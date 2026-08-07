US-Iran War LIVE | Mossad Chief Removes Two Senior Officials Linked To Iran Regime-Change Plan: Israeli Media
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:58 AM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the outlines of an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, Saudi-based Al Hadath news channel and Al Arabiya news channel reported Thursday, both citing high-ranking sources.
The sources said the agreement, which still needs approval by Iran's Supreme National Security Council and could be announced within days, aims to resume navigation in the waterway, Xinhua News Agency reported. Vessels entering the strait will use a route close to Iran, while those leaving will take one close to Oman. No transit fees or service charges will be imposed, and regional parties may participate in demining and technical procedures, the sources said.
Following the agreement's approval, the United States and Iran will return to their peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) and activate Paragraph 5 concerning the reopening and safe navigation of commercial shipping through the strait, the sources said.
Indirect contacts between Iran and the United States remain through mediators and have entered their final stage, the sources added. Iran tightened its grip on the strait on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.In June, Iran and the United States signed the MoU on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. The two sides were scheduled to hold negotiations within a 60-day period to reach a final agreement, but recent escalation in the region has left the talks' fate uncertain.
Meanwhile, Iran's Acting Defence Minister, Brigadier General Majid Ebn-e-Reza, on Thursday expressed the Iranian Armed Forces' readiness to respond to any threat and emphasised that Tehran's capabilities are backed by its domestic defence industry, local media reported.
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Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a modest retreat on Wall Street, while oil prices gained more than 1%. Selling of computer chipmakers and other stocks linked to the boom in artificial intelligence appeared to taper off a bit as Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to 65,500.10. The Kospi in South Korea dropped 0.8% to 6,242.88 and Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.4%.
The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.8% to 3,931.54 after China reported its exports grew at a slightly slower but still robust pace of about 24% in July on strong demand for electronics and other high-tech products. China's huge trade surplus narrowed last month and imports also slowed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.2% higher, to 25,582.34.
US-Iran War LIVE | Mossad Chief Removes Two Senior Officials Linked To Iran Regime-Change Plan: Israeli Media
Two senior officials of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, have been removed after their involvement in developing a failed Iran regime-change strategy, Israeli television reported, as the agency undergoes a broader restructuring.
According to Israel's Channel 12, Mossad Director Roman Gofman removed the two officials as part of a broader organisational restructuring within the agency.
One of the officials had served as head of Mossad's intelligence directorate since December, while the other led the agency's Iran division.
The Channel 12 report said that both officials were among the architects of a written operational plan that sought to challenge Iran's Islamic Republic through support for minority groups and by encouraging renewed mass protests against the government.
The plan was reportedly discussed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while attempting to persuade US President Donald Trump to launch military action against Iran in February, according to Channel 12.
US-Iran War LIVE | Two Soldiers Killed In Lebanon In First Israeli Deaths Since June Truce With Hezbollah
Two Israeli soldiers were killed in an explosion in southern Lebanon, Israel's military said on Thursday, the first Israeli deaths since a shaky truce between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began nearly two months ago. Four other soldiers were seriously wounded, the military said.
An Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the army's policy, said that “an explosion was detonated” when the soldiers entered a site in the village of Majdal Zoun and that the nature of the explosive was under review.
US-Iran War LIVE | Houthi Missile Attacks Kill 58 Saudi-Backed Yemeni Govt Forces: Report
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis killed at least 58 government troops in missile and drone attacks Thursday, a military source said, after one of the deadliest days in the country's civil war in four years, AFP reported.
USUS-Iran War LIVE | Explosions Heard In Iran Following Confrontation With 'Enemy Targets': Report
Two explosions were heard on Iran's southern Qeshm Island in Hormozgan province Thursday night as a result of the Iranian armed forces' confrontation with "hostile enemy targets" at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Tasnim cited informed sources as saying that the explosions were heard at around 21:40 local time (1810 GMT), adding that the "achievements" of the Iranian naval forces' confrontation will be announced in the coming hours. It also quoted Ahmad Nafisi, Hormozgan's deputy governor for political, security and social affairs, as saying that no strike or incident had been reported on Qeshm Island and the provincial capital Bandar Abbas. He added that the relevant authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations to identify the cause of the explosions.
US-Iran War LIVE | Pakistan Hopes Agreement On Hormuz Will Pave Way For Resumption Of US-Iran Talks
Pakistan has expressed hope that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz would pave the way for the resumption of technical-level talks between the US and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as it reaffirmed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the West Asia crisis.
Addressing the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan remains engaged in diplomatic efforts and supports all sincere initiatives aimed at achieving a "comprehensive, just and lasting resolution" to the conflict. "We hope that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz will lead to the resumption of talks between the US and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” he said. The remarks came a day after Iran said that it is in the final stage of reaching an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz. Read More...
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Friday (IST) said the US has followed a "failed strategy" and urged it to honour its earlier ceasefire commitments.
In a post on X, apparently referring to US President Donald Trump, Ghalibaf wrote, "Massive attack coming... wait, never mind, they want to negotiate. That's theatre diplomacy on loop."
He said using "bullying, broken promises and fake news" as leverage has failed, and called on the US to "acknowledge the facts and fulfil your commitments". "We don't need more theatre," he added.
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US-Iran War LIVE | 18 Yemeni Soldiers Killed In Houthi Attack
Yemen's military said that 18 soldiers, including one officer, were killed in attacks by the Houthi group using ballistic missiles and suicide drones. The attacks reportedly targeted several military camps in the Marib and Hadramout regions that are controlled by Yemen's internationally recognized government.
In a statement, the military said the attack would not weaken its forces. Instead, it said the military remains fully prepared and is more determined to continue fighting to restore government control and authority across the country.
US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says War's Got To End Pretty Soon, Iran 'Can't Go Much Longer'
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) expressed confidence that the conflict involving Iran would end "pretty soon," saying that he believes the Islamic Republic "can't go much longer". He also voiced optimism over ongoing negotiations related to the Strait of Hormuz, while reaffirming the commitment to prevent Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, "When I started the very important excursion into the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was a very important excursion because they can't have a nuclear weapon, otherwise the whole world would get blown up. We're not gonna let that happen. Not only us, not only the Middle East, the whole world would have been... It would have been catastrophic. We had no choice... We will see those days pretty soon again, based on everything I see, as soon as the war ends. And I think the war's got to end pretty soon. I don't think they can go much longer." Trump also expressed optimism about negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes for oil shipments.