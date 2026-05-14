Trump China Visit LIVE | Presidents Xi and Trump Kick Off Their High-Profile Summit In Beijing
Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump were meeting on Thursday in Beijing for a U.S.-China summit where few breakthroughs are expected on divisive issues ranging from the Iran war, trade, technology and Taiwan.
Trump hopes to focus talks on trade and deals for China to buy more agricultural products and passenger planes, setting up a board to address their differences and avoid a repeat of the trade war ignited last year after Trump's tariff hikes.
Xi will likely bring up America's decision to sell weapons to Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own territory. Trump in December authorized an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, but has not yet moved forward with delivery.
Stability in the relationship is the main goal of the two-day summit. Trump is expected to leave just after midday Friday after a final private meeting with Xi.
The war with Iran is also likely to be a key topic. Ahead of the meetings, Trump hoped China would use its considerable leverage to prod Iran to agree to U.S. terms to end the two-month old war or reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz, but he has tempered those calls ahead of the summit.
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Trump China Visit LIVE | Trump Accorded Ceremonial Welcome
US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People here when he arrived for talks with his Chinese counterpart. Xi Jinping received Trump, who arrived here on Wednesday night for a three-day visit to Beijing to hold talks with Xi on a host of issues, including Iran war trade fictions.
The leaders are scheduled to have a few rounds of talks on Thursday and Friday. Xi received Trump as he arrived at the Great Hall and introduced him to the Chinese officials, followed by Xi shaking hands with the US officials accompanying the president. Later together, they inspected the guard of honour before going for talks. (PTI).
Trump China Visit LIVE | Rubio Says Trump Will Make The Case To China To Take A ‘More Active Role’ On Iran
The secretary of state, who is with Trump in Beijing, said administration officials will underscore that “economies are melting down because of this crisis” and that will result in consumers “buying less Chinese product.”
“So it’s in their interest to resolve this,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they’re doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf.”
The message contrasts with comments by Trump, who downplayed differences with Xi over Iran before departing from Washington.
“We have a lot of things to discuss,” Trump told reporters. “I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control.” (AP)