US-Iran War LIVE: Iran-Oman Diplomatic Engagement On Hormuz Enters New Phase, Reports Iranian Media

Talks between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz have entered a new phase, a top Iranian official told state broadcaster Press TV. Press TV reported on Tuesday that continued Iran-Oman Hormuz talks reflect Tehran's diplomatic engagement.

The official further noted that the understanding with Oman on Hormuz is within reach if US stops interference.

According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the official said that the talks revolve around a new corridor to secure passage of ships via the critical energy chokepoint.

"Iran-Oman talks revolve around new corridor that'll secure safe passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz," the official said. Press TV further noted that the official highlighted how the corridor in Hormuz will safeguard Iran sovereign interests as a littoral state.

The latest remarks come amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia region. As developments follow, Qatar on Tuesday said that the efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran are in "very progressive stages", further noting that the drafts of a potential agreement are "being circulated", CNN reported.