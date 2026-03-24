US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Power Plant, Natural Gas Infra Struck in Iran Hours After Trump Extends Deadline
Published : March 24, 2026 at 8:42 AM IST|
Updated : March 24, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered a deeply uncertain phase, with first signs of a possible pause in the hostilities emerging, after US President Donald Trump said the United States is holding off on planned strikes on Iran for now, claiming there have been "very good discussions" over the past two days. He has also allowed easing of sanctions on Iranian oil, saying it is meant to keep global supplies steady.
However, it seems situation on the ground and in diplomatic corridors remains far from settled, as Iran has publicly denied that any negotiations with Washington have taken place. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has denied that any talks with the US are taking place, calling such reports "fake news" aimed at influencing oil prices. At the same time, US media reports quoting IRGC suggest that any future talks could come with strict conditions and demands, including a guarantee that war won't restart, end of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah and limit of the US military presence in the Gulf region.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed that military operations against Iran and Hezbollah will continue. Adding to the complexity is the statement from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who alleged that Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran, warning that such involvement could further destabilise the region and deepen the crisis.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Power Plant, Natural Gas Infra Struck in Iran Hours After Trump Extends Deadline
Hours after US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Tehran to halt attacks on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure, Iran claimed airstrikes in two energy sites in the country, Fars news agency reported.
The semiofficial Iranian news agency, close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, claimed the attack struck natural gas infrastructure in Isfahan, while another targeted a gas pipeline for the Khorramshahr power plant. Neither Israel nor the US had claimed strikes in the area on Monday, though both countries don’t always acknowledge their attacks.
Russia Providing Intel Support To Iranian Regime 'Destructive Activity': Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that there is growing evidence that the Russians are continuing to provide the Iranian regime with intelligence support. "This is clearly destructive activity, and it must be stopped, as it only leads to further destabilisation. All decent states are interested in guaranteeing security and preventing a larger crisis. Markets are already reacting negatively, and this is significantly complicating the fuel situation in many countries," he said in a video.
"By helping the Iranian regime stay afloat and strike more accurately, Russia is effectively prolonging the war. There must be a response," Zelenskyy added.
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There is growing evidence that the Russians continue to provide the Iranian regime with intelligence support. This is clearly destructive activity, and it must be stopped, as it only leads to further destabilization. All decent states are interested in guaranteeing security and… pic.twitter.com/tg1WwPnb6n— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 23, 2026
EU Chief Urges Immediate End To Hostilities In Middle East
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen called on Tuesday for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East, describing a "critical" situation for energy supply chains globally. "We all feel the knock on effects on gas and oil prices on our businesses and our societies," von der Leyen said alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra.
"It is of utmost importance that we come to a solution that is negotiated, and this puts an end to the hostilities that we see in the Middle East," AFP quoted her as saying.
Israel Launches Fresh Strikes On Tehran And Lebanon
Israel has reportedly launched new attacks on Tehran, saying it is targeting infrastructure. Explosions were heard in multiple locations, though it wasn’t immediately clear what had been hit.
Israel said it is also battling the Iran-linked Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, which has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel. Recently, Israel has hit apartment buildings in Beirut and bombed bridges over the Litani River in Lebanon’s south. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the targeting of bridges “a prelude to a ground invasion.”
Even as US is reportedly considering a ceasefire, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will continue to strike Iran and Lebanon. "There’s more to come," he said.
Brent Crude Back Above $100 A Barrel, WTI Up More Than 3%
Brent crude oil jumped back above $100 a barrel on Tuesday, a day after plunging more than 10 percent in reaction to Donald Trump's decision to delay fresh strikes on Iran as he hailed "very good" talks with Tehran. Brent rose 2.9 percent to $102.84, while West Texas Intermediate jumped 3.5 percent to $91.20, reported AFP.
Need To Put An End To Conflict As Early As Possible: UK PM Starmer
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for urgent de-escalation in the ongoing conflict, stating that he is in talks with several countries in this regard. "We need to de-escalate and put an end to this conflict as swiftly as possible. We have been working with a number of countries in that regard. I welcome the talks reported between US and Iran and to be clear with the committee, the UK was aware that was happening. The immediate priority has to be a swift resolution of the conflict and delivering a negotiated agreement which put tough conditions on Iran, particularly in relation to nuclear weapons."
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VIDEO | London: UK PM Starmer says, "We need to de-escalate and put an end to this conflict as swiftly as possible. We have been working with a number of countries in that regard. I welcome the talks reported between US and Iran and to be clear with the committee, the UK was… pic.twitter.com/HOcZ3nuMgl— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2026
Netanyahu Speaks With Trump, Vows To Protect Israel's Interests
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he spoke with Donald Trump, and vowed to safeguard their vital interests in any scenario. "President Trump believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements we have attained with the US military to realise the war objectives in the agreement—an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," he said.
He, however, said Israel would continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon. "We are crushing the missile program and the nuclear program, and continuing to inflict severe blows on Hezbollah. Just days ago, we eliminated two more nuclear scientists—and the hand is still outstretched," Netanyahu added.
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מוקדם יותר היום שוחחתי עם ידידנו הנשיא טראמפ.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 23, 2026
הנשיא טראמפ מאמין שיש סיכוי למנף את ההישגים הכבירים שהשגנו עם צבא ארה"ב, כדי לממש את יעדי המלחמה בהסכם - הסכם שישמור על האינטרסים החיוניים שלנו.
במקביל, אנחנו ממשיכים לתקוף גם באיראן וגם בלבנון. אנחנו כותשים את תוכנית הטילים… pic.twitter.com/EHG9geofkl
Trump Says Iran Eager For Deal To End War, Iran Refutes Negotiations With the US
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that United States and Iran have held talks on the "complete and total resolution of hostilities" in the Middle East. Taking to social media, Trump said he has postponed the planned strikes on Iranian power plants for five days.
"Based on preliminary conversations between the United States and Iran over the past two days, I have directed the Department of War to temporarily postpone plans of strikes on major energy and electricity targets in Iran... To determine whether a broader agreement can be reached, we had very good discussions. My whole life has been a negotiation but we have been negotiating with Iran for a long time, and this time, they mean business... They would have had a nuclear weapon had we allowed Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal to stand..." the US President said while addressing a press conference in Washington.
However, Iran's Parliament Speaker denied discussions have taken place, saying "fake news" is being used to "manipulate" the oil markets. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on social media that no negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.
Later, Trump said Iran has "one more chance" at peace.
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2/ No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026