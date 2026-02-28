US, Israel Attack Iran Live: Iran Launches Missiles Towards Israel, Says Israeli Army; Trump Warns 'Lay Down Arms Or Face Death'

Iran Under Attack Live Updates: Israel Army Missiles Launched From Iran

The Israeli military said it detected missiles launched from Iran on Saturday as sirens sounded across several parts of the country, after Israel earlier launched strikes on its arch-foe.

"A short while ago, sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. A cellphone message was sent to members of the public urging them to seek shelter.