Dubai News Live Updates: Burj Al Arab On Fire, Missiles Rock Palm Jumeirah, Flights Cancelled As Iran Attacks Amid Khamenei's Death

'I Am Safe Right Now': PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai As Flights Remain Suspended

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left stranded at Dubai airport on Saturday en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament, after flight operations were suspended owing to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a video showing a crowded airport with a caption: "All flights suspended until further notice.” Later, the Indian superstar shuttler said she was safe but stuck with her team. She added that the speed at which the tensions have escalated is “terrifying”. “It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying,” Sindhu wrote on 'X'.

“So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend. “To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve,” she added.

Sindhu said that airports are chaotic with many families “stranded and waiting”. “Airports are chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. I’m sure the authorities are doing everything in their power, and like everyone here, we’re holding on to patience and hope,” she wrote. “Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected.”