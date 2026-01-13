'Leave Iran Now Or Find A Secure Location': US Issues Advisory For Its Citizens As Anti-Regime Protests Intensify
"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that doesn't rely on US government help," stated US Virtual Embassy in Iran in fresh advisory.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:49 AM IST
New Delhi: Even as US President Donald Trump is "pursuing diplomatic engagement" with Iran amid "escalating" protests, the United States Virtual Embassy in Iran on Tuesday issued an advisory for American citizens to "leave Iran now", warning that protests across the country could "turn violent", leading to "arrests, injuries and severe disruptions" to daily life.
In its advisory, the Embassy said protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks, it said.
The advisory also flagged travel disruptions, noting that several airlines have limited or cancelled flights to and from Iran. "Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," it added.
Citing these anomalies, the Embassy cautioned US citizens that they should expect continued internet outages, and accordingly plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, "consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye".
"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," the Embassy stated.
Further, it has asked its people to avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of surroundings. "Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Iran," it alerted.
Further, the US Virtual Embassy mentioned that if anyone plans to leave Iran, s/he should note that showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone. "US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality and will treat US- Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens. US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran," the advisory mentioned.
The Embassy, however, made it very clear that the US government "cannot guarantee safety" if one chooses to depart using the following options. "You should leave only if you believe it is safe to do so," the Embassy said to its citizens.
Meanwhile, the White House said on Monday that President Trump is pursuing diplomatic engagement with Iran while keeping military options firmly on the table. White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said the President's objective remains focused on preventing further violence while assessing private outreach from Iranian officials. "He certainly doesn't want to see people being killed in the streets of Tehran, and unfortunately, that's something we are seeing right now," Leavitt told reporters.
#WATCH | White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, " i think one thing president trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table, and airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander in chief, diplomacy is… pic.twitter.com/2rKKThR71v— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026
The Press Secretary noted that the US President has kept all of his options on the table, with diplomacy being the first option. "I think one thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table, and airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the Commander in Chief, diplomacy is always the first option for the President," she said.
"He (Trump) has told all of you last night that what you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite differently from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the President has an interest in exploring those messages. However, with that said, the President has shown he's unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran..." Leavitt added.
Also Read: