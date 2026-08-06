US-Iran War LIVE | Hormuz Deal With Oman In Final Stages, Says Iran
Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ahmad Vahidi has said that Iran will continue working on nuclear weapons as long as the United States and Israel possess them, Israeli media reported.
"As long as the United States and Israel possess nuclear weapons, we will continue working on them for our national security. If they disarm, we will disarm," Vahidi was quoted as saying, according to Israeli media, calling it a "direct admission" by an Iranian official of pursuing a nuclear bomb.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said "a lot of progress" had been made and claimed that Iran had reached out seeking talks, adding that the situation would become clearer within the next 48 hours, Fox News reported. "We're moving along very nicely. We'll find out. We'll know in 48 hours, I would say," Trump told reporters as he departed Los Angeles for Las Vegas as part of a two-day West Coast trip.
Trump said that Iranian officials had contacted the US and expressed an interest in talks, while suggesting that Tehran would be "very smart" to reach a deal.
"A lot of progress has been made. They called me, and they said, 'Please, let's talk.' They want to talk. The funny thing is, they never mention that... I think they'd be very smart to make a deal. We'll see what happens," he said.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday (local time), Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened "very soon" as part of a deal with Iran and Oman, while warning that the Islamic Republic would be "hit really hard" if it fails to reach an agreement amid talks over an interim arrangement to ease tensions in the region.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Hormuz Deal With Oman In Final Stages, Says Iran
Iran and Oman have agreed on the navigation route for opening the Strait of Hormuz, and a joint statement is in the final stages, Tehran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday.
Muscat and Tehran “have already agreed upon geographic coordinates for the navigation route in the Strait of Hormuz, and a joint statement is in the final stages of review and drafting”, IRNA news agency paraphrased his statement. He added that it would be ready “provided no external party interferes with the process”.The statement being prepared would be “based on main considerations and points agreed upon during the negotiations”, IRNA quoted him.
There was no public confirmation from Oman about the status of the agreement. Quoting “informed sources”, Tasnim news agency said the proposed arrangement would allow Iran to oversee inbound maritime traffic through an Iranian-controlled shipping lane while maintaining visibility over outbound traffic and retaining authority to intervene whenever necessary to protect security and navigation.
Earlier, IRNA reported that Muscat and Tehran “have focused on replacing separate northern and southern routes with a single intermediate corridor designed to accommodate the interests and security concerns of both coastal states”.
According to media reports, the way into the Gulf would be through a corridor along the Iranian coast, while the exit would be along the Omani side. They would charge a service fee for facilitating transit, but not a toll, which is illegal under international law and opposed by US President Donald Trump.