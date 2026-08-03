US-Iran War LIVE | Trump's Closest Gulf Allies Frustrated With His Iran War Strategy: WSJ Report
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday that negotiations between Tehran and Muscat regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz are "nearing completion." Updating the Cabinet on the status of discussions with Oman, Araghchi highlighted significant headway in the dialogue, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.
He remarked that the parleys are "nearing completion and in their final stages", while withholding further specifics.
The development coincides with US President Donald Trump announcing on Saturday that Washington and Israel have concurred on deferring planned military strikes on Iran, maintaining that the "parameters" of a potential agreement have been established.
Military hostilities between the adversary nations erupted on February 28 following surprise joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iranian targets. Subsequent rounds of intermittent diplomacy have since produced periods of fragile calm. Fears of a fresh regional escalation had surged last month following a resurgence in strikes. Trump had previously threatened to target Iran "very hard", with reports indicating potential strikes on key energy infrastructure, putting American diplomatic missions across the Middle East on high alert.
However, the US President signalled a shift in strategy following intense diplomatic engagements, including a conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, "We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the parameters of a deal have been agreed to."
He added, "Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL."
While the exact parameters of the diplomatic negotiations referenced by the US leader remain unclear, Iranian media outlets refuted assertions that Tehran had solicited a pause in American military action. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor for global oil and gas transport, continues to sit at the core of the stalled diplomatic efforts.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump's Closest Gulf Allies Frustrated With His Iran War Strategy: WSJ Report
Growing impatience has mounted across Gulf nations regarding the apparent lack of a coherent US strategy as hostilities with Iran persist, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
The prolonged conflict has left regional Gulf partners vulnerable to recurring Iranian strikes while intensifying broader security apprehensions across the Middle East.
According to the report, regional allies have recently approached Washington requesting supplementary air-defence interceptors, alongside explicit guarantees that American forces will maintain their protective umbrella if the military stand-off drags on.
US President Donald Trump had initially announced plans on Friday to launch fresh strikes against Iranian targets. However, he subsequently chose to defer the offensive after diplomatic intermediaries recorded progress on a framework to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with appeals from several Gulf capitals urging continued engagement with Tehran, sources familiar with the developments told The Wall Street Journal.
Trump's social media statement early Sunday temporarily de-escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran. The report noted that the decision highlighted a familiar pattern in the US President's approach, characterised by shifts between stern military threats and optimistic assessments regarding a potential peace deal.