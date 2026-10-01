Flydubai Incident LIVE | 'Mom Was Scared': Captain Smit Machchhar Revealed Why He Became A Pilot In 2025 Podcast
Published : October 1, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST|
Updated : October 1, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who saved the lives of 174 people onboard the Flydubai flight and was described as the "true hero" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience and has flown more than 9,500 hours.
Captain Machchhar is from Mumbai, but he is of Gujarati origin. A senior pilot told PTI that Machchhar was with SpiceJet for over 11 years before taking up the role of captain at Flydubai in June 2022. "He is a good person," the senior pilot said.
Machchhar's childhood friend Prateek Gandhi showered praises on him and said he had displayed presence of mind even as a young boy. "He was very calm and composed from day one. He was the most “sorted out” kind of kid in our housing society,” Gandhi, who lives in the same building as the pilot’s family in Mumbai, told PTI on Thursday.
PM Modi Speaks To Captain Machchhar's Wife And Parents
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Machchhar and applauded his bravery that saved hundreds of lives. In his telephonic conversation with the pilot's wife and parents, Modi also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible help to the injured pilot, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia.
During the phone conversation, the prime minister applauded the bravery of the pilot that saved hundreds of lives, PTI reported citing government sources said. Earlier, Modi hailed the Indian pilot as a "hero" and said the country is proud of his valour.
Who is Captain Smit Machchhar
According to his Linkedin profile, Machchhar was a former Line Training Captain at SpiceJet. He joined Flydubai as a captain in June 2022 after serving with SpiceJet as a commander for little over 11 years from June 2011, as per the profile.
Machchhar has flown more than 9,500 hours, including over 6,400 hours as Pilot In Command (PIC), according to his profile, in which he describes himself as an airline captain with over 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet, including extensive time as a Line Training Captain.
What Happened On Flydubai Flight
The Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, abruptly descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet within a minute, before making an erratic circle close to the Jordanian border and eventually landing in Tabuk (Saudi Arabia) about an hour later, according to FlightRadar24.
It had initially transmitted squawk code 7700, indicating a general emergency, before switching to 7500, which signals unlawful interference, and later reverting to the initial code.
Israeli media citing officials reported that the co-pilot was an Omani national and was suspected of trying to crash the aircraft. The Indian captain fought with him to prevent the aircraft from crashing, with Israeli passengers later helping subdue the co-pilot, the report said. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.
Israel's PM Netanyahu said Machchhar saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. "My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery.
"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," he said in a post on X. Wishing Machchhar a speedy and full recovery, Netanyahu said, "He is a true hero"
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Flydubai Incident LIVE: Kharge Hails Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar For Showing 'Extraordinary Courage'
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after he thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, and wished him a swift and full recovery.
"I salute Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, the crew, and all who showed extraordinary courage and presence of mind under attack, helping save precious lives," Kharge said on X. "Wishing Captain Machchhar a swift and full recovery," he said.
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I salute Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, the crew, and all who showed extraordinary courage and presence of mind under attack, helping save precious lives.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 1, 2026
Wishing Captain Machchhar a swift and full recovery.
🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/87QasXgxj9
Flydubai Incident Live Updates | Watch: Smit Machchhar Talks About Life As A Pilot In 2025 Podcast
Captain Smit Machchhar, who is recovering now after a heroic act of saving his passengers' lives without thinking about his own, had shared his life journey and his viewpoint about aviation as a career in a long podcast in 2025.
Captain Machchhar was speaking as a guest on CS Zalak Mehta's YouTube channel. The 1-hour 47-minute interview has Machchhar revealing why he chose aviation as a career, especially since he came from a family in the textile manufacturing business.
"Aviation was not a childhood dream. It came along much later in my life. After my schooling, I joined a textile engineering course, which was my family business. Finished the course. Was still young, so wanted to do more studies. To help grow the family business, the only obvious course to follow it up was the management course. That is when I came across an aviation seminar during the (management) course. That was when I really found details about aviation. I think I was 19. Mom was scared, because of the flying bit. Dad took it well. He said go and figure it out," Machchhar said.
