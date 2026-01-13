ETV Bharat / international

'Leave Iran Now Or Find A Secure Location': US Issues Advisory For Its Citizens As Anti-Regime Protests Intensify

New Delhi: Even as US President Donald Trump is "pursuing diplomatic engagement" with Iran amid "escalating" protests, the United States Virtual Embassy in Iran on Tuesday issued an advisory for American citizens to "leave Iran now", warning that protests across the country could "turn violent", leading to "arrests, injuries and severe disruptions" to daily life.

In its advisory, the Embassy said protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks, it said.

The advisory also flagged travel disruptions, noting that several airlines have limited or cancelled flights to and from Iran. "Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," it added.

Citing these anomalies, the Embassy cautioned US citizens that they should expect continued internet outages, and accordingly plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, "consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye".

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," the Embassy stated.

Further, it has asked its people to avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of surroundings. "Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Iran," it alerted.