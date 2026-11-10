ETV Bharat / international

'We Are Not The Problem,' Says Editor Of News Outlet That Egyptian Court Ordered To Close

Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of Mada Masr, one of Egypt's last independent news outlets, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. ( AP )

Facing a potential prison sentence and the court-ordered closure of the news site she co-founded, the editor-in-chief of one of Egypt’s last independent media outlets said silencing journalists is not the answer and will only allow disinformation to flourish.

“We are not the problem. I think our disappearance is a problem,” Lina Attalah told The Associated Press in an interview Monday, as the 13-year-old site Mada Masr fights the decision to shut it down.

Its closure would mean "butchering what’s left of a space that’s keeping this country sane and healthy, and a societal need for information that cannot just be ignored.”

Mada Masr has been a unique voice in Egypt, investigating allegations of corruption and human rights violations, providing deep coverage on economics and politics, and hosting cultural discussions. Meanwhile, authorities have clamped down on other newspapers and television.

Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of Mada Masr, one of Egypt's last independent news outlets, gives an interview with The Associated Press in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. (AP)

Late last month, a court ordered Mada Masr to close after convicting Attalah, 44, of running a website without a license. At trial, she learned that another court had, without her knowledge, convicted her of spreading false news and sentenced her to a year in prison and a large fine.

On Wednesday, she will be retried for that sentence, which was issued in absentia even though she was in Egypt. Mada Masr is also appealing the closure order, in a hearing scheduled for Nov. 25.

Attalah said she didn’t know why authorities were seeking to close Mada now but suggested they might be trying to silence independent media at a time of economic strain and regional instability.

“There seems to be a political directive going into the direction of: There can’t be media speaking out in this moment, because it’s a tough moment somehow. What is this moment exactly?” Attalah said. “I cannot tell.

“But there seems to be a lot of challenges and a desire for the media not to reflect on it.”

The Iran war has driven up energy costs and forced Egypt’s government to raise fuel prices as it grapples with mounting debt obligations. That has strained an economy long struggling with inflation, unemployment and widespread poverty.

The Egyptian Embassy in Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case. Egypt’s top judicial body, the Supreme Judicial Council, said in an Oct. 31 statement that the trials were conducted within “constitutional guarantees” and “correct and established legal principles” and that it rejects “any attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of the Egyptian justice system.”

Mada Masr gives people ‘a space to think’

Attalah helped launch Mada Masr in 2013, a year that saw the military’s ouster of former President Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood after a wave of protests against him, and the rise to power of current President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of Mada Masr, one of Egypt's last independent news outlets, smells the leaf of a plant in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. (AP)

Since then, Mada Masr's investigations have often touched on sensitive issues – reports on a media empire created by intelligence agencies, business monopolies in Egypt, and a private firm that collected millions of dollars to arrange the exit of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip during the war there.

It also has reported on Egypt’s economy and regional issues including the war in Gaza, turmoil in Libya, and conflict in Sudan and the Horn of Africa. Attalah also pointed to the paper’s reporting on social and cultural issues.

Mada, she said, “does not just give people information, but allows them a space to think.”

Most other media outlets in Egypt strictly report the government line. Egypt ranks 169th out of 180 countries for press freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders’ 2026 analysis. At least 26 journalists who were arrested in recent years are currently in detention, according to the group.