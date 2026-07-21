US-Iran War Live War Update: US military Says It "Completed" Its Latest Round Of Strikes Against Iran; Iran Guards Say Stopped 2 Oil Tankers In Hormuz

US-Iran War Live War Update| Iranian Interior Minister Arrives In Pakistan For Talks Amid Iran-US Hostilities

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Pakistan on Monday for talks with the country's top leadership amid the escalating military confrontation between Iran and the US. Iran's official IRNA news agency confirmed Momeni's arrival in Islamabad in a post on X, saying the visit was aimed at "boosting cooperation between the two nations". According to Geo News, Naqvi said that after receiving Momeni, the Iranian leader has come with some “good news,” and the visit will help further strengthen bilateral ties.

During the visit, Momeni will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, it said. The visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following days of military exchanges between the US and Iran.