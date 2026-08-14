US-Iran War LIVE | Two UAE Tankers Attacked While Transiting Strait Of Hormuz: Report
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:53 AM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 8:33 AM IST
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned of continuing the United States' naval blockade on Iranian ports "indefinitely" and for as long as needed, as reported by Al Jazeera. Speaking to reporters in Panama City, Hegseth emphasised that the US Navy can keep the blockade in place by rotating ships in and out of the region as required.
"Indefinitely, the United States Navy can maintain a blockade like that because we'll rotate ships in and out, as we have, and we'll continue to," he said. The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, and that he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit.
In a statement on Truth Social, Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."
Trump further maintained that Tehran's military infrastructure had been severely degraded, concluding his message with the phrase, "Praise be to Allah!"
"All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300 per cent INFLATION, and it's getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, and is the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!" he added in the social media post.
However, soon after Trump's remarks, Iran rejected his claims, saying the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, in a post on X, said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation.
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US-Iran War LIVE | New Aircraft Carrier Heads Toward Mideast After Reports Of Issues On Long-Deployed USS Lincoln
The Pacific-based aircraft carrier USS George Washington has begun heading toward the Middle East as reports have emerged of mental health and supply issues aboard the long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln.
The Lincoln has been supporting the U.S. war against Iran, and its deployment has included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 260 days. Several Democratic lawmakers are pressing for accountability from the Pentagon over conditions aboard the carrier, which Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said were “completely misrepresented.”
Extended deployment of carriers during the Iran conflict has raised concerns about the impact on service members who are away from home for long periods as well as the increasing strain on the ship and its equipment. While renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran have calmed in recent weeks, the Navy has reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration has offered no clarity on how it intends to wind down the war.
US-Iran War LIVE | US Says Hormuz Oil Flows Higher Than Tracked
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said eight million to nine million barrels of oil are moving through the Strait of Hormuz each day, disputing estimates that suggested traffic through the vital waterway had fallen sharply during the conflict with Iran.
Wright told Fox News that commercial tracking services were unable to present a complete picture because most vessels were travelling with their transponders switched off and under military escort.
“We know every day exactly how many ships transit the strait of Hormuz in and out. We know exactly what they’re carrying,” Wright said in an interview with Bret Baier.
The secretary said US authorities were coordinating directly with vessels and receiving daily reports on traffic through northern and southern routes. Commercial tracking company Kpler had estimated that more than 100 vessels crossed the strait daily before the conflict. It recorded 14 crossings on Monday and the same number on Tuesday, Baier said. Wright, however, rejected those figures as incomplete.
US-Iran War LIVE | US Lost 45 MQ-9 Reaper Drones In Iran War
The US lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper surveillance and strike drones during the war with Iran, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, quoting unnamed officials.
According to the report, the number of drones lost constitutes roughly 25 per cent of the US military fleet, potentially costing the taxpayer more than USD 1.3 billion. A US official, quoted by the newspaper, said that not all Reapers were shot down; some crashed due to a failure of the communication link.
The Reaper drones were inducted by the US in 2007 and have been a prominent asset for America’s counterterrorism operations in the Middle East and other conflict zones like Afghanistan and Iraq.
US-Iran War LIVE | Two UAE Tankers Attacked While Transiting Strait Of Hormuz
Two vessels belonging to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, local authorities and media said early Friday.
In a statement posted on social media, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Iranian attacks, stressing the necessity for Iran to cease attacks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.
The Ministry emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.
US-Iran War LIVE | 'Hormuz Is Under Our Control': Iran Fires Back At Trump's Claim That US Has 'Total Control' Of Key Oil Route
A senior Iranian official on Thursday dismissed assertions by US President Donald Trump regarding American authority over the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that the crucial maritime corridor remains firmly under Tehran's jurisdiction.
Hossein Taeb, who leads the paramilitary Basij force under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), delivered the response during a broadcast on Iranian state television.
"Today, you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic Republic, and our country continues on its path in complete security," Taeb stated. His comments follow statements made a day earlier by Trump, who claimed Washington had secured control over the vital global energy transit route.
"The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.
"Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it," the US President added. While Washington has repeatedly asserted its command over the strategic passage, Tehran has consistently countered those claims, reiterating its intention to institute a toll mechanism along the route.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also condemned Washington's assertions regarding the waterway.
"The US has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: the war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz," Araghchi posted on X.