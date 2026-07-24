US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Has 'Some Evil Intentions', Cannot Be Allowed To Have Nukes
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Iran would continue to "pay a very heavy price" for its actions, saying President Donald Trump's approach was "an eye for an eye," as he accused Tehran of repeatedly failing to honour agreements and signalled that Washington would maintain pressure until Iran was ready for a deal.
His statement came as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Army launched retaliatory strikes targeting American military infrastructure in Kuwait and Jordan, asserting the destruction of key air defence systems, logistical depots, and drone facilities.
Speaking to reporters in Manila, Rubio was asked whether the United States ruled out striking civilian infrastructure following President Trump's recent remarks about bridges and power plants.
Responding, Rubio contrasted Iran's stated position with that of the US administration.
"I saw Araghchi, their foreign minister, the other day say something about their policy is 'an eye for an eye.' The President's policy is 'a head for an eye.' They will pay a very heavy price for the things they're doing," Rubio said.
He asserted that Iran's industrial and defence industrial base had been "decimated" and claimed the country was losing missile launchers and radar systems every night.
"Their economy is a disaster. They are suffering billions of dollars in damage," Rubio said, adding that such developments were not widely reported because of restrictions on media inside Iran.
Rubio also claimed that Tehran had repeatedly used third countries to convey messages expressing interest in negotiations with Washington.
"These people are calling us every day begging, 'Let's do a deal.' They send us messages through other countries," he said.
Rubio accused Iran of repeatedly reneging on agreements or attempting to alter their terms after reaching them.
"The problem is every time these people do a deal, they either break it, or after they make it they want to change the deal. They agree to something and then decide to change it after making the deal, or they make a deal and then violate it. These people unfortunately just aren't ready for a deal," Rubio said.
He added that despite Iran's "tough talk" and "bravado," the country would continue to face mounting pressure until its leadership changed course.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Has 'Some Evil Intentions', Cannot Be Allowed To Have Nukes
US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance that Tehran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons and that Washington is doing "extremely well" as the conflict continues between the two adversaries. He made the remarks while unveiling his Ratepayer Protection Pledge, at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Washington DC.
On Iran, he said, "We're doing very well against the Islamic Republic of Iran--we're doing extremely well. They would like to do something, but I say they're not ready yet. They need more of the same. They've got some evil intentions. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon." Trump said that Iran cannot be allowed to even consider acquiring nuclear weapons.
He said, "We cannot let them even think about having nuclear weapons and that is exactly what is happening. They will never have a nuclear weapon... This shouldve been done by other American Presidents or other countries. It didnt have to be us but if we dont do it nobody else will, but I will and nobody else has the capability to do it."
Trump recalled that during first term the US built the greatest military anywhere in the world, which he added was being used more than he had anticipated and said, "We are using it (military) a little more than we thought and that is why we have Venezuela... We've paid for that war many times over. We are taking millions and millions of barrels of oil..."