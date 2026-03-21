US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: No Ceasefire, Says Trump But US Eases Iranian Oil Sanctions For 30 Days To Curb Crude Price Surge

Iran Will Exercise Its Right To Self-Defence: Iranian FM Warns UK Over Role In Middle East Conflict

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned the United Kingdom on Saturday that Tehran will respond if Britain gets more involved in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In a post on X, he said most British people do not support the war involving Israel and the United States, and accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of putting lives at risk by allowing UK military bases to be used against Iran. He said Iran has the right to defend itself.

Araghchi also raised the issue during a phone call with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, saying that letting US forces use British bases would be seen as direct involvement in the conflict. The UK, however, warned Iran not to target its bases or interests, saying such actions could make the situation worse.

Tensions have increased after Iran fired two ballistic missiles towards Diego Garcia, a key joint US-UK base. However, neither missile hit the target(s) as one failed during flight, while the other was intercepted by US forces, though it is still not clear if it was fully destroyed.