US-Iran War LIVE | Strait of Hormuz Remains Blocked; Claims Don't Change Reality: Iran
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:23 AM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 8:04 AM IST
US intelligence agencies intercepted multiple inputs indicating that Iran possessed precise information regarding President Donald Trump's whereabouts in Ankara during the NATO summit last month, which prompted his secretive departure, according to a New York Times report.
Two US officials familiar with the intelligence told NYT that security authorities detected a specific surface-to-air missile threat directed against whichever aircraft was carrying Trump. Additionally, an individual near the NATO summit was reportedly spotted with a shoulder-fired missile, while Iranian operatives were said to be aware of the exact floor of the hotel where Trump was staying.
The threat assessment was deemed severe enough to prompt a complex security deception. Trump publicly boarded the older Air Force One before being secretly transported out of the airport inside a catering container and transferred to a military plane that flew him out of Turkey. Meanwhile, the original Air Force One departed carrying senior US officials, government staff, journalists, and military personnel, essentially functioning as a decoy. Passengers aboard were reportedly not briefed on the full severity of the threat.
The New York Times reported that the operation may have redirected the risk from Trump onto those who remained aboard the main presidential aircraft. High-ranking officials present on the flight included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and senior White House aides Stephen Miller and Steven Cheung.
Passengers were directed to keep the aircraft's window shades drawn during the July 8 flight from Ankara to Britain. Trump subsequently rejoined Air Force One in secret before stepping out in front of cameras, maintaining the impression that he had been on board throughout the journey.
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US-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes Targeting Houthis Killed 153 Civilians in Yemen Last Year: Pentagon
U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen last year killed more than 150 civilians, according to a Pentagon review of the attacks, which comes as concerns rise over civilian casualties during military campaigns under the Trump administration.
The unclassified assessment, obtained by The Associated Press, was sent to Congress as part of an annual report on civilian casualties and reported earlier by NBC News. A Pentagon official, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the department will submit the report in the coming months but had nothing more to announce.
Civilian casualties from U.S. military operations have drawn concerns, including from lawmakers in Congress, after a U.S. missile struck an Iranian primary school in the opening days of this year's war, killing up to 168 people.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Calls For Environmental Safeguards For Strait of Hormuz Amid Oil Pollution Along Qeshm Island Coast
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Thursday called for environmental protection to be made a core part of any future administration of the Strait of Hormuz, citing recent oil pollution along Iran's coast.
In a post on X, Baqaei referred to videos that circulated in recent days showing oil pollution along the shores of Qeshm Island.
"Why must addressing the environmental condition of the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters form an integral part of any future administration of the Strait? In recent days, videos have circulated showing oil pollution along the shores of Qeshm Island. This pollution drifted toward the coast from the Persian Gulf, and preliminary evidence indicates a foreign bulk carrier as the source. Contamination has been documented at three coastal sites and across portions of the sea surface," Baqaei wrote.
He added, "This incident is only one visible example of the extensive pollution both overt and concealed that has degraded the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, as well as the region's marine ecosystem, over recent decades, imposing trillions of dollars in damage on Iran's coastal areas. Who bears responsibility for compensating these damages?"
US-Iran War LIVE | Strait of Hormuz Remains Blocked; Claims Don't Change Reality: Iran
Iran has rejected President Donald Trump's claim that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted.
The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, in a post on X, said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation. "Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA said.
The Iranian response came hours after Trump claimed on Truth Social that the US exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and "will keep it". He described the US naval deployment in the region as a "WALL OF STEEL" and said, "there is nothing Iran can do about it".
US-Iran War LIVE | US Forces Redirected 59 Vessels To Ensure Iran Blockade: CENTCOM
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two others as part of efforts to enforce a blockade against Iran. In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "An F/A-18 fighter jet launches from the flight deck of USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) while the ship sails in regional waters and supports enforcement of America's steel wall blockade against Iran."
The command added that, "As of August 12, US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance with the blockade." Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump claimed that the US exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, and he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit.
In a statement on Truth Social, Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."
Trump further maintained that Tehran's military infrastructure had been severely degraded, concluding his message with the phrase, "Praise be to Allah!"
"All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added in the social media post.