ETV Bharat / international

Lebanon Meets Israel In Washington To Request Truce Extension

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C), accompanied by U.S. State Department Counselor Michael Needham (C-L), U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa (C-R), Lebanese Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Hamadeh Moawad (R) and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter (L), speaks at the start of working-level peace talks at the U.S. State Department on April 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. ( File/AFP )

Washington: Israel and Lebanon hold a new round of talks in Washington on Thursday, during which Beirut plans to request a one-month extension of a ceasefire due to expire within days.

Israel stated ahead of the talks that it has no "serious disagreements" with Lebanon, calling on it to "work together" against the pro-Iran Hezbollah, which is notably absent from and opposed to the negotiations.

The two countries, officially at war for decades, held a meeting in Washington on April 14, the first of its kind since 1993, in an attempt to put an end to the more than six-week war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The United States announced a 10-day truce shortly after the first meeting, and it is due to expire on Sunday.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,454 people and displaced one million since the start of the war, according to Lebanese authorities.

As in the previous round, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will bring together Israeli ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad, in the presence of the US ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is now also expected to join the meeting, a State Department official told AFP.

Strikes ahead of talks

Israeli strikes killed five people in Lebanon on Wednesday, as Israel continues to hit what it says are Hezbollah targets despite the ceasefire.

Under the truce terms, Israel says it reserves the right to act against "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks".

Lebanon's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike killed journalist Amal Khalil on Wednesday.

Before rescuers had found her body, Lebanon's state media said Israeli strikes had killed four people in the south and east of the country.

Khalil's employer, Lebanese daily newspaper Al-Akhbar, said fellow journalist Zeinab Faraj was wounded.