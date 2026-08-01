US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Condemns US Strike On Residential Area
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday warned that Israeli detonations near a UNESCO-listed castle threatened a recent deal with Israel, which in turn said it had razed Hezbollah tunnels there.
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that "Israeli forces triggered very powerful explosions" overnight, specifically "in the area of the Beaufort fortress", a Crusader-era castle located near the southern border occupied by Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the army had destroyed "terror tunnels in the Beaufort area" using approximately 700 tonnes of explosives. Aoun labelled it "an extremely dangerous escalation" and "a direct threat to the process which was launched as part of the framework agreement" reached with Israel during US-sponsored talks last month, his office said.
Under the Israel-Lebanon deal, Lebanon's army is to disarm Hezbollah and the Israeli military is to withdraw from "pilot zones" where Lebanese forces will subsequently deploy. The timing of the blasts ahead of another round of talks with Israel in Rome next week "sends negative messages and undermines international efforts aimed at consolidating stability", Aoun added.
The NNA said huge blasts resounded over a large area, shattering glass in nearby villages, while an AFP correspondent heard large explosions and saw dust covering a swathe of forest area.
Citing Lebanon's National Centre for Geophysics, Aoun's statement said the detonations "created ground waves equivalent to a 3.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale".
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned "the ongoing Israeli aggressions in the south", including "the damage to archaeological sites... that constitute a precious part of the history of our homeland".
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US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Condemns US Strike On Residential Area
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned a US strike on a residential building on Qeshm Island in southern Iran that killed three civilians.In a post on social media, Baghaei said that the overnight attack damaged several homes and killed taxi driver Qaisar Jafari, his wife Zahra, and their two-year-old son Sina."The criminal attack last night on the homes of the noblest Iranians in Qeshm, which resulted in the destruction of several houses and the martyrdom of a hardworking taxi driver, Qeysar Jafari, his wife Zahra Jafari, and their innocent two-year-old child, Sina, pains the heart of every conscientious human being," he posted on X.
"These crimes, which evoke the terrorist actions of ISIS and are carried out under the guise of "peace through force" with the aim of punishing a nation for insisting on its rights, dignity, and independence, will never produce authority or credibility for the criminals," he added.
Baghaei said that every explosion, attack, sanction, threat, and killing of children would strengthen the Iranian people's determination and unity in defending their country and rights. With every explosion, with every crime, with every sanction, with every threat, with the killing of every child, you only make Iranians more determined and united in defending their homeland."Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also condemned the reported strike, describing it as a continuation of previous attacks on civilian residential areas.