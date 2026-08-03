US-Iran War LIVE | Trump's Closest Gulf Allies Frustrated With His Iran War Strategy: WSJ Report

Growing impatience has mounted across Gulf nations regarding the apparent lack of a coherent US strategy as hostilities with Iran persist, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The prolonged conflict has left regional Gulf partners vulnerable to recurring Iranian strikes while intensifying broader security apprehensions across the Middle East.

According to the report, regional allies have recently approached Washington requesting supplementary air-defence interceptors, alongside explicit guarantees that American forces will maintain their protective umbrella if the military stand-off drags on.

US President Donald Trump had initially announced plans on Friday to launch fresh strikes against Iranian targets. However, he subsequently chose to defer the offensive after diplomatic intermediaries recorded progress on a framework to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with appeals from several Gulf capitals urging continued engagement with Tehran, sources familiar with the developments told The Wall Street Journal.

Trump's social media statement early Sunday temporarily de-escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran. The report noted that the decision highlighted a familiar pattern in the US President's approach, characterised by shifts between stern military threats and optimistic assessments regarding a potential peace deal.