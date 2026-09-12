L’Imad: A New Investment Engine For India-UAE Strategic Ties
L’Imad could emerge as a strategic investment bridge, connecting UAE sovereign wealth with India’s expanding industrial, technological, and infrastructure ecosystem.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The India-United Arab Emirates (UAE) relationship is entering a new phase in which sovereign capital could become as important as trade and energy.
At the centre of this emerging economic architecture is L’Imad, the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, whose potential role in expanding bilateral investment and cooperation was discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 2026 BRICS Summit here on Saturday.
The discussion comes against the backdrop of growing UAE investments in India and expanding cooperation in areas ranging from advanced manufacturing and infrastructure to defence, space, nuclear energy, and emerging technologies.
"The leaders acknowledged the important role that L’Imad, as the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, could play in further deepening the India-UAE partnership for mutual benefit," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.
"They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in strategic and emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology, and innovation."
L’Imad was established by the Abu Dhabi Government as a sovereign investment platform with a mandate to support sustainable economic growth, diversify revenues and generate long-term investment returns. Its portfolio is designed to span infrastructure and real estate, financial services, advanced industries and technologies, urban mobility and smart cities, both within the UAE and internationally.
The significance of L’Imad has increased sharply since January 2026, when Abu Dhabi decided to consolidate the assets and investments of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Group (ADQ) under L’Imad, creating what the emirate described as a sovereign investment powerhouse with a diversified asset base. The restructuring gives L’Imad a substantially larger economic footprint and strengthens its capacity to deploy capital internationally.
For India, the most important aspect is that L’Imad can potentially transform the nature of UAE investment from individual transactions into large-scale, long-term strategic partnerships.
The India-UAE relationship has already moved well beyond traditional trade and energy. The two countries now cooperate across defence, infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, technology, food security, space, and finance. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has further expanded commercial linkages.
L’Imad’s emergence gives Abu Dhabi another institutional instrument to participate in India’s long-term growth story. Its portfolio is particularly relevant to India’s infrastructure and industrial-development priorities.
The fund’s focus on infrastructure, advanced industries, technology, and urban development creates natural areas of convergence with India’s ambitions for manufacturing, logistics corridors, smart cities, renewable energy, semiconductor and digital ecosystems, and high-technology industries.
The potential is illustrated by the $11.5-billion integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha announced by UAE's International Holding Company. Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Khaled welcomed the investment during their September 12 meeting. The project is expected to become India’s largest integrated aluminium investment and strengthen Odisha's position as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.
The larger significance is that Abu Dhabi capital is increasingly moving towards productive assets and industrial capacity, rather than being confined to portfolio investment.
India requires enormous amounts of capital to finance its infrastructure expansion. Ports, airports, railways, industrial corridors, logistics hubs, renewable energy projects, urban infrastructure, and manufacturing ecosystems all require patient capital with long investment horizons.
L’Imad is potentially well-suited to this requirement.
The fund’s portfolio already encompasses major infrastructure and economic assets. Following the consolidation of ADQ assets, L’Imad’s holdings span 25 investment companies and platforms and more than 250 subsidiaries, with interests including Etihad Airways, Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Ports, TAQA, and other strategic businesses.
This creates possibilities for cross-border platforms rather than isolated investments. For example, cooperation between Indian infrastructure companies and UAE entities could extend across ports, logistics, maritime connectivity, industrial parks, aviation and urban development. Such partnerships would complement India’s efforts to strengthen its position as a manufacturing and logistics hub linking the Indian Ocean with West Asia, Europe and Africa.
Perhaps the most consequential opportunity lies in areas beyond conventional infrastructure. The two leaders specifically discussed cooperation in defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation. This is important because L’Imad’s stated investment priorities include advanced industries and technologies.
This creates a potential convergence between India’s technological ambitions and Abu Dhabi’s strategy of using sovereign capital to build globally competitive industries.
In space, investment could support satellite services, space-based communications, Earth observation and downstream applications.
In technology, opportunities could emerge in artificial intelligence, advanced computing, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies.
In advanced manufacturing, UAE capital could help Indian companies scale globally while giving Emirati investors access to India’s large technology and industrial ecosystem.
The defence dimension deserves particular attention.
India-UAE defence cooperation has expanded steadily, including exercises, maritime security, defence-industrial engagement and strategic consultations. L’Imad could potentially provide an additional economic instrument for defence-industrial cooperation, particularly in areas where India is seeking foreign partnerships for technology, manufacturing and global supply chains.
The objective need not simply be UAE investment in Indian defence companies. A more ambitious model could involve joint ventures, co-development, co-production and access to third-country markets.
The UAE’s geographical position and India’s growing defence-industrial capabilities could make such cooperation particularly attractive.
Energy is another natural area for L’Imad-India cooperation.
The UAE is itself seeking to diversify its economy while retaining a strong position in global energy markets. India, meanwhile, faces the enormous challenge of securing reliable energy supplies while accelerating its transition towards cleaner energy.
This creates opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage, electricity infrastructure, and potentially civil nuclear cooperation. Sovereign capital is particularly valuable in such sectors because projects often require large upfront investment and long gestation periods.
The emergence of L’Imad also has a wider geopolitical significance.
India’s relationship with the UAE is part of its broader engagement with the Gulf, where sovereign wealth funds have become important sources of global capital. Abu Dhabi already possesses major investment institutions, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala. L’Imad adds another major institutional channel to that ecosystem.
For New Delhi, therefore, the objective should be to ensure that India becomes a preferred destination for the new generation of UAE sovereign investments.
This is increasingly important as Indian states compete to attract Gulf capital. Recent investment outreach by states including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab demonstrates how Indian states are increasingly seeking sovereign funds and UAE-based investors for infrastructure and industrial projects.
According to former Indian Ambassador Venu Rajamony, the UAE has many investment funds. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajamony said that Saturday’s meeting between Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is a preliminary initiative.
"L’Imad is the UAE’s newest fund," he said. "Normally, India will have to propose projects worthy of investment and they will consider based on the credit risk as well as return."
Put together, L’Imad represents Abu Dhabi’s effort to deploy sovereign capital as an instrument of long-term economic transformation and international influence.
For India, this dovetails with its own economic transformation. That is why Modi and Sheikh Khaled’s decision to specifically acknowledge L’Imad’s potential is important.
If effectively utilised, L’Imad could become a bridge connecting Abu Dhabi’s financial strength with India’s scale, markets, manufacturing capabilities and technological ambitions. It could also help move India-UAE relations from a primarily bilateral economic partnership towards a more integrated strategic-economic relationship with implications extending across the wider Indian Ocean, West Asia and beyond.
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