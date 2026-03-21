US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: No Ceasefire, Says Trump But US Eases Iranian Oil Sanctions For 30 Days To Curb Crude Price Surge
Published : March 21, 2026 at 8:08 AM IST|
Updated : March 21, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST
The ongoing war involving Iran, Israel and the United States has entered its 22nd day, with the situation becoming more complex and far-reaching. The hostilities have intensified over the last 24 hours, with both sides continuing missile and air strikes, including fresh Israeli attacks inside Iran and retaliatory strikes by Tehran.
A major concern now is the growing impact on the energy supplies. Iran has targeted several oil and gas facilities in the Gulf after Israeli strikes on its infrastructure, raising fears of disruption in global oil supply and pushing the oil prices higher. This apart, the continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for oil shipments, has triggered fears of global economic crisis.
Meanwhile, the US has temporarily eased some sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea to stabilise global markets and control rising fuel prices. Even though border sanctions remain in place, around 140 million barrels of oil could be released under this move.
At the same time, US President Donald Trump has signalled a tougher stance, saying he is not considering a ceasefire and warning of further action. He also branded NATO allies "cowards" for allegedly not paying heed to his demand for military assistance against Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz shipping route.
LIVE FEED
US Lifts Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea For 30 Days Till April 19
The United States has announced the temporary lifting of sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil stranded at sea in what is being seen as a move to curb the soaring global crude prices. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the temporary measure will make available 140 million barrels of Iranian oil to global markets. "This temporary, short-term authorisation is strictly limited to oil that is already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production," Bessent said in a post on X.
Iran Will Exercise Its Right To Self-Defence: Iranian FM Warns UK Over Role In Middle East Conflict
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned the United Kingdom on Saturday that Tehran will respond if Britain gets more involved in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In a post on X, he said most British people do not support the war involving Israel and the United States, and accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of putting lives at risk by allowing UK military bases to be used against Iran. He said Iran has the right to defend itself.
Araghchi also raised the issue during a phone call with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, saying that letting US forces use British bases would be seen as direct involvement in the conflict. The UK, however, warned Iran not to target its bases or interests, saying such actions could make the situation worse.
Tensions have increased after Iran fired two ballistic missiles towards Diego Garcia, a key joint US-UK base. However, neither missile hit the target(s) as one failed during flight, while the other was intercepted by US forces, though it is still not clear if it was fully destroyed.
Trump Rejects Ceasefire With Iran
Despite global calls for de-escalation, President Trump has made it clear that the United States would not pause its military campaign. "You don't do a ceasefire when you are literally obliterating the other side…We are not looking to do that," he said.
He further described Iran's military as severely weakened. "They don’t have a navy, they don’t have an air force…they don’t have anti-aircraft…their leaders have all been killed at every level," Trump said, underscoring his view that the campaign is nearing its objectives. Trump also pushed back on concerns over economic fallout, including rising oil prices and market volatility. "We are not giving a nuclear weapon to terrorist thugs, and we are knocking the hell out of them," he said, adding that he had expected oil prices to rise more sharply than they have.
The US President noted that the operation is progressing faster than anticipated, saying, "I think we are weeks ahead of schedule."
Iranian Regime Being Crippled, Prez Trump Focused On Complete Victory: White House Press Secy
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said since the first day of 'Operation Epic Fury', President Trump clearly outlined the US Military’s objectives to end the threat of the Iranian terrorist regime. In a post on X, she said, "The President and the Pentagon predicted it would take approximately 4-6 weeks to achieve this mission. Tomorrow marks week 3 -- and the US Armed Forces are doing an exceptional job."
Leavitt continued, "Day by day, the Iranian Regime is being crippled, and their ability to threaten the United States and our allies is being significantly weakened. As always, President Trump is laser focused on one thing: total and complete VICTORY."
Trump Says Considering 'Winding Down' Iran War
US President Donald Trump has said the United States was "getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East", indicating that he might be preparing to soon end hostilities that began on February 28.
He further said that the Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it. "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated," he added in a post on Truth Social.