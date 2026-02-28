US, Israel Attack Iran Live: Iran Launches Missiles Towards Israel, Says Israeli Army; Trump Warns 'Lay Down Arms Or Face Death'
Published : February 28, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST|
Updated : February 28, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Weeks of tensions between the US and Iran spilt over on Saturday as the United States and Israel jointly launched strikes on Iran, hitting the capital, Tehran and other cities in the country.
US President Donald Trump said the US military had begun "major combat operations" in Iran, the objective of which, he said, was to defend the US by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."
In a video posted on social media, he claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach US and appealed to the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.” Trump acknowledged that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying “that often happens in war.”
The attack comes as the US has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done "to remove threats." While he did not immediately elaborate, Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, reported that the strikes were targeting "regime and military sites including ballistic missiles" in Iran.
Clouds of smoke were seen rising from Tehran's downtown as the first strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Associated Press. The Fars news agency, meanwhile, said "seven missile impacts were reported in the Keshvardoost and Pasteur districts" of Tehran, where the residence of Khamenei is located.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei had been in his offices or at his residences at the time. Roads to Khamenei's compound in downtown Tehran had been shut down by authorities as other blasts rang out across the capital.
Trump had wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear program, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests.
Following the strikes, Iran closed its airspace and suspended mobile phone services.
LIVE FEED
Iran Under Attack Live Updates: Israel Army Missiles Launched From Iran
The Israeli military said it detected missiles launched from Iran on Saturday as sirens sounded across several parts of the country, after Israel earlier launched strikes on its arch-foe.
"A short while ago, sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. A cellphone message was sent to members of the public urging them to seek shelter.
Iran Under Attack Live Updates: Reza Pahlavi Says 'Final Victory' Near
The son of Iran's last shah voiced confidence Saturday in victory against the Islamic Republic after the United States and Israel launched an attack.
"We are very close to final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran," Reza Pahlavi, who lives in exile in the Washington area, said in an online video address.
Iran Under Attack Live Updates | Iran's President Pezeshkian 'Safe And Sound': State Media
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is "safe and sound", state media reported on Saturday, following US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic. "President Masoud Pezeshkian is safe and sound and has no problems," the IRNA news agency reported, alongside the Mehr and ISNA agencies.
Iran Under Attack Live Updates: Trump Accuses Iran Of Trying To Rebuild Nuclear Program
Despite claims that last year’s strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities destroyed the country’s nuclear program, Donald Trump said that Iran “attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing the long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could soon reach the American homeland.”
Trump said that Saturday’s strikes would be part of “a massive and ongoing operation” that will aim to “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground” as well as “annihilate their navy,” and “ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilise the region or the world and attack our forces.”
Iran Under Attack Live Updates: Trump Tells Iranian Officials To Lay Down Arms Or 'Face Death'
Donald Trump called the attacks on Iran "a noble mission," saying they were necessary because of Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US. He called on Iranian officials to “lay down your arms” or “you will face certain death,” and encouraged the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”
Iran Under Attack Live Updates: Seven Missile Impacts In Districts Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Lives
Iranian state television on Saturday confirmed what it described as an "aerial aggression by the Zionist regime" on the country, following a series of blasts in Tehran. The Fars news agency, meanwhile, said "seven missile impacts were reported in the Keshvardoost and Pasteur districts" of Tehran, where the residence of Supreme Guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located. (AFP)
Iran Under Attack Live Updates: US Embassies In Qatar, Bahrain Issue Shelter-In-Place Orders
The US embassies in Qatar and Bahrain told their staff to seek shelter on Saturday and advised US citizens to do the same after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.
The embassies said in two separate statements they were "implementing a shelter-in-place for all personnel. We recommend all Americans do the same until further notice," and urged US citizens to "find a secure location within your residence or another safe building".
Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Trump Says US Has Begun 'Major Combat Operations In Iran'
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US military had begun "major combat operations" in Iran. He said the objective is to defend the US by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."
"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, Death to America, and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops, and the innocent people in many, many countries..." the US President said in a video statement he shared on X.
Iran-US Tensions Live Updates | 'Avoid Unnecessary Travel...': Advisory Issued For Indians In Israel
The Indian embassy in Israel has issued an advisory to the Indian citizens asking them to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times, against the backdrop of the Israeli strikes on Iran.
In a post on X, the embassy strongly advised Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.
"All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice," it said.
Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Israeli Strikes On Iran Target 'Military Sites And Ballistic Missiles'
Israeli strikes on Iran were targeting "regime and military sites including ballistic missiles", AFP reported on Saturday, attributing to the Kan public broadcaster, which cited an Israeli official. "Israeli official: Regime targets and military sites are being attacked -- including ballistic missiles," appeared on the ticker of the Kan 11 television channel.
Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Blasts Heard Across Cities, Tehran Closes Airspace
Iranian media reports attacks are happening nationwide as Israel and the US launch airstrikes targeting the country. Apart from Tehran, blasts were also heard in Isfahan and other cities, the local media reported.
Under attack, Iran has closed its airspace until further notice, the country's civil aviation agency said. "The airspace of the entire country is closed until further notice," announced the spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, quoted by Tasnim news agency.
Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Iran Shuts Air Space, Cuts Mobile Phone Services
As the US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran on Saturday, it wasn't immediately clear if Iran would immediately strike back, though it had warned that American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets for any retaliation.
In Tehran, witnesses, according to AP, heard the first blast by Khamenei's office. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause. More explosions struck Iran’s capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes. Iran has also shut down its airspace and cut mobile phone services.
The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.
Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Israel Declares State Of Emergency
Israel declared “an immediate state of emergency across the country" on Friday as it launched a preemptive attack on Iran, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.
Sirens blared across the country as Israel launched “preemptive” attacks. "The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Katz said.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home front command warned civilians to stay close to bomb shelters as sirens sounded across the country. A message from the Home Front command said that “due to the security situation,” civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.
The IDF said that the “proactive alert” is intended to prepare the public for the possibility of missile fire toward our territory.” The Army says that as of now, there is no need to enter shelters.