US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US Agrees To Hold Off Iran Attack As Deal Takes Shape
Published : August 2, 2026 at 7:29 AM IST|
Updated : August 2, 2026 at 8:47 AM IST
Iran has issued a threat of retaliation following reports indicating that US President Donald Trump is considering launching attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure, according to Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.
The news agency reported that Tehran has devised a comprehensive blueprint to target crucial energy facilities across the Middle East should the United States or Israel carry out fresh strikes.
The warning comes as a US official told Axios that Trump is seriously contemplating strikes on Iranian energy targets, though no final decision has been taken.
As per Tasnim News, the Iranian plan is designed to disrupt the oil and gas infrastructure of the Middle East if new attacks are carried out by the US or Israel.
The reported target list features Saudi Arabia's Ghawar oil field, which accounts for over 5 per cent of global oil supply, alongside the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, which produce more than 7 million barrels of oil per day.
In the United Arab Emirates, the facilities named in the report include the Zakum oil field and the Ruways refinery, which has a processing capacity of over one million barrels per day.
Iran's reported list also encompasses Qatar's North Field and Ras Laffan, which together account for approximately 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.
Other sites cited in the report include Kuwait's Burgan oil field, which produces roughly two million barrels per day, Bahrain's Sitrah refinery and Al-Mihaj, as well as Israel's Leviathan and Tamar gas fields.
A senior Iranian security official, quoted by Tasnim News, said, "We have prepared a comprehensive plan to respond to any potential American recklessness."
The official additionally cited the 40-day war, claiming that Iran had bombed Qatar's most vital gas refinery and asserting that Trump later apologised on Truth Social.
The latest warning from Tehran follows reports that President Trump is weighing military action against Iranian energy infrastructure.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US Agrees To Hold Off Iran Attack As Deal Takes Shape
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States had agreed to hold off a planned military attack on Iran after Tehran and several Middle Eastern countries requested a pause, claiming that the framework of a potential agreement had been reached.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US remained fully prepared for military action but had decided to suspend the planned strike to allow diplomacy to move forward. “The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II,” Trump wrote.
He said Iran and other countries in the Middle East had urged Washington to delay military action because “the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to". According to Trump, the proposed agreement would include the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”
“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump said.
He also claimed that Israel supported the decision to pursue the diplomatic path. “The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,” he added. Trump did not provide further details about the proposed agreement, its timeline, or whether Iran or Israel had officially confirmed the claims made in his post.
US-Iran War LIVE | Saudi Crown Prince Urges Trump Not To Escalate Iran War
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, in a phone call with President Donald Trump on Saturday raised concerns about the U.S. potentially escalating the conflict with Iran, according to a person familiar with the leaders’ discussion.
The discussion, which was first reported on by Axios, comes as Trump weighs whether to carry out new strikes on Iran. The Saudis, according to the person briefed on the substance of the call but not authorized to comment publicly, are concerned that if the U.S. targets Iran’s energy infrastructure or carries out massive strikes on other key infrastructure that Tehran could respond by carrying out attacks on the kingdom’s and other Gulf countries’ energy infrastructure.
The crown prince during Saturday’s call sought clarity from Trump on what potential new action he’s weighing to take against Iran, the person said. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Saturday’s call.
US-Iran War LIVE | US Advises Citizens To 'Consider Leaving Middle East' As Trump Vows To Hit Iran 'Very Hard'
The US Department of State has advised American citizens to consider departing the Middle East or prepare to leave if the security situation deteriorates, following US President Donald Trump's vow to hit Iran "very hard" amid escalating regional hostilities involving drone strikes in Kuwait and fresh shipping incidents near the Strait of Hormuz.
The expanding conflict also reached Gaza and Lebanon, where Israeli forces carried out new strikes despite Hamas declaring its readiness to disarm under a US-backed ceasefire framework.
Addressing reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat, Trump indicated that Washington was prepared for an extended military campaign against Iran.
"We just want to win," Trump said, adding that the US would hit Iran "very hard" until "they can't take it anymore."