US-Iran War LIVE | UNICEF Taking Action Against Staffer Over Alleged Espionage For Israel: UN Spokesman
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:05 AM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
The United States on Friday (local time) announced sanctions against six entities and one individual linked to what it described as Iran's illicit digital asset network, saying the measures were imposed following Iran's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.
Announcing the move, US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the sanctions target two major digital asset exchanges allegedly used by the Iranian regime to maintain international financial connectivity, along with the ringleader of a network of companies facilitating illicit digital asset activities and his firms operating across multiple jurisdictions.
"The Iranian regime launders billions of dollars by moving illicit funds through various channels, including digital asset exchanges. Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on six entities and one individual--two major digital asset exchanges the regime leverages to maintain international financial connectivity, the ringleader of a network of companies that supports illicit digital asset activities, and his firms in multiple jurisdictions," Pigott said in a press statement.
He said the action was taken in response to Iran's recent attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to restricting Tehran's financial resources.
"We are taking these actions following Iran's attacks against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. The United States will continue to deny the regime the resources it needs to threaten its neighbours and innocent vessels, support terrorism, and advance its nuclear ambitions," Pigott said.
The State Department also announced that its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) programme is offering a reward of up to USD 15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated branches.
According to Pigott, the sanctions have been imposed under Executive Order 13902, which targets persons operating in Iran's financial and petroleum sectors, as well as Executive Order 13224, a counterterrorism authority used to sanction individuals and entities linked to terrorism financing.
The announcement comes a day after US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the conflict involving Iran could end "pretty soon" while reiterating that Tehran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.
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US-Iran War LIVE | UNICEF Taking Action Against Staffer Over Alleged Espionage For Israel: UN Spokesman
The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) is taking action against an employee over allegations that he spied for Israel in his previous UN job, a UN spokesman has confirmed.
The staffer, identified as Yahav Lichner, is leading UNICEF's office in Washington, DC.Lichner has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.
"What I can tell you is that UNICEF is aware of serious allegations concerning an employee and is taking the appropriate action," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, on Friday (local time).
"If true, such actions would be inconsistent with staff obligations under the UN Charter, the staff regulations and the standards of conduct for the international civil service, all of which emphasise that the responsibilities of staff are international, not national, and which call for the independence and impartiality of the staff of the UN," said the spokesman.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran's President Says Tehran Favours Dialogue, But Won't Be Forced To Surrender
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed the country's commitment to pursuing dialogue to safeguard its rights, while emphasising that Tehran will not be forced to surrender.
Pezeshkian made the remarks in an interview, published on the website of his office on Friday (local time), defending the Iranian government's decision to enter negotiations with the United States and sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war.
Pezeshkian said Iran remains committed to its obligations as long as the United States fulfils its commitments under the MoU, adding, "Wherever they fail to fulfil their commitment, we have no obligation to continue." Earlier this week, Pezeshkian denied that he was stepping down and said he would "continue his work resolutely." The remarks came amid rumoured "divisions" within Iran's leadership over the MoU.
US-Iran War LIVE | US Sanctions Crypto Exchanges Over Iran Funds
The United States imposed sanctions on two digital asset exchanges and a network of companies it accused of helping Iran launder billions of dollars, evade sanctions and support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The action targets six entities and one individual across Iran, Georgia, Poland and the United Arab Emirates. It follows what the State Department described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.
The State Department said Tehran uses digital asset exchanges to maintain access to the international financial system. It said the sanctions were intended to deny Iran resources used to threaten neighbouring countries, support terrorism and advance its nuclear programme.
US-Iran War LIVE | US Gen Caine Warns Airpower Alone Won't Defeat Iran: Report
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine has spent recent weeks privately advising top US President Donald Trump administration officials that the United States must seek an "off-ramp" from the conflict with Iran.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Caine believes escalating military options could backfire and that airpower alone is unlikely to achieve President Donald Trump's stated goals.
Characterising Caine's posture, one source stated bluntly, "Caine is looking for an off ramp," CNN reported. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) expressed confidence that the conflict involving Iran would end "pretty soon," saying that he believes the Islamic Republic "can't go much longer". He also voiced optimism over ongoing negotiations related to the Strait of Hormuz, while reaffirming the commitment to prevent Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon.
US-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon Says Progress Made With Israel On Border, Prisoner Issues In Rome Talks
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said that progress had been made on border issues and the return of prisoners during the latest negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome.
Speaking at a cabinet session on Friday (local time), Aoun said the Rome talks addressed four main issues: a ceasefire, the demolition and bulldozing of houses, the border, and the return of prisoners and the identification of pilot areas, according to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency.
Aoun said "positive progress" had been made on the border and prisoners' issues, expressing hope that practical steps would emerge soon, the statement said. He said the US administration would work to address the remaining issues of a ceasefire and pilot areas, adding that US General Joseph Clearfield would arrive in Beirut soon to follow up on these matters.
US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Expresses Optimism About Lower Fuel Prices As US-Iran Move Closer To Potential Deal On Strait Of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that fuel prices could decline as negotiations between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz move closer to a potential agreement.
According to Fox News, Trump said progress in the talks could help stabilise one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes for oil shipments, raising hopes of lower gasoline prices if the negotiations are successfully concluded.
President Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday (local time), also voicing confidence that the conflict involving Iran would end "pretty soon," saying he did not believe the Islamic Republic could sustain the confrontation much longer. He reiterated that the United States remains committed to ensuring Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.
US-Iran War LIVE | Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan Sign Defence Pact Amid Regional War
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a joint defence agreement on Friday amid violence in the region from Houthi attacks and the US-Iran war.
Riyadh is looking to strengthen its security ties against the backdrop of war between the United States and Iran, which has drawn in surrounding nations and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
The war has emboldened Iran and its Houthi allies in Yemen, both of which have attacked Saudi Arabia, while analysts say Washington is now seen as an increasingly unreliable partner.
In a joint statement published by the official Saudi press agency and Pakistan's foreign ministry, the three countries announced the signing of the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement".
They declared a "shared commitment to further strengthening their collective security and to promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond".
Pakistan's foreign ministry said the pact meant an attack on any member would be regarded as an attack on all, adding it was "intended to strengthen collective deterrence".
Ankara nonetheless said later that the agreement was "not aimed at any particular country", according to a post on X by the presidency's communications director.
It added that "the agreement is not in contradiction with the commitments of Turkey's existing international alliances, including those at the heart of NATO," according to a post on X by the government's anti-disinformation service.
Riyadh said "the agreement does not represent an effort to establish a military axis or a sectarian bloc".
"Nor is it linked to any nuclear ambitions or arms race, rather it is focused on building sustainable capabilities," Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly said on X.