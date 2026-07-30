US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Again Threatens To Hit Iran 'Very Hard'
Amid heightened tensions with Tehran and mounting anxieties regarding maritime safety in the Gulf, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has accused the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of trying to intimidate merchant vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that the crucial sea route remains accessible for global passage regardless of claims made by Iran.
In an official communication released on Wednesday, CENTCOM stated that the IRGC had recently issued threats and attempted strikes against commercial ships and civilian seafarers traversing the strategic passage.
The American military also charged the Iranian outfit with attempting to force preferred navigation routes on global commercial transport passing through one of the most critical energy transit points worldwide.
"After recently threatening and attempting to attack commercial vessels and innocent mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to claim that international mariners should only use routes the IRGC prefers," the US military said in its statement.
Refuting the position taken by Tehran, the US armed forces emphasised that the maritime corridor is an international passage governed by global maritime regulations, placing it outside the jurisdiction of the IRGC.
"The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway. The IRGC has no authority to dictate routes for free and open traffic flow," CENTCOM stated, noting that merchant shipping is actively proceeding through the maritime passage under the protection of American forces positioned across the region.
This statement follows escalations in the conflict between Washington and Tehran that have left the Middle East in a state of high alert, triggering concerns over potential wider disruptions to regional stability and global energy supplies.
Situated between Iran and Oman, the Strait of Hormuz serves as the vital maritime connector between the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Again Threatens To Hit Iran 'Very Hard'
US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his threat of military action against Iran, stating that Washington plans to strike Tehran "very hard" and asserting that "it's our turn to hit them."
When asked during an Oval Office appearance about an earlier blast at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, Trump confirmed that he had received a briefing on the incident, adding that "it's going to be straightened out."
Directing further warnings at Tehran, the US President declared, "They know it's coming."
Trump further noted the possibility of future diplomacy, saying, "We'll see if we get there with an agreement at some point," before reiterating his warning of kinetic action.
The US President's sharp rhetoric came in the immediate aftermath of an explosion on Wednesday that rocked a US-owned and operated liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel at Egypt's Damietta Port following a drone strike, raising fears that the Middle East conflict is spilling over into critical energy hubs beyond its traditional Gulf theatre.
Quoting maritime security firm Ambrey, Al Jazeera reported that the explosion occurred during cargo discharge operations at the port. The UK-based security firm identified the vessel as the US-owned floating storage ship Energos Winter, revealing that it was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle while berthed at the facility.
Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources subsequently confirmed that a fire broke out involving a storage vessel and a tugboat at Damietta Port, adding that no casualties were reported. "The situation was dealt with immediately in accordance with the emergency plans and firefighting and safety teams at the site," the ministry said in a Facebook post, while remaining silent on what triggered the blaze.
The assault at the Egyptian terminal, one of Cairo's primary natural gas export hubs, capped one of the most tumultuous days in the region in recent weeks. Barely hours earlier, military forces from the US and Saudi Arabia launched coordinated strikes targeting Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) positions across Iraq. The joint operation marked Riyadh's first official acknowledgement of participating in direct combat alongside Washington against Tehran-aligned groups, following a fresh wave of attacks on American positions.
In a parallel escalation overnight, Tehran confirmed launching a salvo of missiles targeting US military installations in Jordan alongside maritime operations against vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also turned down a diplomatic proposal from Oman aimed at joint administration of the critical maritime choke point, underscoring a complete freeze in de-escalation efforts.