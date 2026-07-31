US-Iran War LIVE | US And Iran Trade Missile Barrages As Hopes Dim For A Quick Resolution To Five-Month Conflict
The US military completed a "heavy wave of strikes" against Iran on Thursday in retaliation against Tehran targeting American bases in Jordan, as fighting intensified in the Middle East war after a nearly week-long pause.
The reignited hostilities have drawn in the Islamic republic's proxies, and appear to have dashed hopes of a quick return to negotiations between the foes.
US President Donald Trump had vowed to hit Iran "hard" after Tehran launched missiles at Jordan, its first regional strike in days.
American forces "successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran", and struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard targets including military command centres, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
Iran's state news agency IRNA reported hits on several cities in the southwestern Khuzestan province, as well as on Qeshm island in the Gulf.
Areas around the cities of Abadan, Shadegan, Arvandkenar and Ahvaz -- all in Khuzestan -- were struck, the agency said, citing provincial authorities.
In a sign of the war's spread, Saudi Arabia and the United States announced strikes Wednesday on militant bases in Iraq, while US ally Israel accused Iran-backed Hezbollah of a truce violation.
The world's biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia has reported two days of drone attacks targeting crude facilities that it blames on Iraqi armed groups allied with Tehran.
Jordan's army said it had intercepted five Iranian missiles, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted US bases there.
"As long as the threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue... the resistance will continue," the IRGC said.
On another front, Israel accused Hezbollah of deploying a drone overnight against an Israeli vehicle inside Lebanon, in what the military called "a blatant violation of the ceasefire".
Israel fought alongside the United States in the first weeks of the war against Iran, while battling Hezbollah in Lebanon, but it has yet to join the latest round of strikes against the Islamic republic.
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US-Iran War LIVE | US And Iran Trade Missile Barrages As Hopes Dim For A Quick Resolution To Five-Month Conflict
The United States and Iran each fired barrages of missiles Thursday, as the pattern of back-and-forth strikes took hold again and hope dimmed for a quick end to the five-month conflict. Following a few days of respite, fears of a wider war have grown, with renewed fighting threatening to engulf even more countries: Jordan said Thursday it intercepted Iranian missiles for the second consecutive day, while Kuwait said a strike in the northern part of the country killed one person. Also this week, drones caused fires on ships at an Egyptian port, and Saudi Arabia said it came under fire from Iran-backed militias in Iraq.
The war — which in its early days President Donald Trump said would last four to five weeks, although he warned it could take longer — has caused the price of fuel to spike and roiled the global economy. As months have passed, concerns have deepened about using up the stockpile of weapons the U.S. needs to defend its bases and allies.