US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Says Two French Diplomats Detained Over Alleged Foreign Interference
Published : August 16, 2026 at 7:01 AM IST|
Updated : August 16, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has said that two French diplomats were detained over alleged foreign interference during a national security investigation before being handed over to the French ambassador, according to the state news agency IRNA.
In a statement, the ministry said intelligence units encountered the two diplomats while carrying out a judicial order to arrest two suspects as part of an investigation into "foreign infiltration and interference".
After verifying the diplomats' identities, authorities notified the Iranian Foreign Ministry before handing them over to the French ambassador to Iran under diplomatic police escort, IRNA reported.
The ministry said that while it was investigating the suspects and examining documents and evidence seized from the meeting point, the French side launched a "media campaign aimed at deflecting attention from its confirmed violations".
It said a preliminary examination of the documents seized during the inspection of the site revealed details of a broader "project involving foreign infiltration and interference", including efforts to "identify individuals, establish covert contacts inside and outside Iran, and build networks with individuals of interest to foreign parties while observing secrecy".
The ministry added that contracts uncovered as part of the project bore the signature of France's former ambassador to Iran, saying the French government must "answer for its illegal and interventionist activities and explain the plan".
It said the project constituted "clear interference in Iran's internal affairs, particularly during wartime", and a "blatant violation of Iranian laws and diplomatic norms".
The Intelligence Ministry warned that it "will not allow foreign diplomats to engage in illegal and interventionist activities in Iran", stressing that "if such conduct is repeated, those responsible would face an appropriate response", according to IRNA.
Earlier on August 13, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi hit back at France, 25 other countries, and the European Union after their condemnation of the alleged executions of protesters in Iran, accusing them of hypocrisy and saying their support for Israel amid the Gaza conflict and its military action against Iran had undermined their claims to the moral high ground.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Oman Negotiations, Reopening Of Hormuz Are Two Separate Issues: Iranian FM Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the ongoing bilateral negotiations between Iran and Oman are "completely separate" from the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi, speaking with Shahrara News, clarified that ongoing discussions with Muscat focus specifically on designating updated navigation lanes for vessel transit, as previous maritime routes are no longer operational.
"Our negotiations with Oman are ongoing. That is a completely separate matter. It is a technical issue concerning the designation of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of ships," Araghchi said. He explained that because the former transit routes are no longer functional, a new navigation path must be established. "For now, we are designing a temporary route, which can then, at a later stage, be turned into a final route," he noted.
While expressing optimism that an agreement could be reached soon, Araghchi emphasised that establishing a new maritime channel does not automatically signal the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. "We may reach an outcome soon, but I want to emphasise that these negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are two separate issues. This is a technical negotiation concerning the designation of a maritime route," he reiterated.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Executes Man Over Involvement In Winter Protests
Iran's judiciary announced the execution on Sunday of a man who was convicted of running over several police officers with his car during anti-government protests in January. "Shahram Sadeghi, sentenced to death for having carried out an operational action in support of the Zionist regime and the United States, was executed this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
It added that the man had run over several police officers with his car on January 8 in Karaj, west of Tehran, wounding seven of them. A protest movement initially sparked in late December by the high cost of living rapidly evolved into widespread anti-government demonstrations that peaked on January 8 and 9.
Iranian authorities reported more than 3,000 deaths, attributing the violence to "terrorist acts" orchestrated by the United States and Israel, while rights groups based abroad maintain that security forces fired on protesters. The number of executions in Iran has risen since the start of the Middle East war, which broke out on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes against Iran.
US-Iran War LIVE | Hezbollah Using Its Own Civilians As Human Shields: Netanyahu On Civilian Deaths In Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire in Lebanon by attacking Israeli soldiers, as the military carried out a strike in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah accused Israel of "aggressive escalation" and targeting civilians.
In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Hezbollah attacked Israeli soldiers operating in the security zone, seriously injuring three soldiers.
"The Hezbollah attack seriously injured three of our soldiers. The IDF responded by striking the Hezbollah terror headquarters which ordered the attack," the post said.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said the IDF only later learned that civilians were present inside the "Hezbollah headquarters" that was struck.
"Hezbollah is willing to do anything, including using its own civilians as human shields, to falsely accuse Israel of deliberately targeting civilians, which the IDF clearly did not," it said.
US-Iran War LIVE | CENTCOM Chief Concludes 10-Day West Asia Tour
As the United States continues its naval blockade on Iran, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Adm Brad Cooper completed a 10-day trip to West Asia on Saturday (local time), which included visits to six countries and a US Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Arabian Sea, according to a CENTCOM statement.
Adm Cooper concluded the trip on August 15 after meeting senior civilian and military leaders in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to meeting US service members deployed across the region.
More than 50,000 US service members are currently operating across West Asia in support of various missions, CENTCOM said.
The visit came in the backdrop of tensions between the US and Iran, with both nations staking claims over control of the Strait of Hormuz. According to CENTCOM, during his visits ashore, Cooper recognised exceptional performers, reenlisted troops, and presided over the leadership transition of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).
US-Iran War LIVE | USS George Washington Expected To Replace USS Abraham Lincoln In Middle East
President Donald Trump's war against Iran is stretching the limits of U.S. aircraft carriers and leaving the western Pacific without one of the key American warships as China shows more signs of aggression.
The USS George Washington is departing the Pacific and expected to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East amid growing concerns about mental health and supply issues aboard the long-deployed carrier. The Lincoln has had its time at sea extended from its original May return date to support operations against Iran.
The lack of a U.S. carrier in the Pacific may be short-lived if the Navy deploys another in the next couple of months. But it shows how the open-ended operations with Iran are running some American sailors ragged, analysts say, while the Trump administration further retreats from the Asia-Pacific region and focuses on the Western Hemisphere.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Demands Release Of Downed Pilots As Qatar Denies Holding Them
Iran on Saturday demanded that Qatar release three of Tehran's pilots whose aircraft went down early in the Middle East war, though the Gulf state denied it was detaining them. Iran had previously reported one pilot killed and others missing after a sortie to Qatar in March, but news of their alleged capture was not publicised at the time.
"Three Iranian pilots were captured alive by Qatari forces after their Su-24 fighter jets crashed during the war," said General Mohammad Bagherzadeh of the Iranian armed forces, Fars news agency reported.
"Javad Salehi, Abdolmajid Dashtian and Omran Behraveshian have been held by Qatari forces for six months," he said in a letter addressed to the International Committee of the Red Cross. In the letter, Bagherzadeh called for their release, saying the pilots had not been allowed to meet or contact their families.
In response, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X: "We categorically deny the claims circulating regarding the detention of Iranian pilots & are surprised by these misleading statements."
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Condemns Israeli Strikes On Southern Lebanon
Iran has strongly condemned the latest Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon that killed 11 people, including three children and two women from the same family, and injured several others, Tasnim News reported.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned what he described as the "brutal attacks" carried out by the "Zionist regime" on several areas of Lebanon, including Al-Ansar, Ali Al-Taher heights, Nabatieh al-Faouqa and Deir al-Zahrani, according to Tasnim News. The attacks resulted in the "martyrdom of eleven people, including three children and two women from the same family," besides injuring several others and destroying residential and civilian premises, Baghaei said, as per Tasnim News.
Referring to the continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon, Baghaei said the aggression amounted to a violation of the country's "national sovereignty and territorial integrity."
He also criticised the United Nations Security Council over what he described as its "silence and inaction" regarding "gross violations of international law and international humanitarian law", calling it "deplorable".