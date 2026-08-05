US-Iran War LIVE: Iran-Oman Diplomatic Engagement On Hormuz Enters New Phase, Reports Iranian Media
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations with Iran are currently focused on two key objectives: the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe maritime navigation, and the longer-term goal of the complete denuclearisation of Iran.
Speaking about the ongoing diplomatic engagement, Rubio said progress had been made in discussions mediated by Oman, although no final agreement had been reached. "There are two things to talk about when there is a deal... They can never have a nuclear weapon, and the President has been clear about that. So the denuclearisation of Iran is the ultimate deal. The immediate deal, or one that there is a lot of focus on, is the Strait," Rubio said.
"A conversation and a negotiation that we are involved in between Oman and Iran about how more ships can be able to go through there safely in the short term as we move towards these longer-term talks about denuclearisation. And suffice it to say there's been progress made in those talks, but not finality yet. We are hoping that will happen very shortly," he added.
Rubio's remarks come amid growing diplomatic activity involving Washington, Tehran and Oman aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia and securing navigation through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier on Tuesday, Qatar said efforts to resolve the standoff between the United States and Iran had entered "very progressive stages", with drafts of a potential agreement already being circulated, according to CNN.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said diplomatic efforts were continuing despite conflicting public statements from Washington and Tehran.
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US-Iran War LIVE: Iran-Oman Diplomatic Engagement On Hormuz Enters New Phase, Reports Iranian Media
Talks between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz have entered a new phase, a top Iranian official told state broadcaster Press TV. Press TV reported on Tuesday that continued Iran-Oman Hormuz talks reflect Tehran's diplomatic engagement.
The official further noted that the understanding with Oman on Hormuz is within reach if US stops interference.
According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the official said that the talks revolve around a new corridor to secure passage of ships via the critical energy chokepoint.
"Iran-Oman talks revolve around new corridor that'll secure safe passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz," the official said. Press TV further noted that the official highlighted how the corridor in Hormuz will safeguard Iran sovereign interests as a littoral state.
The latest remarks come amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia region. As developments follow, Qatar on Tuesday said that the efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran are in "very progressive stages", further noting that the drafts of a potential agreement are "being circulated", CNN reported.