US-Iran War LIVE | US Soldier Angel Rampersad killed In Iranian Attack On Air Base In Jordan

Angel Rampersad, a US soldier tracing her origins to Trinidad and Tobago, was killed in an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan last week, the US Army said.

US President Donald Trump, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior military officers were present at Dover Air Base in Delaware on Wednesday for the dignified transfer of the mortal remains of Rampersad and three other US Army soldiers killed in action in West Asia.

Rampersad, a resident of Ozone Park in New York, was killed when a missile struck the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago issued a statement expressing condolences to the United States and paying special tribute to Rampersad, whose father is a Trinidad and Tobago national and mother an American citizen.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the country mourned her passing with "particular sorrow" because of her connection to Trinidad and Tobago. "Though she served under the flag of the United States, Sergeant Rampersad also shared a meaningful connection with our nation through her Trinidad and Tobago heritage," the prime minister said.

At Dover Air Base, Trump, Hegseth, US Senators and Army officers paid tributes to the fallen heroes and transferred the mortal remains to their family members at a solemn ceremony.

Rampersad’s mother was present at Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday to receive her daughter's remains. "Today, we mourn the loss of Sgt Angel Rampersad," said Brig Gen Glenn Henke, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command, in prepared remarks.

"We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who are navigating this unimaginable loss. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command is grieving, and we will continue to support one another as we process this tragedy," Henke said.

The Army said Rampersad enlisted in March 2019, and earned the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defence Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. “Sgt Rampersad embodied the very best of the United States Army and of our country,” said Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar.

“She served far from home, stood in harm’s way, and carried out her duty with honour. Her service and sacrifice will never be forgotten by Ozone Park, Queens, New York City, or a grateful nation. I stand shoulder to shoulder with her family, especially her parents, Basdeo and Carol, and with all who love her during this unimaginable loss,” Rajkumar said. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a statement on Wednesday saying Rampersad's courage and sacrifice will not be forgotten.