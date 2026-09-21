West Asia Crisis LIVE: Iran Rules Out Reopening Hormuz, Returning To Talks Until US Meets Tehran's Conditions

'Do Not Travel To Iran For Any Reason. US Citizens Should Leave Iran Now'

The US Virtual Embassy in Iran on Sunday urged American citizens to leave the country immediately, warning of possible flight cancellations and airspace closures as regional security risks rise.

"Do not travel to Iran for any reason. US citizens should leave Iran now," the embassy said in a statement posted on its website.

It described the security environment as "complex", with the potential for "unforeseen escalation", and advised Americans to exercise heightened vigilance and check directly with airlines for departure information. "Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the embassy stated.

The alert also cited hostilities involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, including attacks affecting civilian airports, warning that the conflict "has the potential to escalate rapidly".