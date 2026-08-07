US-Iran War LIVE | Mossad Chief Removes Two Senior Officials Linked To Iran Regime-Change Plan: Israeli Media

Two senior officials of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, have been removed after their involvement in developing a failed Iran regime-change strategy, Israeli television reported, as the agency undergoes a broader restructuring.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Mossad Director Roman Gofman removed the two officials as part of a broader organisational restructuring within the agency.

One of the officials had served as head of Mossad's intelligence directorate since December, while the other led the agency's Iran division.

The Channel 12 report said that both officials were among the architects of a written operational plan that sought to challenge Iran's Islamic Republic through support for minority groups and by encouraging renewed mass protests against the government.

The plan was reportedly discussed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while attempting to persuade US President Donald Trump to launch military action against Iran in February, according to Channel 12.