US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Crude Oil Price Jumps Over 30%; Iran Fires New Missiles As Khamenei's Son Takes Charge

Iran-Israel-US War: Israel Says Striking 'Regime Infrastructure' In Central Iran

The Israeli military said it has launched a wave of fresh strikes targeting "regime infrastructure" in central Iran on Monday, the first such announcement since the Islamic Republic appointed a new supreme leader.

Israeli forces have "begun an additional wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime infrastructure in central Iran", the military said in a brief statement, shortly after announcing strikes on Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces claimed that the IRGC's Air Force Headquarters, the main command-and-control centre used to direct the regime’s air force activity, was targeted during wide-scale IDF strikes on dozens of regime targets.