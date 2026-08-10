US-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Parliamentary Committee Approves Hormuz Strait Security Action Plan
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:18 AM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
Amid continued tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is adopting a "low-key" approach towards Iran and is not currently looking to launch a fresh military offensive, Axios reported.
"We are low-keying it," Axios quoted Trump as saying. Trump added that the US was only "semi-negotiating" with Iran and was closely monitoring its worsening economic situation.
He further added, "We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money."
Trump said Iran was "in very bad shape" economically and claimed that the Persian Gulf country does not have enough money to pay its troops. He also said that the US naval blockade has further intensified the Iranian regime's economic challenges.
However, Trump said that falling oil prices, which are slightly above USD 75 per barrel, have reduced the impact of the conflict on American consumers. "It will work out. It always works out. It's like a chess game," Trump said, describing the ongoing situation with Iran, Axios reported. Tensions between the US and Iran have remained high amid developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.
His comments come amid stalled negotiations between Iran, Oman and the US aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has put forward new conditions, including lifting the US naval blockade and pulling back American forces stationed near Iran.
Earlier, the US Defence Department asked American defence contractors to urgently increase weapons production and speed up deliveries amid concerns over a shortage of critical munitions linked to the war with Iran, The Washington Post reported while citing a memo.
Deputy Defence Secretary Steve Feinberg told industry leaders on Wednesday they have up to 21 days to submit plans for "significantly faster, more aggressive delivery schedules and/or increased production for critical capabilities".
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is currently not holding direct negotiations with Washington and is only exchanging messages through intermediaries, Al Jazeera reported.
"There are efforts underway to create grounds for negotiations," Araghchi said.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Parliamentary Committee Approves Hormuz Strait Security Action Plan
The Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee has approved the general outlines of a strategic action plan to "ensure the security and sustainable progress" of the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The plan was discussed at a committee meeting and approved without opposition, IRNA quoted committee spokesperson Hassan Qashqavi as saying. Qashqavi said lawmakers reviewed submissions from relevant Iranian bodies before endorsing the plan's general framework.
The legislation was formally introduced to the parliament on July 13, according to IRNA. Iran tightened its grip on the strait on February 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.
In June, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. The two sides were scheduled to hold negotiations within a 60-day period to reach a final agreement, but recent escalation in the region has left the talks' fate uncertain.
In July, the US military launched multiple waves of strikes on Iranian targets, saying they were in response to Iranian attacks on vessels in the strait and aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping." Iran responded with missile and drone strikes on US military bases and facilities in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Rejects Trump's Gaza Plan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a US-led Gaza plan endorsed by Hamas, putting distance between himself and US President Donald Trump. "Israel rejects the 15-point document," Netanyahu said, referring to the plan Hamas agreed to in late July.
The Israeli military "will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed, and will continue to thwart threats against our forces and our citizens", he told a cabinet meeting.
"They (US) have ideas; some of them are acceptable to us and some are not, and we know how to stand our ground on these matters," he said.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Appoints Former IRGC Chief Mohsen Rezaee As Representative To Top Security Body
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Mohsen Rezaee as his representative to the country's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), replacing Mohammad Baqir Zolghadr, according to a decree published on Sunday.
Announcing the appointment, an account attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei posted on X, "Dr Mohsen Rezaee, considering your valuable experience, I am hereby appointing you, who were one of the first commanders in the triumphant 8-Year Sacred Defence, to be my representative in the Supreme National Security Council."
The position was formerly held by Ali Larijani, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes in March, and then Mohammad Baqir Zulqadr. According to Al Jazeera, Rezaee is a former IRGC chief and a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, which resolves differences between parliament and the Guardian Council, a separate body that vets candidates for office.
Rezaee was a military commander during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, referred to in Iran as the 'Sacred Defence'.
In a separate decree, Khamenei appointed Zolghadr as his Political Advisor and praised his efforts. "In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful. Dear respected brother, Dr. Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr, in consideration of your valuable experience, I hereby appoint you to be my Political Advisor," Khamenei said.
He also expressed appreciation for Zolghadr's "round-the-clock efforts" during his tenure. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV claimed that President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and discussed the country's military and economic affairs, days after Israeli media reported that Khamenei was in an "extremely critical condition."