ETV Bharat / international

Lebanon’s PM Vows Thorough Investigation After Explosives-Laden Truck Seized At Checkpoint

Beirut: Lebanon will carry out a thorough investigation to track down the suspected members of the militant Hezbollah group believed to be linked to an explosives-laden truck intercepted at the Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint last week, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Monday.

Salam has described the incident as a “criminal operation” and has praised security forces for capturing the truck on the main highway linking Beirut with the eastern Bekaa Valley. Lebanon’s Information Minister Paul Morcos said two people detained in the truck have been referred to judicial authorities and that security agencies will go after other people involved in the case.

The truck was carrying 780 kilograms (1,720 pounds) of explosives, including 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of TNT and 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of C4 plastic explosives, judicial officials told The Associated Press.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the two people who were detained have said they were only told to take the material from the northeastern region of Baalbek to Beirut without being told what it would be used for. They were supposed to hand it over to a man south of Beirut whom they identified by his nom de guerre, Zulfiqar, the officials said. Hezbollah has declined comment.

The Lebanese army said on Monday that troops seized another shipment of explosives weighing 200 kilograms (440 pounds) as it was being smuggled from Syria into the northeastern Lebanese border town of al-Qasr. The explosives were packed in bags, the army said in a statement. The smugglers fled back into Syria after being discovered.

For years, Hezbollah has moved weapons freely in parts of Lebanon. That changed in March, when the Lebanese government declared all military activities by the Iran-backed group “illegal.” That decision came hours after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel, triggering a three-month war that killed nearly 4,000 people in Lebanon. The group fired the rockets two days after Israel and the United States launched a war on Iran, its main backer.