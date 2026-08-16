US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Says Two French Diplomats Detained Over Alleged Foreign Interference

US-Iran War LIVE | Oman Negotiations, Reopening Of Hormuz Are Two Separate Issues: Iranian FM Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the ongoing bilateral negotiations between Iran and Oman are "completely separate" from the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi, speaking with Shahrara News, clarified that ongoing discussions with Muscat focus specifically on designating updated navigation lanes for vessel transit, as previous maritime routes are no longer operational.

"Our negotiations with Oman are ongoing. That is a completely separate matter. It is a technical issue concerning the designation of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of ships," Araghchi said. He explained that because the former transit routes are no longer functional, a new navigation path must be established. "For now, we are designing a temporary route, which can then, at a later stage, be turned into a final route," he noted.

While expressing optimism that an agreement could be reached soon, Araghchi emphasised that establishing a new maritime channel does not automatically signal the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. "We may reach an outcome soon, but I want to emphasise that these negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are two separate issues. This is a technical negotiation concerning the designation of a maritime route," he reiterated.