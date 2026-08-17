US-Iran War LIVE | Washington's 'Farm Team': Iran Slams Canada For Backing US Amid Conflict
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:34 AM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
US Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego has said that President Donald Trump's administration entered the Iran war without a clear plan, an exit strategy or a defined mission, leaving US military personnel to bear the consequences.
Gallego, an Iraq War veteran who served in the Marine Corps, said on Sunday that the conflict had exposed serious failures in planning and leadership at the Pentagon."This administration did not plan for this war. They did not plan how to get out of this war, did not really understand how this war was going to escalate," the Senator told ABC News.
The Arizona Senator was responding to reports of exhaustion, falling morale and mental health concerns aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.The aircraft carrier has been at sea for 268 days. Its 5,000 sailors and Marines have spent more than 200 consecutive days without a port call while supporting US operations in the Middle East.
Gallego said he had spoken to the spouse of a service member aboard the carrier three days earlier. She shared recent text messages and photographs from her husband, he added."Whatever the Admiral was saying that this is a problem of the past, that's really not the case," Gallego said.US Central Command Chief Admiral Brad Cooper visited the carrier and said some of the reported problems had been resolved.
The USS George Washington is expected to relieve the Lincoln. Gallego said the prolonged deployment could create maintenance and retention problems. Experienced personnel could leave the Navy after returning home and discussing the deployment with their families, he warned."
They're going to have to think twice because look at how this leadership is treating them," the Senator said.Gallego accused Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth of being unqualified to lead the Pentagon. He also said Trump had shown a dismissive attitude towards the concerns of service members and their families.
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US-Iran War LIVE | US CENTCOM Chief Praises USS Abraham Lincoln Crew, Highlights Mental Health Resilience
Commander of US Central Command Adm Brad Cooper praised the crew of USS Abraham Lincoln for their camaraderie, teamwork, and resilience while highlighting the importance of mental health among US Navy personnel, as the aircraft carrier deployed in West Asia is set to return.
In a statement following his visit aboard the aircraft carrier, Cooper described his experience as "awe-inspiring" and said he wished every American could witness the crew in action.
"You would beam with absolute pride when witnessing their camaraderie, teamwork and resilience," Cooper said.
Highlighting the ship's focus on mental health amid reports of low morale among sailors aboard, the CENTCOM commander noted that among the US Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, USS Abraham Lincoln currently has one of the lowest numbers of mental health-related cases.
Cooper, however, stressed that this did not mean "all is perfect", noting that prolonged service at sea is uniquely challenging and that individuals respond differently to stress.
US-Iran War LIVE | Washington's 'Farm Team': Iran Slams Canada For Backing US Amid Conflict
Iran has criticised Canada for supporting the US amid the ongoing conflict with Tehran, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei using an ice hockey reference to accuse Ottawa of acting as Washington's "farm team".
In a post on X on Sunday, Baghaei referred to Canada as Washington's "farm team"- a term used in ice hockey for a minor-league affiliate that develops players for a national-league parent club. He said, "This is not hockey night in Canada; It is Washington's Farm Team."
Baghaei said, "Washington calls Canada its 51st state; Washington imposes tariffs on Canadian goods; Washington insults Canada and threatens to punish it over wildfire smoke; Ottawa's response: Understood, Sir!"
"Meanwhile, Ottawa participates in the US-led unlawful war of choice against Iran, to appease Washington!" he said, adding, "What's the reward?"
Baghaei's remarks came days after Canada announced additional sanctions against Iranian individuals over alleged activities around the "Strait of Hormuz".
US-Iran War LIVE | Enemy Wants To Compensate For Defeat In Economic War: Iran's Vice President Warns Of Escalating Sanctions, Market Inflation
Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, has warned that external adversaries, specifically the United States and Israel, are shifting their strategy to economic warfare following recent military standoffs, according to Iranian media.
Aref claimed the "enemy" is seeking to offset military setbacks by escalating economic pressure and exploiting domestic inflation to provoke social discontent.
According to Iran's ISNA news agency, Aref made the remarks at a meeting of the Market Regulation Headquarters, where he said Iran remained committed to international law but would not compromise on its rights.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is law-abiding in the international arena, but it will not compromise on its rights and must protect its achievements in the recent war, including in the area of managing the Strait of Hormuz," Aref said.
"The enemy now wants to compensate for its defeat on the military front in the economic war, and the government must also stand against this approach with appropriate planning," he said.
US-Iran War LIVE | 'May Become Offensive': IRGC Deputy Signals Shift In Iran's Military Doctrine
Iran's military doctrine is shifting from a defensive posture towards an offensive one, with the country's armed forces preparing to adopt "transformative approaches" and take necessary action at the appropriate time, Iranian Fars News Agency reported.
IRGC Political Deputy Brigadier General Yadollah Javani told Iranian state media that Iran's actions so far had been defensive but could assume an offensive character in the future.
According to Fars, Javani said, "The enemy has been the initiator of the war, and Iran's actions are defensive, but they may take on an offensive aspect in the future."
