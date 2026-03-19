Iran-Israel-US War Live Updates: Trump Says US 'Knew Nothing' Of Israel Attack On Iran Gas Field; Two Vessels Hit By Projectiles
Published : March 19, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST|
Updated : March 19, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
The Iran-Israel-US war that entered its 20th day on Thursday has escalated to unprecedented levels, with Israel striking Iran's key South Pars gas field and Tehran retaliating more ferociously by targeting gas plants in Qatar and other Gulf nations.
Let's bring you up to speed with the latest developments in the Middle East war:
Trump Says US 'Knew Nothing' Of Israel's Strike On South Pars: US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iran's key South Pars gas field if there were further attacks against Qatar's main gas plant. Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that Israel had struck the South Pars field but said the US "knew nothing" of the attack.
Iran Strikes Qatar Gas Hub, Causes 'Extensive Damage': Iranian state television said that a missile struck Qatar's main gas plant, hours after it was hit in a destructive strike. Qatar's state-run energy firm said the strikes on the gas hub hit several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities and caused "extensive" damage.
UAE Closes Gas Facility: Abu Dhabi has shut down operations at a gas facility due to falling debris from missile interceptions, the Emirati capital's media office said.
Projectile Hits Vessel Near Hormuz Strait: A projectile has hit a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates near the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire, a British maritime security agency said.
Macron Urges Moratorium On Targeting Civilian Infra: French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that he had spoken with Trump and the Qatari emir about attacks that hit energy sites in Iran and Qatar. "It is in the common interest to implement without delay a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water infrastructure," Macron said.
One Killed In Strike Near Tel Aviv: An overnight round of Iranian missile fire killed a man identified as a foreign worker about 20 kilometers northeast of Tel Aviv, medics said Thursday, bringing the death toll in Israel from the ongoing war to 15.
Qatar Expels Iranian Diplomats: Qatar's foreign ministry ordered Iran's military and security attaches along with their staff to leave the country within 24 hours, following the attack on the Ras Laffan facility.
US Central Bank Raises Inflation Outlook: The US Federal Reserve raised its outlook for inflation as it held interest rates steady, citing an "uncertain" economic outlook due to the war.
Israel Vows To Keep Up Strikes After Killing Iranian Intel Minister: The Israeli military vowed to continue targeting senior Iranian officials, after announcing it had killed Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib. "We will continue to hunt down all of the regime's senior officials. The series of eliminations will not stop," a military spokesman said in a televised briefing.
Khamenei Vows Revenge: Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written message that the killers of security chief Ali Larijani, who died in an Israeli strike, "will have to pay for it". "Every drop of spilt blood comes at a price, and the criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay it," added Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since taking office.
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Iran-Israel-US War News Live Updates: Two Ships Hit By Projectiles Off Qatar, UAE Coasts
A projectile hit a ship off the coast of Qatar at 1:30 am (GMT) on Thursday, authorities said. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre reported the incident off Ras Laffan, an important natural gas supply point which had been repeatedly hit by Iranian fire overnight.
The UKMTO said the ship’s crew was safe. It wasn’t immediately clear if the vessel had been deliberately targeted or potentially struck by falling debris as Qatar fired off missile interceptors at incoming Iranian barrages.
This is the second such incident within barely two hours as UKMTO said it had received a report at 2300 GMT on Wednesday “that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile which has resulted in a fire on board” off the UAE port of Khor Fakkan in the Gulf of Oman.
The UKMTO reported the incident off Ras Laffan, an important natural gas supply point which had been repeatedly hit by Iranian fire overnight. The UKMTO said the ship's crew was safe. It wasn’t immediately clear if the vessels had been deliberately targeted or potentially struck by falling debris.
Iran-Israel-US War News Live Updates: Trump Threatens To Blow Up South Pars Gas Field If Iran Attacks Qatar Again
US President Donald Trump pledged Israel would make no more attacks on Iran’s major South Pars gas field, but if Iran attacked Qatar again, the US would retaliate and “massively blow up the entirety” of the field.
Trump made his threat on social media Wednesday night as the war roiled global energy markets and Iranian missiles hit Qatar.
Trump said in his post that the US “knew nothing” about the attack, even though Associated Press reported earlier Wednesday that the US was informed about Israel’s plans to strike the gas field but did not take part.
Trump said Qatar “was in no way, shape, or form, involved” in Israel’s attacks on Iran’s gas field, but, “Unfortunately, Iran did not know this” and “unjustifiably and unfairly” attacked Qatar. “I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran,” Trump said in his threat.
He added that he would “not hesitate to do so,” if Qatar’s liquified natural gas sites were attacked again.