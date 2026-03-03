Dubai-Abu Dhabi LIVE Updates: Flights From UAE Arrive In India As Etihad, Emirates Begin Limited Operations
Published : March 3, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST|
Updated : March 3, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
Amid tensions in the West Asian region after US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions wherein Tehran struck targets in the Gulf, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are witnessing fast-paced developments, with authorities issuing advisories urging residents to stay calm and follow verified updates. After temporary suspension of flights due to widespread airspace restrictions across West Asia, Dubai Airports began limited operations on Monday evening as several international carriers announced the gradual resumption of select services.
Emirates began operating a limited number of flights from Monday evening (March 2), prioritising customers with earlier bookings. Akasa Air announced that its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh remain suspended until March 3. Oman Air cancelled all flights on March 3 to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen and Baghdad due to ongoing airspace closures. Other flights are operating as scheduled, though delays are expected.
Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Ministry has issued helplines and advisories for its citizens in the UAE, asking them to remain alert and keep a tab on official updates. People have also been advised to avoid spreading unverified information and rely only on confirmed statements from the government.
LIVE FEED
SpiceJet To Operate Four Special Flights From UAE's Fujairah
SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will operate four special flights from Fujairah in the UAE to bring back stranded passengers. Flight operations have been disrupted due to the close of airspaces in the Middle East amid the escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran.
In a statement, SpiceJet said it would operate four special flights to connect Fujairah with Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Tuesday and for the next few days. Out of them, two flights would be operated to Mumbai. The airline is also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals. SpiceJet will restore its scheduled Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai flights from March 4, the statement read.
Earlier, it had said that due to airspace closure in Dubai (DXB), some of its flights may be affected. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status at http://spicejet.com/#status or contact our 24*7 Reservation Helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for assistance.
Emirates Flight From Dubai Lands Safely In Mumbai
Following disruptions triggered by the escalating West Asian tensions, flight operations gradually resumed from the conflict region, as an Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday morning. Emirates flight EK 500 arrived in Mumbai amid tight coordination between airport authorities and airline officials, bringing relief to stranded passengers who had been facing uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.
After Evacuation Flights, Another Etihad Airways' Flight From Abu Dhabi Lands In Bengaluru
Amid the flight disruptions in the wake of the Israel-Iran conflict, the first flight from Abu Dhabi landed at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Monday night. A passenger said, "... Once we got stuck in the Abu Dhabi airport, Etihad Airways took good care of us. They booked the hotels for all the passengers whose flights were cancelled."
On Sunday evening, four special evacuation flights carrying Indian passengers from Abu Dhabi reached different cities in India. The services were operated by Etihad Airways to bring back Indians who were stranded in the UAE. One flight landed in Mumbai at around 7:40 PM, the second reached Delhi at around 8 PM. The flight to Bengaluru touched down at about 9:45 PM, while Kochi flight landed at around 10:10 PM. These flights were arranged as part of efforts to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, sources said.