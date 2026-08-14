US-Iran War LIVE | Two UAE Tankers Attacked While Transiting Strait Of Hormuz: Report

US-Iran War LIVE | New Aircraft Carrier Heads Toward Mideast After Reports Of Issues On Long-Deployed USS Lincoln

The Pacific-based aircraft carrier USS George Washington has begun heading toward the Middle East as reports have emerged of mental health and supply issues aboard the long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln.

The Lincoln has been supporting the U.S. war against Iran, and its deployment has included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 260 days. Several Democratic lawmakers are pressing for accountability from the Pentagon over conditions aboard the carrier, which Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said were “completely misrepresented.”

Extended deployment of carriers during the Iran conflict has raised concerns about the impact on service members who are away from home for long periods as well as the increasing strain on the ship and its equipment. While renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran have calmed in recent weeks, the Navy has reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration has offered no clarity on how it intends to wind down the war.