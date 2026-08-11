US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Should "Pay For Damages" It Has Done Over 50 Years
Published : August 11, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 7:19 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected Iran's demand for financial compensation over damages incurred during the US-Israeli military operations in the country, asserting that Tehran must instead be held accountable for casualties resulting from its own actions. Taking to Truth Social, the US President noted that Iranian representatives were seeking compensation for damage caused during the "last five months Military Conflict", which he stated erupted after Iran refused to give up its nuclear weapons ambition.
Describing Iran's demand for compensation as an "interesting idea", Trump indicated that he would present a counter-demand during future diplomatic negotiations. The US President stated that Tehran must face claims for financial restitution over casualties and injuries caused by attacks linked to Iran, including the 2000 USS Cole bombing and several other regional incidents.
The counter-demand follows Tehran linking war reparation claims to conditions for a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, alongside the lifting of US sanctions and the end of naval blockades. Iran's ability to disrupt commercial shipping through the strategically important waterway has constrained American strategic options, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
The report noted that sporadic missile and drone attacks have severely impacted commercial maritime traffic while triggering mounting concerns across global markets. Although US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the maritime corridor was open, commercial shipping activity across the region remained heavily disrupted. Trump also issued warnings of a "massive bombing campaign" against Tehran, though the report indicated that Iranian authorities appeared prepared for an extended conflict.
Underscoring Tehran's firm stance, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Washington agreed to all of Tehran's conditions, including financial restitution for war damage. The statement followed earlier remarks by Iranian security chief Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who called for an end to the "war and aggression" against Iran alongside its regional allies across Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq. Reiterating its position, the Guards declared that the maritime transit route would continue to serve as a "theatre of war" until the US met all of Iran's stipulations in full.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Should "Pay For Damages" It Has Done Over 50 Years
US President Donald Trump said Iran should pay reparations for the damage he claimed it had caused over the past 50 years, while asserting that the United States Navy has "100 per cent control" over the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, "The only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the United States Navy. We have a blockade that's been infallible. It's a steel wall. And we let people in that we want to let in, and those people come in, and they've been coming in, and they're going out. We do not let them go into Iran. They're not admitted into the Strait to go to Iran. We control the Strait of Hormuz 100%."
Speaking about the next steps with Iran, Trump said Tehran had sought reparations and money for damages caused by US actions, adding that Washington would also demand compensation from Iran.
"They asked for reparations, they asked for money for the damage that we've done. And I said, that's a good idea. Well, we're to ask for money for the damage they've done over a 50-year period. So if there's damages to be paid, I think Iran should pay those damages," he added.