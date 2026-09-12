ETV Bharat / international

L’Imad: A New Investment Engine For India-UAE Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on September 12, 2026 ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: The India-United Arab Emirates (UAE) relationship is entering a new phase in which sovereign capital could become as important as trade and energy.

At the centre of this emerging economic architecture is L’Imad, the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, whose potential role in expanding bilateral investment and cooperation was discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 2026 BRICS Summit here on Saturday.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of growing UAE investments in India and expanding cooperation in areas ranging from advanced manufacturing and infrastructure to defence, space, nuclear energy, and emerging technologies.

"The leaders acknowledged the important role that L’Imad, as the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, could play in further deepening the India-UAE partnership for mutual benefit," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.

"They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in strategic and emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology, and innovation."

L’Imad was established by the Abu Dhabi Government as a sovereign investment platform with a mandate to support sustainable economic growth, diversify revenues and generate long-term investment returns. Its portfolio is designed to span infrastructure and real estate, financial services, advanced industries and technologies, urban mobility and smart cities, both within the UAE and internationally.

The significance of L’Imad has increased sharply since January 2026, when Abu Dhabi decided to consolidate the assets and investments of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Group (ADQ) under L’Imad, creating what the emirate described as a sovereign investment powerhouse with a diversified asset base. The restructuring gives L’Imad a substantially larger economic footprint and strengthens its capacity to deploy capital internationally.

For India, the most important aspect is that L’Imad can potentially transform the nature of UAE investment from individual transactions into large-scale, long-term strategic partnerships.

The India-UAE relationship has already moved well beyond traditional trade and energy. The two countries now cooperate across defence, infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, technology, food security, space, and finance. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has further expanded commercial linkages.

L’Imad’s emergence gives Abu Dhabi another institutional instrument to participate in India’s long-term growth story. Its portfolio is particularly relevant to India’s infrastructure and industrial-development priorities.

The fund’s focus on infrastructure, advanced industries, technology, and urban development creates natural areas of convergence with India’s ambitions for manufacturing, logistics corridors, smart cities, renewable energy, semiconductor and digital ecosystems, and high-technology industries.

The potential is illustrated by the $11.5-billion integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha announced by UAE's International Holding Company. Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Khaled welcomed the investment during their September 12 meeting. The project is expected to become India’s largest integrated aluminium investment and strengthen Odisha's position as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.

The larger significance is that Abu Dhabi capital is increasingly moving towards productive assets and industrial capacity, rather than being confined to portfolio investment.

India requires enormous amounts of capital to finance its infrastructure expansion. Ports, airports, railways, industrial corridors, logistics hubs, renewable energy projects, urban infrastructure, and manufacturing ecosystems all require patient capital with long investment horizons.

L’Imad is potentially well-suited to this requirement.

The fund’s portfolio already encompasses major infrastructure and economic assets. Following the consolidation of ADQ assets, L’Imad’s holdings span 25 investment companies and platforms and more than 250 subsidiaries, with interests including Etihad Airways, Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Ports, TAQA, and other strategic businesses.

This creates possibilities for cross-border platforms rather than isolated investments. For example, cooperation between Indian infrastructure companies and UAE entities could extend across ports, logistics, maritime connectivity, industrial parks, aviation and urban development. Such partnerships would complement India’s efforts to strengthen its position as a manufacturing and logistics hub linking the Indian Ocean with West Asia, Europe and Africa.

Perhaps the most consequential opportunity lies in areas beyond conventional infrastructure. The two leaders specifically discussed cooperation in defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation. This is important because L’Imad’s stated investment priorities include advanced industries and technologies.

This creates a potential convergence between India’s technological ambitions and Abu Dhabi’s strategy of using sovereign capital to build globally competitive industries.