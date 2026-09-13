US-Iran War LIVE | Iran, Oman Agree On Details Of Hormuz Strait's New Entry, Exit Routes

US-Iran War LIVE | No Problems With UAE, Problem With US Bases: Iran President Pezeshkian

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran has “no problem” with the United Arab Emirates or any other regional country but objected to the presence of US military bases in neighbouring states, accusing Washington of using them to launch attacks against Iran amid the West Asia conflict.

Pezeshkian sought to draw a distinction between Iran's ties with Gulf nations and its confrontation with the United States, saying Tehran considers the UAE and other countries in the region to be “brothers”. “We have no problems with the UAE. We have no problem with any of the regional countries. We have a problem with the American bases located in these countries and from which they are attacking our country,” Pezeshkian said. “The UAE, the Emiratis and other countries of the region are our brothers. We have been living together for a long time and we have had trade. We have supported each other,” he said. Pezeshkian's remarks came as he met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital, where New Delhi played the role of peacemaker.