US-Iran War LIVE | Will Declare Hormuz 'US territory' After Defeating Iran, Says Trump
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:38 AM IST|
Updated : August 15, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks that he would declare the Strait of Hormuz "a territory of the United States" after defeating Iran, saying the strategic waterway "cannot be seized by tweet" or military force.
In an X post, Gharibabadi said Iran "neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power", asserting that the Strait of Hormuz "has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian".
"Trump has said that after Iran's defeat, he will soon declare the Strait of Hormuz as US territory! The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet, nor by aircraft carrier, nor by issuing an order, nor by an election speech. Iran neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power," Gharibabadi said.
"Once and for all, accept the reality: up to this point, you have suffered strategic and heavy defeats; the Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian; this strait will only be closed and opened under Iran's command, and as long as you do not accept the reality of defeat and cease your fanciful delusions, Iran will continue to enforce the blockade," he added.
His remarks came after Trump, speaking at a rally in Long Island, said he planned to declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory after the conclusion of the war with Iran.
"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated -- pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," Trump said.
Trump had earlier claimed that the United States exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and that he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit. Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."
Trump further maintained that Tehran's military infrastructure had been severely degraded, concluding his message with, "Praise be to Allah!"
"All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300 per cent INFLATION, and it's getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, and is the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!" he added in the social media post.
However, soon after Trump's remarks, Iran rejected his claims, stating that the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation.
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In a post on X, al-Zouba said that “Bab al-Mandeb will not become a tool for pressure in the hands of an armed terrorist group, nor will Yemen, its national assets, and its maritime routes remain hostage to an open-ended war that serves Iran’s regional agenda and threatens neighbouring states.”
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US-Iran War LIVE | 62 Commercial Vessels Redirected, Three Disabled Amid US Blockade On Iran: CENTCOM
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday (local time) that its forces had redirected 62 commercial vessels, disabled three, and boarded two others while enforcing the US blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea.
CENTCOM stated that the actions were taken to ensure compliance with the blockade.
"A US Sailor directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during nighttime flight operations aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as the ship sails in the Arabian Sea and enforces the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 14, CENTCOM forces have redirected 62 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance," CENTCOM said.
The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran as both countries continue to stake claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran War LIVE | Will Declare Hormuz 'US territory' After Defeating Iran, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz "a territory of the United States" after the war with Iran, The New York Post reported. Addressing a Republican rally in Long Island, Trump said, "After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated -- pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States."
The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran as both countries continue to stake claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump had earlier claimed that the United States exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and that he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit. Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."
Trump further maintained that Tehran's military infrastructure had been severely degraded, concluding his message with, "Praise be to Allah!"
"All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300 per cent INFLATION, and it's getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, and is the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!" he added in the social media post.
However, soon after Trump's remarks, Iran rejected his claims, stating that the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted.
The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation. "Claims and repeated posts by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA said.