Flydubai Incident Live Updates | 'Too Early To Say': Netanyahu On Iranian Involvement
Asserting that it is "too early to say" whether Iran was involved in the aborted mid-air attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has addressed the terrifying incident aboard an Israel-bound flydubai flight where a heroic Indian pilot and alert passengers helped prevent what could have been "another 9/11."
Speaking in an interview with Fox News following the attempted attack on flydubai Flight FZ1073, Netanyahu said it was "too early to say" whether Iran was involved in the incident. He said the attacking pilot was being investigated in Saudi Arabia and could be taken to the UAE, adding that Israel would follow the investigation and could potentially participate in it.
"It's no secret that Iran wants to target Israelis abroad," he said, adding that Israel had seen signs that Iran's proxies, "certainly Hamas and Hezbollah," were seeking to carry out attacks ahead of elections.
"We have clear evidence of that. But whether or not this was carried out as part of that plan, we don't know yet. We'll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices, whether Iran was behind it. I think we'll find out very soon," he added, according to Fox News.
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EXCLUSIVE: Sean Hannity presses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on whether Iran could be connected to the attack aboard the Israel-bound Flydubai flight.— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2026
HANNITY: "Is there any indication as of now of any Iranian involvement in this incident?"
NETANYAHU: "It's too… pic.twitter.com/kSAYMedmU5
Flydubai Incident Live Updates | 'Gujarati Blood Flows In His Veins': Gujarat CM Praises Captain Smit Machchhar
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday praised Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, who was injured after helping avert a major in-flight crisis, and said that the country and the state are "immensely proud" of him, calling him a "true reflection of our resilience and courage".
In a post on X, CM Patel said, "Gujarat and the entire nation are immensely proud! The indomitable courage and valour displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in the skies is truly unimaginable. Despite being seriously injured, he fought back against the attacker, averting a major tragedy and saving the lives of 174 passengers."
"He is a proud Indian, and Gujarati blood flows in his veins -- a true reflection of our resilience and courage. This brave son of Gujarati origin has made the entire country proud on the global stage. Jai Hind! Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat!" he further said.
"I salute his extraordinary heroism and pray for his speedy and complete recovery," the Chief Minister added.
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Gujarat and the entire nation are immensely proud!— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 1, 2026
The indomitable courage and valour displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in the skies is truly unimaginable. Despite being seriously injured, he fought back against the attacker, averting a major tragedy and saving the lives of…
Flydubai Incident Live Updates: Pilot Hailed As Hero Was Always 'Cool And Composed', Says Childhood Friend
Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had displayed presence of mind even as a young boy, according to his childhood friend Prateek Gandhi.
“He was very calm and composed from day one. He was the most “sorted out” kind of kid in our housing society,” Gandhi, who lives in the same building as the pilot’s family in Mumbai, told PTI on Thursday.
“When we first heard the news, we were all shocked. First of all, we did not realise that he is our Smit. We now hear that he has been operated upon and is doing good,” the pilot’s friend said.
“We have not heard any other news from his family. They are not here. Everyone is staying in Dubai,” said Gandhi, who recalled playing cricket with Smit in childhood as his next-door neighbour.
Flydubai Incident Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit Machchhar's Family, Applauds His Bravery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, and applauded his bravery that saved hundreds of lives.
In his telephonic conversation with the pilot's wife and parents, Modi also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible help to the injured pilot, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia.
During the phone conversation, the prime minister applauded the bravery of the pilot that saved hundreds of lives, PTI reported citing government sources said. Earlier, Modi hailed the Indian pilot as a "hero" and said the country is proud of his valour.
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Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026
In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.
His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.
India is proud of…
Flydubai Incident LIVE | Nation proud of Captain Smit Machchhar: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday praised the heroic courage and incredible presence of mind by Captain Smit Machchhar for foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Israel and said that the nation is proud of him.
Even after being seriously injured in a moment of grave peril, he remained determined to protect the lives of others, she said in a post on X.
The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.
"The nation is proud of Captain Smit Machchhar. His heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched us all," President Murmu said. His bravery and quick response helped prevent a major tragedy and saved many precious lives, she said.
"I salute his indomitable spirit. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," President Murmu said.
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The nation is proud of Captain Smit Machchhar. His heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched us all.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 1, 2026
Even after being seriously injured in a moment of grave peril, he remained determined to protect the lives of others. His bravery and quick response…