US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Crude Oil Price Jumps Over 30%; Iran Fires New Missiles As Khamenei's Son Takes Charge
Published : March 9, 2026 at 8:21 AM IST|
Updated : March 9, 2026 at 8:48 AM IST
Day 10 of Iran-Israel-US War: Iran would be the "biggest loser" if it continued to attack its neighbouring Arab nations, Saudi Arabia said early Monday, sharpening its warnings to Tehran as the US-Israel-Iran war entered its 10th day.
The Saudi statement came after a new drone attack apparently targeted its massive Shaybah oil field. The kingdom dismissed comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday that Iran had halted its attacks on Gulf Arab states.
“The kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented this statement in practice, neither during the Iranian president’s speech nor afterward,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Iran has continued its aggression based on flimsy pretexts devoid of any factual basis.”
It added that the Iranian attacks mean “further escalation which will have a grave impact on the relations, currently and in the future.”
Iran's New Supreme Leader
Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's slain supreme leader, has been named as the Islamic Republic's next ruler, authorities announced Monday, as Tehran widened its attacks across the Mideast to strike oil and water facilities crucial to its desert sheikdoms.
The Assembly of Experts in Iran chose as the next supreme leader a secretive, 56-year-old cleric who maintains close ties to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard has been firing missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf Arab states since the younger Khamenei's father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed Feb. 28 during the war's opening salvo.
The war has shaken global energy markets, pushing oil prices above $100 a barrel and tightening natural gas supplies after Qatar halted production.
The younger Khamenei, who had not been seen or heard from publicly since the war started, had long been considered a contender for the post. That was even before the Israeli strike killed his father, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.
Israel has already described him as a potential target, while US President Donald Trump criticized the idea of Khamenei taking power. “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me,” Trump has said. “We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump told ABC News on Sunday he wants a say in who comes to power once the war is over; a new leader “is not going to last long” without his approval.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard issued a statement expressing support, as did the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani, speaking to Iranian state television, praised the Assembly of Experts for “courageously” convening even as airstrikes continued in Tehran. He said the younger Khamenei had been trained by his father and “can handle this situation.”
Regional anger grows and oil rises above $100 a barrel
Oil depots in Tehran smouldered following overnight Israeli strikes. In a sign of rising regional anger, the Arab League chief lashed out at Iran for its “reckless policy” of attacking neighbours, including those that host US forces. Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said Monday it intercepted a drone attacking the country’s massive Shaybah oil field.
US Military Service Member Killed In Saudi Arabia
The US military said a service member died of injuries from an Iranian attack on troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1. Seven US soldiers have now been killed. Two US officials say the State Department will order nonessential personnel and families of all staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran escalates its attacks.
The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and at least 11 in Israel, according to officials. Israel reported its first soldier deaths Sunday, saying two were killed in southern Lebanon, where its military is fighting Hezbollah.
Half a million people displaced in Lebanon
Lebanon said over a half-million people have been displaced in the week of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The actual number is likely higher. Lebanon’s count of 517,000 refers to those who registered on the government’s online portal. Israel over the past week has called on residents in dozens of villages across southern Lebanon and the entirety of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate.
LIVE FEED
Iran-Israel-US War: Israel Says Striking 'Regime Infrastructure' In Central Iran
The Israeli military said it has launched a wave of fresh strikes targeting "regime infrastructure" in central Iran on Monday, the first such announcement since the Islamic Republic appointed a new supreme leader.
Israeli forces have "begun an additional wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime infrastructure in central Iran", the military said in a brief statement, shortly after announcing strikes on Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces claimed that the IRGC's Air Force Headquarters, the main command-and-control centre used to direct the regime’s air force activity, was targeted during wide-scale IDF strikes on dozens of regime targets.
Iran-Israel-US War: US National Guard Member Dies In Kuwait, 8th US Military Death Since War Began
A member of the US National Guard died during a medical emergency in Kuwait on March 6, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said early Monday (India Time), marking the eighth US military death since the Iran war began.
In a statement posted on the US social media company X’s platform, CENTCOM said the guardsman died in a "health-related incident." "The exact cause of death is under review,” it said. CENTCOM referred further inquiries to the US National Guard Bureau. No additional details about the guardsman’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the incident were immediately released.
Iran-Israel-US War: American Service Member In Saudi Killed In Iran Operations, US Military Confirms
The US military announced an American service member has died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on troops stationed in Saudi Arabia. The seventh American service member killed in the Iran war was an Army soldier, Associated Press reported on Monday, quoting an unnamed US official.
The service member died on Saturday from injuries sustained during a March 1 Iranian attack on the kingdom, it said. The American death toll since the start of combat operations now stands at seven. Six Army reservists were also killed in the March 1 attack on Kuwait. All seven casualties from the war in Iran were Army soldiers. The first six deaths were Army reservists killed in a March 1 attack on a command centre in a Kuwaiti port.
Iran-Israel-US War: No Indian Killed In Al Kharj Incident, Says Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Monday that no Indian was killed in the incident at Al Kharj in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening. The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue. Counsellor (CW) Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the Embassy said in a post on X.
Earlier, there were reports that an Indian national was among two killed after a projectile fell on a residential location in Saudi Arabia. The military projectile fell in a residential area in Saudi Arabia’s al-Kharj Governorate on Sunday, killing two people and injuring 12 others, the Saudi Civil Defence said.
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: WTI Crude Oil Price Jumps More Than 30% On Mideast War
The price of the main US benchmark for oil surged more than 30 percent on Monday over concerns that the Middle East war could create prolonged supply disruptions, AFP reported.
At 0230 GMT, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 30.04 percent at $118.21 per barrel, before easing slightly, while Brent Crude was 27.54 percent higher at $118.22.
Iran fired missiles at Israel early Monday in the name of the Islamic Republic's new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was selected to succeed his slain father despite threats by the United States and Israel to target him next.
Nine days after US-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunged the Middle East into war, Shiite clerics convened to choose the country's third supreme leader since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
An announcer on state television solemnly read a statement from the 88-member Assembly of Experts next to a picture of the new 56-year-old leader, who bears a striking resemblance to his father.
State media soon afterwards showed a projectile said to be launched at Israel bearing the slogan, "At Your Command, Sayyid Mojtaba", using an Islamic honorific.