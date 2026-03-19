Iran-Israel-US War Live Updates: Trump Says US 'Knew Nothing' Of Israel Attack On Iran Gas Field; Two Vessels Hit By Projectiles

Iran-Israel-US War News Live Updates: Two Ships Hit By Projectiles Off Qatar, UAE Coasts

A projectile hit a ship off the coast of Qatar at 1:30 am (GMT) on Thursday, authorities said. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre reported the incident off Ras Laffan, an important natural gas supply point which had been repeatedly hit by Iranian fire overnight.

The UKMTO said the ship’s crew was safe. It wasn’t immediately clear if the vessel had been deliberately targeted or potentially struck by falling debris as Qatar fired off missile interceptors at incoming Iranian barrages.

This is the second such incident within barely two hours as UKMTO said it had received a report at 2300 GMT on Wednesday “that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile which has resulted in a fire on board” off the UAE port of Khor Fakkan in the Gulf of Oman.

The UKMTO reported the incident off Ras Laffan, an important natural gas supply point which had been repeatedly hit by Iranian fire overnight. The UKMTO said the ship's crew was safe. It wasn’t immediately clear if the vessels had been deliberately targeted or potentially struck by falling debris.