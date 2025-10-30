Trump-Xi Meeting Live Updates | We Have Not Always Seen Eye-To-Eye, Says Xi As Talks Begin

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is underway in South Korea in a bid by the two largest economies to stabilise ties after months of turmoil over trade.
Trump-Xi Meeting Live Updates
Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:49 AM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2025 at 8:37 AM IST
US President Donald Trump is meeting face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea today (October 30), a chance for the leaders of the world's two largest economies to stabilise relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.
The meeting began at 11 am (7:30 am IST) in Busan, South Korea, a port city about 76 kilometres south from Gyeongju, the main venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Trump's helicopter landed at roughly 10:20 am local time, with an Air China plane rolling on the tarmac about 10 minutes later.
As the two leaders shook hands, Trump said he expected a "very successful meeting" with "tough negotiator" Xi, who told Trump it was "great to see" him.
Trump's aggressive use of tariffs since returning to the White House for a second term combined with China's retaliatory limits on exports of rare earth elements have given the meeting newfound urgency. There is a mutual recognition that neither side wants to risk blowing up the world economy in ways that could jeopardize their own country's fortunes.
In the days leading up to the meeting, US officials have signaled that Trump does not intend to make good on a recent threat to impose an additional 100% import tax on Chinese goods — and China has shown signs it is willing to relax its export controls on rare earths and also buy soybeans from America.
Trump went further aboard Air Force One on his way to South Korea, telling reporters he may reduce tariffs that he placed on China earlier this year related to its role in making fentanyl. “I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” Trump said, later adding, “The relationship with China is very good."
Shortly before the meeting on Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social that the meeting would be the “G2,” a recognition of America and China's status as the world's biggest economies. The Group of Seven and Group of 20 are other forums of industrialized nations. But while those summits often happen at luxury spaces, this meeting is taking place in humbler settings. Trump and Xi will be talking in a small gray building with a blue roof on a military base adjacent to Busan’s international airport.
At a dinner on Wednesday night with other APEC leaders, Trump was caught on a microphone saying the meeting with Xi would be "three, four hours” and he would then go home to Washington. Officials from both countries met earlier this week in Kuala Lumpur to lay the groundwork for their leaders. Afterward, China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang said they had reached a “preliminary consensus,” a statement affirmed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who said there was “ a very successful framework."
The meeting between Trump and Xi is taking place inside the Air Force base at Gimhae International Airport, also known as Busan Airport, located on the western end of Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea. It is both a military and civilian airport and has also been part of joint exercises between the South Korean military and US Air Force.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday told US counterpart Donald Trump that while the two countries did not always see eye to eye, they should strive to be "partners and friends".
"We have not always seen eye-to-eye and it's normal," Xi said to Trump, after saying it was a pleasure to meet him. "China and the US can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world," the Chinese leader said as talks kicked off in South Korea's Busan.
Diplomatic styles are clashing today as US President Donald Trump meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea to seek a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
Trump has hyped up the chances of an agreement, while Xi has been characteristically cagey on those prospects. Here's what to expect as the two leaders meet for the first time since 2019:
Styles clash
Real estate mogul Trump has for weeks played up the chances of a grand deal with Xi, but he will face off with a lifelong Communist Party bureaucrat. "Trump is personal and improvisational. Xi is the opposite," said Ryan Hass, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "Trump relishes making deals. Xi concentrates on advancing long-term strategy," he said, adding "neither leader sees value for himself or his country in an unsuccessful meeting".
Long-time friends
The US president has consistently touted his personal connection with Xi, calling him a "friend" whom he "respects". Xi has been less effusive but spent time with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2017 -- where he praised Trump's granddaughter's Chinese -- and hosted the US president for a state visit to Beijing the same year.
Rebuilding their personal rapport could prove critical in stabilising combustible ties between the countries. Their relationship "is probably the best thing going in US-China relations right now", according to Daniel Kritenbrink, the former top US diplomat for East Asia.
Managing expectations
Relations have soured in the six years since Xi and Trump last met, with deep ruptures on trade, technology, and Taiwan. While Trump said on Wednesday he expects a "great meeting" with his Chinese counterpart, stabilisation is likely to be the top priority, according to Kritenbrink. Shao Yuqun, a senior research fellow at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said the meeting is unlikely to be groundbreaking "due to the many structural problems in the bilateral relationship".
Even if Trump and Xi appear all smiles in South Korea, "it is very likely that the bilateral relationship will further deteriorate after the summit", she said at a recent event on China-US relations in Shanghai. Their last meeting in 2019 ended with a tentative trade truce, but the agreement quickly unravelled when Covid-19 rocked the global economy.
On the table
What began in Trump's first term as US gripes over bilateral trade imbalances has morphed into a broad economic and strategic showdown. Trump has said he wants China to buy more US soybeans after the country halted all purchases, which totalled $12.6 billion in 2024. Securing US access to Chinese rare earth minerals is a top priority, as China's export controls on the critical elements could throttle US technology and military sectors.
Eyes will also be on the expected lowering of Trump's fentanyl-based tariffs, any alleviation of US restrictions on high-end semiconductor exports, the transfer of TikTok to US ownership, and removing the port fees each side has levied on the other's ships. But Taiwan remains the "most important" issue in the relationship, according to Wu Xinbo at Fudan University's Institute of International Studies.
The self-ruled island, claimed by China and reliant on arms sales from the US for its defence, is "the only issue that will bring our two countries to a head-on conflict", Wu said. Trump did not rule out Taiwan coming up in talks, saying Xi "might want to talk about it".
Photo op?
Details of the format for the meeting have been scant. While Trump relishes engaging with the press and adlibbing his way through speeches, Xi favours formal meetings and delivering scripted remarks at major events. Xi held a joint press conference with Trump in 2017. (AFP)
Chinese leader Xi Jinping says US, China 'should be partners and friends' as he meets Trump. "China, US must 'jointly shoulder' responsibility as great powers," Xi says.
US President Donald Trump said Thursday he expected a "very successful meeting" with "tough negotiator" Xi Jinping as they met in the South Korean city of Busan. Xi told Trump it was "great to see" him ahead of talks expected to hash out a truce in the two countries' blistering trade war.