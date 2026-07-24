US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Has 'Some Evil Intentions', Cannot Be Allowed To Have Nukes

US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance that Tehran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons and that Washington is doing "extremely well" as the conflict continues between the two adversaries. He made the remarks while unveiling his Ratepayer Protection Pledge, at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Washington DC.

On Iran, he said, "We're doing very well against the Islamic Republic of Iran--we're doing extremely well. They would like to do something, but I say they're not ready yet. They need more of the same. They've got some evil intentions. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon." Trump said that Iran cannot be allowed to even consider acquiring nuclear weapons.

He said, "We cannot let them even think about having nuclear weapons and that is exactly what is happening. They will never have a nuclear weapon... This shouldve been done by other American Presidents or other countries. It didnt have to be us but if we dont do it nobody else will, but I will and nobody else has the capability to do it."

Trump recalled that during first term the US built the greatest military anywhere in the world, which he added was being used more than he had anticipated and said, "We are using it (military) a little more than we thought and that is why we have Venezuela... We've paid for that war many times over. We are taking millions and millions of barrels of oil..."