US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Power Plant, Natural Gas Infra Struck in Iran Hours After Trump Extends Deadline

Hours after US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Tehran to halt attacks on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure, Iran claimed airstrikes in two energy sites in the country, Fars news agency reported.

The semiofficial Iranian news agency, close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, claimed the attack struck natural gas infrastructure in Isfahan, while another targeted a gas pipeline for the Khorramshahr power plant. Neither Israel nor the US had claimed strikes in the area on Monday, though both countries don’t always acknowledge their attacks.