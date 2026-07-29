US-Iran War LIVE | Trump-Netanyahu Hold 'Productive' Talks Focused On Iran And Security Partnership

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held "productive" talks in the White House, upon the latter's visit to Washington. In a post on X, US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Trump's consecutive meetings with Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "positive and productive" following their conclusion.

"President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed his discussions with US President Donald Trump as one of the finest partnerships of his tenure, centred on blocking a nuclear Iran and securing the Jewish state.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Netanyahu described the bilateral talks as far more than routine diplomacy, pointed to a profound alignment between the two administrations alongside their senior national security teams.

"It was a conversation with full partnership, with mutual support, and with an understanding of the shared goal to ensure that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, as well as other goals," Netanyahu said, calling it "one of the best conversations I have ever had with a President of the United States, our friend Donald Trump."