US-Iran War LIVE: US Forces Complete 11th Consecutive Night Of Strikes Against Iran
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:22 AM IST|
Updated : July 22, 2026 at 7:43 AM IST
US forces successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran at 8:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday (US time), said US Central Command (CENTCOM).
In a post on X, CENTCOM said: "CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."
According to the Central Command, over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. "The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation."
CENTCOM said that despite what it described as Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. The command added that since early May, its forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels carrying around 450 million barrels of crude oil.US forces on Tuesday (US time) began striking military targets in Iran for the 11th consecutive night.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said: "CENTCOM forces began striking military targets in Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the 11th consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."Earlier, Iran's armed forces said Tuesday that they have carried out missile and drone strikes against the US bases, assets and infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan following another round of US attacks on Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in statements carried by its official news outlet Sepah News that its aerospace forces targeted US air defence systems, radar facilities, communications infrastructure and other military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as US military facilities in Jordan.
The IRGC said the attacks were carried out in ‘’retaliation’ for recent US strikes on Iran and were intended to pave the way for broader missile and drone operations against US military targets in the region. Separately, Iran's army said it launched missile and drone strikes against several US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Camp Arifjan, Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base and Shaikh Isa Air Base
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On Monday, the Pentagon identified 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, as the two other soldiers who were killed in Jordan in Friday’s attacks. The soldiers were killed by Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in the first troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war. They were deployed to support a U.S. mission against the Islamic State group, a U.S. Central Command statement said.
US-Iran War LIVE: US Military Completes 11th Night Of Strikes On Iran
Iranian state television reported Wednesday that air defenses around the capital were activated as the United States carried out an 11th night of bombings targeting the Islamic Republic. The acknowledgment by state TV suggests American fighter jets targeted the area around Tehran, which includes military bases, facilities for its ballistic missile program and high-ranking officials.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the U.S.′ target was in the operation around the capital. The U.S. military’s Central Command said it hit “Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities and military logistics infrastructure.”
In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "At 8:15 p.m. ET on July 21, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran."