. It added that bus terminals across the capital have reopened, except for a key terminal on the city’s outskirts, which will remain closed until further notice. The move is expected to improve the supply of fruit, vegetables and other essential items in the capital.