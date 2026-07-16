ETV Bharat / international

Lebanon, Israel Conclude Two Days Of 'Positive' Talks: US Official

A motorcade delegation arrives on the first day of talks between the Lebanese and Israeli delegations on the backdrop of a regional escalation between Washington and Tehran at the US Embassy in Rome on July 14, 2026. ( AFP )

Beirut: Lebanon and Israel completed a new round of Washington-mediated negotiations in Rome on Wednesday, agreeing to implement the "pilot zones" in southern Lebanon agreed under a recent framework deal, a US official said.

"Talks concluded after two days of productive and positive discussions," the official said in a statement shared by the US embassy in Beirut, adding that the participants "agreed on the structure and guidelines for the pilot zone process, to be finalised and implemented in the coming days".

The US-brokered negotiations took place in the Italian capital over the framework agreement sealed last month after five rounds of talks in Washington, with Lebanese negotiators hoping for progress on an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The deal seeks an end to the state of war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, disarmament of the Iran-backed militant group, the deployment of Lebanese troops in the south and for Israeli forces to steadily withdraw from the country, starting with two "pilot zones".

But the agreement, rejected by Hezbollah, does not set a timetable for Israel's withdrawal.

Israeli officials have also vowed that their forces will remain in a "security zone" 10 kilometres (six miles) deep along the frontier for as long as Hezbollah remains armed.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said his country was "ready to move forward implementing these two pilot zones".