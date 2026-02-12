Bangladesh Elections Live Updates: Voting Underway In Crucial Polls; Hasina's Awami League Disbanded, Contest Between BNP And Jamaat
February 12, 2026
February 12, 2026
Voting began on Thursday morning in Bangladesh's crucial general election -- the first since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina during the massive nationwide protests in August 2024.
Voting began in 299 of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country at 7:30 am (local time) and will continue until 4:30 pm. The vote count is expected to begin shortly after voting concludes. Voting in one constituency has been cancelled due to the death of a candidate.
The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' interim government last year disbanded the Awami League and barred it from contesting the polls.
The 13th parliamentary elections are being held simultaneously along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package. The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements, deploying nearly 1 million security personnel -- the largest-ever in the country's electoral history.
LIVE FEED
Bangladesh Elections Live Updates: Bangladesh's Islamists To Do 'Whatever' Required To Ensure Fair Vote
Dhaka: The chief of Bangladesh's Islamist-led coalition, Shafiqur Rahman, warned Thursday his influential party would contest any allegations of vote rigging in the country's hard-fought elections.
"If any allegations are serious, we will not spare anyone -- we will do whatever is required," Jamaat‑e‑Islami chief Rahman told reporters after casting his ballot in Dhaka on Thursday.
"We do not want people to lose their democratic rights. I urge everyone to come out of their homes, exercise their democratic rights, and take part in building the country."
The elections are the first since the August 2024 student-led uprising ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ending her 15-year autocratic rule. Jamaat has mounted a disciplined grassroots campaign, and, if victorious, its leader Rahman could head the first Islamist‑led government in constitutionally secular Bangladesh.
Opinion polls vary widely, but most give the lead to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of Tarique Rahman -- with some suggesting a knife‑edge race. The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by student leaders who spearheaded the 2024 uprising that overthrew the government of Sheikh Hasina, and now allied with Jamaat, issued similar demands that the vote must be fair.
"We will accept the people's mandate, whatever the outcome may be. But the election must be free and fair," NCP chief Nahid Islam said after he voted in Dhaka. "The first priority should be ensuring a conducive environment for voters so that they can cast their votes freely." (AFP)
Bangladesh Elections Live Updates: The Two Primary Political Alliances In Fray Today
Two primary political alliances contesting today's elections in Bangladesh include:
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Led 10-Party Alliance: A 10-party coalition headed by Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. It includes parties like the Gono Odhikar Parishad and Ganosanhati Andolan. The BNP is considered the frontrunner, focusing its campaign on economic recovery and democratic restoration.
Jamaat-e-Islami led 11-Party Alliance: This Islamist-led coalition is spearheaded by Shafiqur Rahman of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. It includes the National Citizen Party (NCP), which was formed by youth activists from the 2024 uprising. This alliance is seen as the principal challenger, with strong support among first-time and religious voters.
Bangladesh Elections Live Updates: BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman Casts Vote
Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday cast his vote as the country goes into the 13th parliamentary elections.
Rahman, who is the son of former Bangladesh PM and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on January 9, days after her demise.
He had returned to Bangladesh in December last year, after living in exile for the past 17 years. Rahman left the country after being arrested in 2007-08 and later settled in London following his release. His arrival in Bangladesh was seen as a major shift in the country's politics
Earlier on Thursday, key leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen party (NCP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cast their votes as reported by The Daily Star. Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman cast his vote around 8:30 am at Manipur High School centre. Shortly after casting his vote, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam told media that the party is on the verge of forming the government. He urged people to go to the polling centres and exercise their voting rights without fear.
As per the Daily Star, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir cast his vote at Thakurgaon Government Girls' High School centre around 7:40 am. The Daily Star further reported that voting in the 13th national elections and referendum-2026 is being held simultaneously in 299 constituencies across the country and will run from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without any break.
The voting for Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase. Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process. (ANI)
Bangladesh Elections Live Updates: Over 1,600 Polling Centres In Dhaka Marked 'Risk-Prone'
As voting is underway in Bangladesh, police have provided a list of risk-prone polling centres to the Election Commission, which showed that out of 2,131 polling centres in Dhaka, 1,614 were risk-prone. However, the army said they have identified only two centres in Dhaka city to be "risky".
For the first time, drones and body-worn cameras are being used for election security. EC data showed that first-time voters made up some 3.58 per cent of the nearly 127 million voters. For the first time, nearly 8,00,000 expatriate Bangladeshis, who have registered with the poll body, will be able to vote through an IT-based postal ballot system.
A day before the elections, Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, called upon the voters to cast their votes freely. He urged political parties, candidates, and voters to maintain a peaceful and cordial environment. He said that representatives from 45 countries and organisations, including election management bodies and international institutions, are observing the polls. Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Machud said nearly 9,00,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the election, state-run BSS news agency reported.
Authorities have deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Rapid Action Teams (RATs) across key areas of the capital.
Bangladesh Elections Live Updates: Sheikh Hasina To ETV Bharat On Why Bangladesh Elections Are A 'Staged Performance'
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a recent exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said whatever government emerges from the elections today will face an "immediate crisis of authority". "It will lack the mandate to make difficult decisions, to attract investment, to maintain stability, and to rule with any legitimacy. It cannot claim to represent a population who were excluded by design," she said.
Read the complete interview here: Sheikh Hasina To ETV Bharat: Bangladesh Elections 'Staged Performance', New Govt To Face 'Crisis Of Authority'
Bangladesh Elections Live Updates: 1,755 Candidates In Fray, Highest From BNP; Yunus Urges Restraint
A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents are contesting the Bangladesh elections that are underway today. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has fielded the highest number of 291 candidates. There are 83 female candidates.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who has promised to quickly transfer power to the elected government, has urged the political parties, candidates and other concerned parties to maintain restraint, tolerance and democratic behaviour on the polling day. Read More...