Dubai News Live Updates: Burj Al Arab On Fire, Missiles Rock Palm Jumeirah, Flights Cancelled As Iran Attacks Amid Khamenei's Death
Published : March 1, 2026 at 7:17 AM IST|
Updated : March 1, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST
Unprecedented scenes were witnessed in Dubai on Saturday as explosions rocked the Palm Jumeirah man-made island and drone debris caused a fire at the Burj Al Arab ultra-luxury hotel, as waves of Iranian missiles targeted the UAE as Tehran launched retaliatory attacks after the US and Israel's joint attack on the country. The situation is likely to worsen on Sunday as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in the US-Israeli attacks.
Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, and Jebel Ali seaport also suffered damage as the attacks hit some of the city's major landmarks and revenue-earners.
Witnesses on the Palm Jumeirah, where some of the wealthiest people in the world have properties, heard an explosion and saw smoke rising from a five-star hotel, reported AFP. The Dubai media office confirmed an "incident" in a building on the Palm Jumeirah caused a fire and injured four people. Hours later, a second blast exploded close to the same building, after what looked like a drone plunged from above, another witness saw.
The United Arab Emirates said 137 missiles and 209 drones were fired at its territory by Iran, most of them intercepted by defence systems. Debris from an intercepted drone sparked a fire at the base of the Burj Al Arab, the sail-shaped building sometimes touted as the world's first seven-star hotel. "Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.
"Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported."
Four staff were wounded at Dubai airport as a concourse sustained "minor damage", the facility's governing body said. The UAE had already closed its airspace, meaning most passengers had left the airport.
In Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, one person was killed and seven wounded in an "incident" at Zayed International Airport, its governing body said. Falling debris from an interception also set off a blaze at Dubai's Jebel Ali port, which hosts US warships and is capable of handling aircraft carriers.
"Dubai Civil Defence teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire," the Dubai Media Office posted on X. Dubai's airport and seaport account for about 60 per cent of the emirate's revenues, official estimates show. Roughly 90 percent of the UAE's population consists of foreigners and Dubai is its biggest city, with a carefully curated image for opulence and glamour. Iran launched strikes on all the oil-and-gas rich Gulf countries except for Oman, a mediator in US-Iran talks, in reprisal for attacks by the US and Israel.
Dubai News Live Updates: Flights Disrupted, Cancelled In Dubai As Tensions Rise Following Iran Attacks
The escalating situation across the Gulf region following the joint Israel-US attacks on Iran has majorly disrupted flight connections in and out of Dubai, a major aviation destination and a commercial hub on Saturday.
Regional airspace closures have caused disruption to several flights in the overall Gulf region too.
“Some flights have been canceled or delayed at @DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) as a result of the partial closure of the airspace of the United Arab Emirates,” a statement by the Dubai airport said. “We kindly ask you to contact your airline and refrain from heading to DXB or DWC at this time,” it added.
Dubai News Live Updates | 'I Am Safe Right Now': PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai As Flights Remain Suspended
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left stranded at Dubai airport on Saturday en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament, after flight operations were suspended owing to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a video showing a crowded airport with a caption: "All flights suspended until further notice.” Later, the Indian superstar shuttler said she was safe but stuck with her team. She added that the speed at which the tensions have escalated is “terrifying”. “It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying,” Sindhu wrote on 'X'.
“So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend. “To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve,” she added.
Sindhu said that airports are chaotic with many families “stranded and waiting”. “Airports are chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. I’m sure the authorities are doing everything in their power, and like everyone here, we’re holding on to patience and hope,” she wrote. “Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected.”
Dubai News Live Updates | Saudi Arabia Say Iran Launched 'blatant And cowardly' Attack On Riyadh And Eastern Region That It Repelled
Saudi Arabia on Sunday said that Iran launched a 'blatant and cowardly' attack on Riyadh and the Eastern Region, which it has successfully repelled.