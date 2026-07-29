US-Iran War LIVE | Trump-Netanyahu Hold 'Productive' Talks Focused On Iran And Security Partnership
Iran on Tuesday warned that it will block the passage of commercial vessels belonging to companies and countries that use its frozen assets to compensate damages linked to the recent conflict in West Asia. According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran slammed the United States for seeking to use its frozen assets to compensate for vessels damaged during what Tehran described as the "imposed war" against the Islamic Republic.
"The US President has announced that in the wake of aggressive actions and continued efforts to destabilise the region," the statement said. Referring to the US plans to use Iranian assets, the spokesperson stated that compensation for vessels damaged during the conflict would be drawn from Iran's frozen funds.
"The damages to vessels that were damaged during the imposed war against Islamic Iran due to the creation of insecurity by the US military and the violation of the illegal and unsafe route south of the Strait of Hormuz will be paid from Iran's frozen assets," the statement said.
The spokesperson warned that if any country or company acted on such plans, Iran's armed forces would prevent their vessels from transiting the Strait of Hormuz. "While warning the criminal US President about the consequences of this illegal action, we announce to all companies and countries that welcome Trump's proposal and use Iran's frozen assets under this title that from now on, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any of their vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said, as quoted by IRIB.
The remark comes after US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that any future damages caused to ships, cargo or related maritime assets would be paid for using Iranian money held and controlled by the United States. "Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said in his post. He added that the damages "may be very substantial" but described the move as "the fair and equitable thing to do."
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump-Netanyahu Hold 'Productive' Talks Focused On Iran And Security Partnership
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held "productive" talks in the White House, upon the latter's visit to Washington. In a post on X, US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Trump's consecutive meetings with Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "positive and productive" following their conclusion.
"President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive!" she wrote.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed his discussions with US President Donald Trump as one of the finest partnerships of his tenure, centred on blocking a nuclear Iran and securing the Jewish state.
In a video message shared on Instagram, Netanyahu described the bilateral talks as far more than routine diplomacy, pointed to a profound alignment between the two administrations alongside their senior national security teams.
"It was a conversation with full partnership, with mutual support, and with an understanding of the shared goal to ensure that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, as well as other goals," Netanyahu said, calling it "one of the best conversations I have ever had with a President of the United States, our friend Donald Trump."