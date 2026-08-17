US-Iran War LIVE | Washington's 'Farm Team': Iran Slams Canada For Backing US Amid Conflict

US-Iran War LIVE | US CENTCOM Chief Praises USS Abraham Lincoln Crew, Highlights Mental Health Resilience

Commander of US Central Command Adm Brad Cooper praised the crew of USS Abraham Lincoln for their camaraderie, teamwork, and resilience while highlighting the importance of mental health among US Navy personnel, as the aircraft carrier deployed in West Asia is set to return.

In a statement following his visit aboard the aircraft carrier, Cooper described his experience as "awe-inspiring" and said he wished every American could witness the crew in action.

"You would beam with absolute pride when witnessing their camaraderie, teamwork and resilience," Cooper said.

Highlighting the ship's focus on mental health amid reports of low morale among sailors aboard, the CENTCOM commander noted that among the US Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, USS Abraham Lincoln currently has one of the lowest numbers of mental health-related cases.

Cooper, however, stressed that this did not mean "all is perfect", noting that prolonged service at sea is uniquely challenging and that individuals respond differently to stress.