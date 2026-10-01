Flydubai Incident LIVE | 'Mom Was Scared': Captain Smit Machchhar Revealed Why He Became A Pilot In 2025 Podcast

Flydubai Incident Live Updates | 'Too Early To Say': Netanyahu On Iranian Involvement

Asserting that it is "too early to say" whether Iran was involved in the aborted mid-air attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has addressed the terrifying incident aboard an Israel-bound flydubai flight where a heroic Indian pilot and alert passengers helped prevent what could have been "another 9/11."

Speaking in an interview with Fox News following the attempted attack on flydubai Flight FZ1073, Netanyahu said it was "too early to say" whether Iran was involved in the incident. He said the attacking pilot was being investigated in Saudi Arabia and could be taken to the UAE, adding that Israel would follow the investigation and could potentially participate in it.

"It's no secret that Iran wants to target Israelis abroad," he said, adding that Israel had seen signs that Iran's proxies, "certainly Hamas and Hezbollah," were seeking to carry out attacks ahead of elections.

"We have clear evidence of that. But whether or not this was carried out as part of that plan, we don't know yet. We'll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices, whether Iran was behind it. I think we'll find out very soon," he added, according to Fox News.