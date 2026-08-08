US-Iran War LIVE | UNICEF Taking Action Against Staffer Over Alleged Espionage For Israel: UN Spokesman

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) is taking action against an employee over allegations that he spied for Israel in his previous UN job, a UN spokesman has confirmed.

The staffer, identified as Yahav Lichner, is leading UNICEF's office in Washington, DC.Lichner has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

"What I can tell you is that UNICEF is aware of serious allegations concerning an employee and is taking the appropriate action," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, on Friday (local time).

"If true, such actions would be inconsistent with staff obligations under the UN Charter, the staff regulations and the standards of conduct for the international civil service, all of which emphasise that the responsibilities of staff are international, not national, and which call for the independence and impartiality of the staff of the UN," said the spokesman.