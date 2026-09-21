West Asia Crisis LIVE: Iran Rules Out Reopening Hormuz, Returning To Talks Until US Meets Tehran's Conditions
Published : September 21, 2026 at 8:49 AM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 8:58 AM IST
At a time when world leaders prepare to gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate as Iran has ruled out reopening the Strait of Hormuz or returning to the previous framework of negotiations with the US until Washington meets Tehran's conditions.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as reported by Al Jazeera, said Iran has conveyed its demands to the United States through intermediaries and would not reconsider its position until Tehran's conditions were fulfilled.
"Our messages and conditions have been conveyed explicitly to the other side through intermediaries... And until these conditions are met, the inalienable rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and the Americans fulfil their commitments, there will be no possibility of a return to the previous negotiation framework or to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," Ghalibaf said.
The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major flashpoint in the escalating US-Iran confrontation. The strategic waterway is a crucial route for global energy shipments, and restrictions on maritime traffic have raised concerns over further disruption to international trade and oil supplies.
Ghalibaf's remarks came after Iran's central military command warned that any renewed US military action against Tehran would trigger attacks against American bases and interests across the region.
US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, warned Tehran of significant consequences if Iran refused to alter its behaviour, while also indicating that he could be open to talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York.
Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei had earlier said Tehran had conveyed its conditions for ending the conflict through Qatari mediation, including an end to hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the naval blockade.
Reports suggest that the escalating US-Iran confrontation and wider West Asia tensions are expected to remain key issues of international concern at the UN General Assembly.
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"Do not travel to Iran for any reason. US citizens should leave Iran now," the embassy said in a statement posted on its website.
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Iran Warns Of 'Continuous, Effective And Painful' Attacks On US Bases In West Asia
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters reportedly said in a statement that any US military action would be met with "continuous, effective and painful" attacks.
"Should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region will be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitation or consideration," the statement said.
The Iranian military command also warned regional countries against supporting any US military operation against Tehran, saying countries that assist Washington would be regarded as participants in the action.