He added that the armed forces would adopt transformative approaches and that any necessary action to defend the country would be taken at the appropriate time.
US-Iran War LIVE | 'Big, Bold, Important First Step': Trump Welcomes Saudi-Turkey-Pak Defence Pact Amid Iran War
US President Donald Trump welcomed the recently signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan, describing the trilateral security arrangement as a major move towards enhanced security and self-reliance in the region.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump stated that he was "very happy" to see Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan had "recently, and finally" signed the agreement.
Commenting on the shift in regional defence dynamics, the US President noted that "It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way", while calling the pact a "BIG, BOLD, IMPORTANT FIRST STEP."
The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was formally executed in Mecca on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The pact establishes a structured framework for collective defence alongside expanded military and security cooperation.
US-Iran War LIVE | US Envoy Kushner Meets With Hamas In Push To Revive Gaza Plan
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner met Hamas's new leader in Egypt on Sunday, sources with knowledge of the talks told AFP, in a push to revive a Gaza peace plan rejected by Israel.
Two weeks after Hamas endorsed the latest stage of Trump's Gaza plan by saying it would hand over weapons to a new governing committee, Kushner pressed for verifiable disarmament, a key demand of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Kushner called for "concrete, verifiable steps" and relayed a message that "Gaza can never again be a source of terror for Israel", said one source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.
Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya took part in the discussions in the Egyptian Mediterranean city of El-Alamein, making his first trip since assuming leadership of the group in July. Soon after he took the helm, Hamas backed the disarmament roadmap, a move that some observers believe was tactical in the knowledge that Israel would say no.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Offers $30,000 Bounty For Killing, Capturing US Soldiers
Iran's military announced on Sunday that it was offering a bounty equivalent to $30,000 for killing or capturing US soldiers, with the reward doubled if carried out by a woman. Army chief Amir Hatami said the plan had been drawn up following a "large number of requests" to participate, according to the IRNA state news agency.
There has been no known deployment of US ground forces in Iran during the Middle East war, with the exception of a rescue mission in April for a downed American airman. Hatami did not provide any details on where or when the killing or capturing of US soldiers was expected to take place.
"Anyone who kills or captures and hands over an invading American military personnel will receive a reward equivalent to $30,000 or 5 billion tomans from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army," Hatami said, using an informal unit equivalent to 10,000 Iranian rials. "Courageous Iranian women who carry out such an action will receive double the reward," he added.
Trump Orders To Scale Down South Korea-US Military Drills After Seoul Rejects Iran Denuclearisation Bid
US President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon chief to "substantially" reduce joint US-South Korea military exercises, noting that those exercises are not only "costly" but also send a "totally inappropriate and hostile" signal to North Korea.
Trump made the remarks in a social media post as Seoul and Washington are reportedly set to kick off their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise this week, which Pyongyang has long decried as war rehearsals. "Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises! While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, “No thanks!” Thank you for your attention to this matter," President Trump added.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran's President Says Peace MoU With US Advanced With 'Dignity, Power'
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran reached the recent peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States with "dignity" and "power", while taking into consideration the principles outlined by former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting attended by Education Minister Alireza Kazemi, where the president defended the MoU signed between Iran and the United States on June 18 to end the war in the region, according to a statement released by his office.
"We pursued the recent agreement with strength and did not surrender to our enemies," Pezeshkian said, adding that the MoU was drafted after careful deliberation and in-depth discussions with experts.
In remarks on Saturday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the peace MoU as proof of "Iran's glory and victory" and being in line with the consolidation of the country's victory in the field of diplomacy, according to the official news agency IRNA.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Urges Qatar To Let In Its Fact-Finding Team Instead Of Denying Pilots' Capture
An Iranian military commander on Sunday called on the Qatari government to allow a fact-finding team from their Air Force to visit it, instead of denying that it had captured three Iranian pilots in March.
Commander of the Missing Persons Search Committee of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Mohammad Bagherzadeh made the remarks in a statement published on the committee's website after Qatar on Saturday denied his claim that it had detained the Iranian pilots.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari issued the denial in a social media post after Bagherzadeh said earlier in the day that the Arab state's forces had captured three Iranian pilots whose fighter jets had been shot down when returning from a military mission against a US base in Qatar in March, Xinhua News Agency reported.In reaction to Al Ansari's denial, the Iranian commander said a team comprising experts of the Iranian Army's Air Force has been waiting for several months to be allowed entry into Qatar to conduct field investigations, but due to the Qatari authorities' "continuous obstructionism and procrastination", the ground has not been prepared yet for the Iranian pilots' return to their home country.
He called on the Qatari government to, "instead of denying the issue and placing restrictions on the fact-finding path," allow the Iranian team to enter Qatar.
In a letter published on Saturday, Bagherzadeh said that Qatari forces captured three Iranian pilots whose fighter jets were shot down when returning from a military mission against a US base in Qatar in March. The commander said a fourth pilot was killed. The body of the killed Iranian pilot, Majid Kazemi, was returned to Iran and buried in the southern city of Shiraz in late July.