US-Iran War LIVE | US Military Says It Fired On Another Merchant Vessel Trying To Breach Blockade Of Iranian Ports

US-Iran War LIVE | Araghchi Rejects Washington's Pressure Tactics At SCO Summit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that Tehran will refuse to cave to American pressure or intimidation, asserting that the country will not submit to coercion or force. According to a report by Press TV, while speaking to journalists following a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi addressed discussions regarding diplomatic channels.

Asked about bilateral exchanges on the sidelines, he stated that the principal barrier between Tehran and Washington is not a lack of communication pathways, but rather the United States' persistent reliance on "bullying and coercion". "Iran has shown that it will not bow to US bullying and will under no circumstances respond to the language of force, pressure, and threats," Araghchi stressed.