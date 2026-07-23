US-Iran War LIVE | US Soldier Angel Rampersad killed In Iranian Attack On Air Base In Jordan
US President Donald Trump has claimed that the American public continues to back Washington's military actions against Iran, rejecting suggestions of growing domestic opposition as the conflict enters its fifth month and US troop casualties rise.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump maintained that public support remains steadfast, contending that domestic concerns stem primarily from surging fuel prices rather than opposition to the military campaign.
"They're going to pay a big price; they're being decimated," Trump said, referring to Iran. When asked about public backing for the joint US-Israel operations against Iran as American military fatalities continue to climb, Trump responded, "Well, Americans aren't against the war."
"Americans don't want to have [high] gasoline prices, but they're not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a [new] poll," he added, without identifying the survey he was referring to. The US President's observations follow his recent threat to escalate military actions against Tehran, warning that Washington would target one Iranian bridge or power plant for every strike directed at commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.
"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.
Signalling that Washington has no immediate intention of wrapping up the operation, he stated on Tuesday, "We're not finished at all... we're not leaving right now." The escalation comes amid ongoing clashes around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, triggered by Iran's renewed maritime blockade targeting commercial vessels, which has disrupted global oil transit. The maritime tension has driven Brent crude prices sharply higher, increasing economic pressures on the White House amid soaring fuel costs at home.
Meanwhile, Iranian media outlet Tasnim reported on Wednesday that a US missile struck Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, with authorities in Tehran noting that damage assessments were under way.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US Will Destroy A Bridge Or Power Plant For Each Iranian Attack In Strait Of Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that the U.S. will destroy one bridge or power plant each time Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s latest threat to target civilian infrastructure came as the unpopular war spirals with no clear off-ramp, threatening further worldwide economic disruption and sending fuel prices up ahead of midterm U.S. elections this fall. Both sides have dug in on their dispute over the strait, a crucial waterway for global energy that remains largely closed because of Iranian attacks. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, said his country would adopt an “eye for an eye” defense doctrine.
“Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response,” he posted Wednesday on X. The U.S. carried out another wave of strikes on Iran overnight into Wednesday, and air defenses opened fire over the capital, Tehran. Iran launched a missile attack on a Jordanian city on Israel’s doorstep, and alerts were issued in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. (AP)
US-Iran War LIVE | US Soldier Angel Rampersad killed In Iranian Attack On Air Base In Jordan
Angel Rampersad, a US soldier tracing her origins to Trinidad and Tobago, was killed in an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan last week, the US Army said.
US President Donald Trump, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior military officers were present at Dover Air Base in Delaware on Wednesday for the dignified transfer of the mortal remains of Rampersad and three other US Army soldiers killed in action in West Asia.
Rampersad, a resident of Ozone Park in New York, was killed when a missile struck the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago issued a statement expressing condolences to the United States and paying special tribute to Rampersad, whose father is a Trinidad and Tobago national and mother an American citizen.
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the country mourned her passing with "particular sorrow" because of her connection to Trinidad and Tobago. "Though she served under the flag of the United States, Sergeant Rampersad also shared a meaningful connection with our nation through her Trinidad and Tobago heritage," the prime minister said.
At Dover Air Base, Trump, Hegseth, US Senators and Army officers paid tributes to the fallen heroes and transferred the mortal remains to their family members at a solemn ceremony.
Rampersad’s mother was present at Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday to receive her daughter's remains. "Today, we mourn the loss of Sgt Angel Rampersad," said Brig Gen Glenn Henke, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command, in prepared remarks.
"We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who are navigating this unimaginable loss. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command is grieving, and we will continue to support one another as we process this tragedy," Henke said.
The Army said Rampersad enlisted in March 2019, and earned the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defence Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. “Sgt Rampersad embodied the very best of the United States Army and of our country,” said Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar.
“She served far from home, stood in harm’s way, and carried out her duty with honour. Her service and sacrifice will never be forgotten by Ozone Park, Queens, New York City, or a grateful nation. I stand shoulder to shoulder with her family, especially her parents, Basdeo and Carol, and with all who love her during this unimaginable loss,” Rajkumar said. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a statement on Wednesday saying Rampersad's courage and sacrifice will not be forgotten.