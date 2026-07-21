US-Iran War Live War Update: US military Says It "Completed" Its Latest Round Of Strikes Against Iran; Iran Guards Say Stopped 2 Oil Tankers In Hormuz
The United States has carried out a new wave of military strikes against Iran on Tuesday (Indian Time), marking the tenth consecutive night of operations in a push to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
The strikes have escalated as the US and Iran vie for control of the crucial energy shipping route, with Tehran retaliating by launching attacks on American allies Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. President Donald Trump earlier warned on social media that “Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!”
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said that his country was in a "full-scale war" with the United States and that Tehran should "accept the natural consequences of this resistance".
The war also plunged the world into a global energy crisis, notably as the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, soared due to supply chain and production disruptions across the Middle East.
Energy prices cooled last month when Washington and Tehran reached an interim agreement aimed at permanently ending their fighting and reviving traffic in the key Strait of Hormuz. But that peace deal has now crumbled, with the US intensifying airstrikes against Iran, which has responded by launching its own attacks on American allies in the region. And oil flows are largely stalling again. The price of Brent crude from the North Sea, for September delivery, rose to $89.22 a barrel.
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US-Iran War Live War Update| Iranian Interior Minister Arrives In Pakistan For Talks Amid Iran-US Hostilities
Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Pakistan on Monday for talks with the country's top leadership amid the escalating military confrontation between Iran and the US. Iran's official IRNA news agency confirmed Momeni's arrival in Islamabad in a post on X, saying the visit was aimed at "boosting cooperation between the two nations". According to Geo News, Naqvi said that after receiving Momeni, the Iranian leader has come with some “good news,” and the visit will help further strengthen bilateral ties.
During the visit, Momeni will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, it said. The visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following days of military exchanges between the US and Iran.
US-Iran War Live War Update| IRGC Says Stopped Two "Non-Compliant Oil Tankers" In Hormuz
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday they stopped two "non-compliant oil tankers" attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency IRNA reported.
"Two non-compliant oil tankers attempting to pass through the unsafe southern route of the Strait of Hormuz were stopped after explosions caused extensive fires aboard them," the Guards said in a statement carried by the state media IRNA.
US-Iran War Live War Update| US Force Says Struck Iran Military Command Centers, Maritime Capabilities
The US military said on Monday night that it had completed its latest round of strikes against Iran, targeting various sites to counter Tehran's ability to attack ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
"US forces struck Iranian military command centres, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in an article published on the social media platform X.
"Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil," the statement read.
"American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait," it added.
US-Iran War Live War Update| More US Strikes Start Up Against Iran
The US military says it’s carrying out its 10th consecutive night of strikes on Iran in a push to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command said on social media that the strikes “are designed to degrade further Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”
The strikes have escalated as the U.S. and Iran vie for control of the crucial energy shipping route, with Tehran retaliating by launching attacks on American allies Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain.
Two soldiers were killed in Iranian attacks on a base in Jordan on Friday that left a third service member missing. Separately, another died in Iraq on Saturday during the “controlled detonation” of a downed Iranian drone. President Trump earlier warned on social media that “Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!”