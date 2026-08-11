US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Should "Pay For Damages" It Has Done Over 50 Years

US President Donald Trump said Iran should pay reparations for the damage he claimed it had caused over the past 50 years, while asserting that the United States Navy has "100 per cent control" over the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, "The only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the United States Navy. We have a blockade that's been infallible. It's a steel wall. And we let people in that we want to let in, and those people come in, and they've been coming in, and they're going out. We do not let them go into Iran. They're not admitted into the Strait to go to Iran. We control the Strait of Hormuz 100%."

Speaking about the next steps with Iran, Trump said Tehran had sought reparations and money for damages caused by US actions, adding that Washington would also demand compensation from Iran.

"They asked for reparations, they asked for money for the damage that we've done. And I said, that's a good idea. Well, we're to ask for money for the damage they've done over a 50-year period. So if there's damages to be paid, I think Iran should pay those damages," he added.