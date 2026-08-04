US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Strait Of Hormuz Could Reopen By Tomorrow, Denuclearisation To Be Next Phase

US President Donald Trump said that there are discussions over "completely" reopening the Strait of Hormuz "by tomorrow" as part of the first phase of ongoing discussions with Iran. President Trump added the next stage of negotiations would focus on "denuclearisation" of Iran, while reiterating that Tehran would never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission, Trump expressed optimism that developments on the strategic waterway could happen within a day.

"Well, we'll find out today or tomorrow. I mean, they're going to go quickly one way or the other. It's not very complex. We're talking about the Strait, the opening of the Strait, having it open, literally by tomorrow. Completely open. And that's Phase 1," Trump said.

He said discussions would then move to Iran's nuclear programme, stressing that dismantling Tehran's nuclear capabilities remained Washington's central objective.

"Phase 2 is we then will talk about the nuclear capacity... I think most accurately, the denuclearisation of Iran has to happen. Has to happen. That'll be the second phase. But the first phase is the opening of the Strait, the second phase will be the denuclearisation, and that'll take a little while. But we're very strong on it. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and I have never changed that position," Trump said.

Earlier during the interaction, Trump said Iran had been given what he described as a "last chance" to reach an agreement, claiming the United States had paused a planned military strike after requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Iran to allow diplomacy to proceed.

"This is a last chance. This is not something that if it doesn't happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump said.

