US-Iran War LIVE | Iranian-Backed Houthis Kill 6 In Attack On Vessel
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:15 AM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 4:48 AM IST
Iran strongly condemned Israel's strikes on southern Lebanon over the weekend, accusing the United States of being an "accomplice and partner" in Israeli crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine and the wider region due to Washington's "comprehensive support" for Israel.
Spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, in a statement condemned the "brutal attacks" by Israel on areas in southern Lebanon over the past few days, saying the strikes had resulted in the deaths and injuries of Lebanese citizens and the destruction of infrastructure and homes.
Baqaei also criticised the continuation of Israeli attacks and what he described as violations of Lebanon's territorial integrity and national sovereignty. "Ismail Beqaei, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the brutal attacks by the Zionist regime against areas in southern Lebanon over the past few days, which have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens and the destruction of infrastructure and people's homes," the ministry said.
Beqaei also blamed what he called the silence and indifference of international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, for allowing Israel to continue its actions.
"Referring to the continuation of the occupation regime's attacks and the violation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the silence and indifference of international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to be the cause of the Zionist regime's further arrogance and the continuation of its aggression and crimes," the statement added.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson further accused the US of being an accomplice and partner in Israel's actions because of its support for Israel.
He said the US "ruling delegation", due to its "comprehensive support for the occupation regime", was "considered an accomplice and partner in all the Zionist regime's crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine, and the entire region."
The comments came after Israeli forces fired 455 projectiles into southern Lebanon and breached Lebanese airspace 97 times between Friday and Sunday, according to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
UNIFIL said in a statement on Monday that Saturday alone accounted for 229 projectiles, the highest single-day total recorded by the peacekeeping mission since June 21. An airstrike was also reported in Al Mansuri on Sunday morning. Most of the airspace violations involved drones, while helicopters and fighter jets were also observed, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Iranian-Backed Houthis Kill 6 In Attack On Vessel
Yemeni authorities say six people were killed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacking a vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Here’s a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.
Six people were killed Tuesday by Houthis firing missiles on a vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, Yemeni authorities said. Yemen's coast guard said the dead included four crew members and two members of the government-allied National Resistance Forces. Houthis fired three ballistic missiles at the Yemeni commercial vessel, according to the Transportation Ministry of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
They are the first known deaths from Houthi attacks on shipping off Yemen in the latest bout of fighting in the Arab country. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut down by Iran, there has been a renewed focus on the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait at Yemen’s southern tip, which is an alternate route for Saudi Arabia to ship its oil.
The deadly vessel strike came amid Houthi attacks on the government-held port city of Mokha on the Red Sea and other areas of the country. Dozens of government troops and civilians have been killed in attacks since last week, according to the Yemeni military. The strikes are part of an escalation by the Houthis against government forces in Yemen and oil facilities in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which supports the Yemeni government, and the kingdom’s shipping in the Red Sea.
The Houthi attacks could reignite Yemen’s civil war following a 2022 truce, and open a new front in the Middle East war. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesperson, accused Saudi Arabia in a social media post of exploiting the ceasefire to tighten an air and sea blockade it imposed in 2015.